On View | September/October 2021

3060 Gallery: Marvin Daniels and Darlene Yeager-Torres. Yeager-Torres is a photographer whose work focuses on photos taken in darkness. Daniels is a multimedia artist whose work dabbles in a little bit of everything. Sept. 3-25. www.3060gallery.com

Blockfort Gallery: Carbon Bonds. Artists Brian Williams and Katy Paull are familiar and masterful with graphite. And Atmospherical. Taking place in Gallery B at the same time as Carbon Bonds, artist Christine Griffin’s work is on display. Griffin also uses graphite, selling deep and moody scenes of dreamy stories. Sept. 3-30. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Mark Gingerich: Columbus Illuminated. A solo exhibition by Ohio-based contemporary impressionist oil painter Mark Gingerich. Sept. 4-26. And Christopher Burk Solo Exhibition. A solo exhibition of new works by Columbus-based artist Christopher Burk. This new body of work explores houses surrounded by volcanic ash. Oct. 2-31. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Present Generations: Creating the Scantland Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art. Through May 22. And A Primer on the Commons. Through Nov. 28. And Partially Buried: Land-Based Art in Ohio, 1970 to Now. Through Nov. 28. And Raggin’ On. Through Oct. 3. www.columbusmuseumofart.org

Cultural Arts Center: Elaine Fleck in the Main Gallery. Elaine Fleck presents a selection of mixed media works that merge fabric and oils into unique representations of the human figure, landscapes and still life. Through Oct. 2. And ​​Tiffany Lawson in the Loft Gallery. Tiffany Lawson exhibits a rich myriad of works created while participating as the Cultural Arts Center’s first Artist in Residence over this past summer. Through Oct. 7. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume from the Paramount Pictures Archive. Randall Thropp brings a new exhibit to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio celebrating studio-created costumes as well as purchased fashions used on camera. It promises to be a colorful exhibition with many costumes seen on exhibit for the first time. Through Jan. 2. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: The Language of Creativity. A group exhibition by 23 members of the Central Ohio Branch of the National League of American Pen Women, encompassing individual and collaborative projects from visual artists, writers and performing artists. Sept. 21-Oct. 29. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery’s SEEN Studios: Art by Rebecca Gonzalez-Bartoli. Sept. 22-Nov. 12. And Art of Recovery. Annual Art of Recovery benefits Fresh A.I.R. Gallery and will be held Nov. 5 at the Columbus Museum of Art in person from 6-10 p.m. www.artofrecoverycolumbus.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Melissa Vogley Woods: Well seen becomes sight and song itself. Melissa Vogley Woods reclaims historical production through paintings, sculptures and mural installations to dispel the ideas that history is in the past or still; it instead reverberates and repeats, staying with us and we carry it in ourselves and through generations. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 4. On view through Oct. 3. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Eric Layne – Square Roots. Dr. Layne is a practicing psychiatrist from New Albany, and this is his first show. Artist opening reception 4-8 p.m. Sept. 18. On view through Oct. 12. And Robert Coomer. Robert Coomer is an internationally recognized, award-winning photographer. He mounts his images on distressed metals that have been weathered in the natural elements of Ohio. Artist opening reception Oct. 16. On view through Nov. 3. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Julia Hamilton. Central Ohio artist Julia Hamilton has her first solo show at Highline Coffee Art Space. As a mixed media artist, Hamilton embraces chaos by lighting her artwork on fire. Sept. 2-Oct. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio & Sculpture Park: Annual Fall Sculpture Park and Studio Tour. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Scott Hunter / Abstracts. Sept. 4-28. And Robie Benve & Becky Arthur. Oct. 2-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

(Not)Sheep Gallery: Letters to the World. Artists look back on the three years the gallery has been open, covering topics such as COVID-19, politics, Black Lives Matter, gallery closings and the effects of changes in their lives. Oct. 1-31. www.notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: SHIFT Friends and Family Workshop with Tracy Featherstone. Tracy Featherstone uses a variety of sustainable practices and materials to create her “Overspray” print-paintings. Participants will explore pochoir printmaking through stencil and layering techniques to create their own “Overspray” artwork. Sept. 11. And SHIFT: Creative Writing Workshop with Kari-Gunter Seymour. Join Kari Gunter-Seymour, the 2020 Ohio Poet of the Year and Ohio Poet Laureate, for an introspective writers’ workshop. Oct. 7. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery/Visit-the-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Crossover: Trends in Paper. Works in paper created by artists using a variety of techniques. Works range in size from small, delicate pieces to monumental installations. Through Oct. 3. Gifts of the Craftsmen Holiday Sale. Shoppers will discover fine jewelry, functional pottery, wooden serving bowls and cutting boards, art glass, knit scarves and hats, handcrafted ornaments, greeting cards, and more. Oct. 7-Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Dominican University’s Wehrle Gallery: Frayed: New Work by Char Norman and Helen Hoffelt. A collection of two- and three-dimensional pieces that address environmental issues as they relate to indigenous communities of the Amazon rainforest. Through Oct. 15. www.ohiodominican.edu

OSU Urban Arts Space: Side Effects: Paintings by Patrick McDonnell 2016-2021. Artist Patrick McDonnell is best known for MUTTS, drawing comics and illustrations for publication in addition to personal and abstract paintings. Presented in cooperation with the Billy Ireland Cartoon Museum’s The Dog Show: Two Centuries of Canine Cartoons. Through Oct. 3. www.uas.osu.edu

ROY G BIV Gallery for Emerging Artists: Tanya Long and Chaz O’Neil. New works by emerging artists exploring the connections between the organic and built environments. Sept. 10-Oct. 2. And Mychaelyn Michalec. New works by emerging artist Mychaelyn Michalec, whose work depicts the mundane matters of domestic life. Oct. 8-Nov. 6. www.roygbivgallery.com