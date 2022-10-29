On View | November/December 2022

Art access Gallery: Landscapes by Joe Lombardo showcases vibrant and atmospheric pieces in his plein art style. Shows from Nov. 4-Feb. 28 with an open reception Nov. 11 from 5-7 p.m. www.artacessgallery.com

Blockfort Gallery: Nostalgia. This exhibition invites tenants, interns and alumni of Blockfort to showcase their works based on the media that they are nostalgic about, from books to video games to past experiences. Nov. 11-Dec. 11. www.blockfortcolumbus.com.

Brandt-Roberts Gallery: The Enchantment of Water. Mark Gingerich is a plein-air impressionist painter, whose new oil paintings were inspired by bodies of water from around Ohio, Florida and Maine. Nov. 5-30. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: The Studio Artists’ Exhibit. Original works by some of Uptown Westerville’s strongest visual artists. Through Dec. 31. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: OHIO: The Start of It All. This exhibit showcases the innovations that Ohioans have made that have changed the world in the form of dozens of original works of children’s book art. The art is provided by the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, which holds the first and most diverse collection of original picture book art in the world. The exhibition pairs iconic children’s book illustrators with facts and the history of our state. Through Dec. 31. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Pattern-Form-Function/New Variations. Japanese-style ceramics carved with patterns and textures that connect the mind, body and soul by Masayuki Miyajima. The artist has spent years experimenting with a plethora of features that display innovation in this ancient art form. Nov. 8-Dec. 15. www.dublinarts.org

Frank Museum of Art: Multiple Exhibits. The Witness Blanket is a room-sized sculpture by Indigenous artist Casey Newman (Hayalthin’geme) and it honors the children who were forced into the Indian residential school system in Canada. This is its first time outside of its original nation and features contributions donated by the survivors of these schools. Colour Works will be exhibited until Dec. 2, and honors the Indigenous children who were forced into residential schools in Canada. Paintings and other works honor these children’s experiences and hardship. Witness Blanket: Nov. 1-Dec. 4. Colour Works: Nov. 1-Dec. 2. www.otterbein.edu/art/frank-museum

Glass Axis: Vintage Vandalia. Vintage Vandalia by Jack Ballengee Morris showcases original ceramic works heavily influenced by pop culture, carefully crafted to fit the spirit of his inspiration. The Glass Axis Holiday sale also allows patrons the opportunity to purchase original works from more than 20 Columbus glass artists. Vintage Vandalia opens Nov. 11. Holiday sale Dec. 9-17. www.glassaxis.org

Hayley Gallery: Laurie Clements: Land and Sky. Clements’ Acrylic works capture natural scenery to display quaint scenes that transport the imagination to a peaceful place. Nov. 19-Dec. 10. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Rebecca Burdock: Imagination at Play. Central Ohio native Rebecca Burdock’s surreal representations of animals gives them quaint, mystical personalities that play with the imagination. Nov. 2-Dec. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Marcia Evans Gallery: Salon Show. A group of artists, including one from New York, will be exhibiting a variety of sizes and styles of art. Nov. 5-29. Artful Holiday Gifts. Several Columbus artists will showcase handmade jewelry, glasswork, pottery, paintings, sculpture and more. Dec. 3-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Ohio Art League: 106th Thumb Box. Ohio Art League is continuing its 106-year-old tradition of curating a show of members’ works that are 6 cubic inches or smaller. These works can be bought and given as perfect gifts for your loved ones this holiday season. Dec. 3-18. www.oal.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Gifts of the Craftsmen. This annual holiday sale features more than 125 artists’ handcrafted pieces from across the country. This unique opportunity is not one to miss if you are hoping to give unique gifts this year. Nov. 6-Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Forward, And, In the Dark. This exhibition features artist Michael J. Rosen’s printing, collages and monotype prints. Rosen is a creative powerhouse who often presents natural or domestic scenes in a visual style that is dynamic and engaging. Nov. 1-Dec. 18. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Earth Air Fire Water. This elemental exhibit sets out to connect viewers with the elements that make up our universe and shape everyday life. Dec. 10-30. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

Riffe Gallery: The Nexus of Art and Health. A group of 15 artists share their perspective on the intersection between art and health, focusing on topics like medicine and science, personal health, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Oct. 29-Jan. 6, 2023. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery/On-View

ROYGBIV Gallery: ROY Presents. Hannah Zimmerman, Heather Mawson, Kasper Christiansen, Margaret Kammerer and Navot Miller are all bringing together their unique visual styles for a collection that can’t disappoint. Nov. 11-Dec. 2. www.roygbivgallery.com

Schumacher Gallery: A Brush with the Past: Painting Ohio’s History. Explore Ohio’s history through gorgeous visual art by members of the Ohio Plein Air Society, featuring sentimental and natural scenes that tell the story of our state. Through Dec. 9. www.capital.edu/news-and-events/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery/

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Slides to Paintings. Thirty-six watercolor paintings by G.W. Leach, which capture well-known Ohio artist Leslie Cope’s slides of Ohio barns from the 1950s. These beautiful paintings capture a time and a place that are undeniably signature Ohio-brand Americana. Dec. 1-31. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: The Art of Gifting. SOHG’s annual holiday show features smaller pieces by member artists that make for great unique gifts. This exhibit features many different art forms, from mixed media to oils to wildlife sculpture. Nov. 5-Feb. 2. www.studiosonhigh.com

Urban Arts Space at The Ohio State University: Faculty Works. From Nov. 1-Nov. 12 the space will be highlighting works from OSU’s talented faculty members. That show is to be followed by a show about the intersection of research and activism with respect to sexuality, race and power as performance art. Nov. 1-12. www.uas.osu.edu