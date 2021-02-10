A show of love in the Short North

Love is in the air, especially at Sherrie Gallerie located in the Short North.

The most recent exhibition, Show of Love, celebrates the romantic holiday through the diverse and eclectic pieces.

“I wanted to put on this event because it can be spoken about on so many different levels; showing love, giving the gift and expressing it through art,” says gallery owner Sherrie Hawk.

The Sherrie Gallerie is known for contemporary pieces including glass, ceramics, wood and art jewelry. The newest exhibit highlights some of these pieces through heart shaped jewelry and floral items.

The Valentine’s inspired gallery features a list of impressive artists including Jim Connell, Karen Gilbert, Charlotte Gordon and Jennifer McCurdy. Artists Marilyn Parker and Leslie Harvey created the inspiration for the art show.

“Marilyn has created fun jewelry that is a lot of reds and pinks and cheerful and spring colors, so she got me started with the whole idea,” says Hawk.

Along with the jewelry collection are ceramic pieces made by Harvey.

“He does functional ceramics that are really funny and have an LGBTQ angle to them,” says Hawk. “He transfers calendar images from the ’20s and puts them on the ceramics. Those two kicked it off.”

The exhibit comes at a time when the community is needing something to brighten its spirits.

“Going through the pandemic and politics, I wanted to do something,” says Hawk. “Although you cannot change anything and it can be frustrating, I wanted to show that love.”

The Sherrie Gallerie has been a part of the Short North Arts District for 35 years now, celebrating and showcasing the unique perspectives of the community.

“The Short North is such a special place and is what makes Columbus so artistic, creative and different,” says Hawk.

The most rewarding part of the gallery is finding the relationship between viewer and artist. The connection being made between the customers and the community is what inspires Hawk most.

“What I enjoy about the gallery is the connection made between the person viewing the art and the artist through the art,” she says.

The gallery contributes to the diversity of Columbus through its unique representation of underused art forms.

“I wanted to expand through into the other great mediums. I really like three-dimensional art, the extreme masterful craftmanship from glass or wood,” says Hawk. “I find it to be the most interesting.”

Reflecting on the last 35 years has Hawk focusing on the impact she’s had with her community.

“It is really about connecting,” she says. “The more I am in business, the more I see that is what motivates and inspires me with the gallery. It is my job to connect the artist and customer and I am so fortunate to do that.”

Madeline Malynn is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.