On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus September/October 2020

As fall approaches, take advantage of the cooler weather and go for a stroll around Columbus exploring these gallery exhibitions. Don’t forget to bring your mask and an appetite for good art!

Art Access Gallery: Landscapes by PerryBrown. The gallery will be featuring works by Perry Brown, with additional works by Karen Rumora, Judy Friday, SharonDougherty and Paul Henri-Bourguignon. Meet the artists Friday, Sept. 11, 4-6 p.m. Through Nov. 1. www.artaccessgallery.com

Blockfort: Vessel Verses. Featuring art-ists Nick Stull and Liz Morrison, this show combines poetry and visual art for an exploration of boats and coats as vessels through Sept. 27. And Flickering at the Edge of Anthropocene. The show features three photographers whose work deals with global climate change in some manner. Curated by Darren Lee Miller. Oct. 2-Nov. 21. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Gallery: Christopher Burk: Deluge. Sept. 4-27. And Ten: A Decade of BRG. Oct. 2-Nov. 1. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Twentieth Century Hustlers. Works by Chicago-based artist Geof Oppenheimer that center around physical, technological and psychological conditions of labor in the post-industrial world. Through Oct. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: Paintings on the Porch. Each Friday from10 a.m.-4 p.m.

the studio will be featuring works by Kathy Norris and Cathy Camacho, as well as works by David Myers and studio artists. Through Sept. 18. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: 2 + 3 x 18: Diptychs and Triptychs by 18 Contemporary Ohio Artists. Various works by 18 Ohio-based artists. Through Oct.25. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: The Kyoto Calligraphy Lessons: Printmaking by Nicholas Hill. Inspired by Japanese script and landscape, Nicholas Hill’s works from several series are on display. Through Sept. 11. And Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge. This series, displayed throughout Dublinparks, connects the community to the environment, public art and community wellness. Keep your eyes peeled for River-boxes, small-scale public artwork inspired by geocaching. Begins Sept. 26. And Shelter (Our) Place. The exhibition celebrates the connections found in the most ordinary and intimate spaces. Artist Christine D’Epiro Abbott uses different printmaking techniques in her works. Sept. 22-Oct. 30.www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Gallery: Paul Hamilton. Grandview artist Paul Hamilton will be showcasing his landscape and still life paintings. Opening weekend Sept. 25-27. Through Nov. 15. www.hammondharkins.com

Hawk Galleries: Silica Valley. Nine artists explore the interplay between technology and human creativity. Curated by Worthing-ton native John Sharvin. Through Sept. 26. www.hawkgalleries.com

Hayley Gallery: Dreamscapes. The show will feature artist David Hunt and his works featuring painted landscapes with dream-like features. Opening reception Sept. 26. Through Nov. 10. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Paige Fleming: Welby Gestures. This Columbus artist's minimalist art captures movement, expression and imagination. Oct. 2-Nov.2. www.donscottgallery.weebly.com

Muse Gallery: Presents a contemporary art group

exhibition at Smith Bro.'s Hardware Building. Featured artists include Signe Stuart, Yuri Darash and Sol Halabi. Through Dec. 31. www.amusegallery.com

Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery: Paper Routes: Women to Watch 2020 - Ohio. The OAC in Collaboration with the Ohio Advisory Group of the National Museum of Women in the Arts from Washing-ton, D.C. presents this exhibition champion-ing women artists in Ohio. Through Oct.17. www.oac.ohio/gov/Riffe-Gallery.

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Role Reversal. This virtual exhibition is curated by Open Door artists, featuring staff artwork. Through Sept. 25. And Imagine That. Open Door is present-ing a fantastical exhibition exploring classic storybook themes and characters. Oct. 10-Nov. 6. www.cchsohio.org/opendoorartstudio

Studios on High Gallery: Faces by Bill Meyer. Clay artist Bill Meyer’s art is on display, showcasing his ceramic sculptures. The red clay faces are given finishing touches with a copper oxide and depict the internal struggle inside us between good and evil. Through Oct. 1. www.studiosonhigh.com