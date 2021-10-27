On View | November/December 2021

3060 Gallery: Marie Cottrell and Amy Deal. Cotrell specializes in drawing, painting and visual arts. Deal specializes in paintings. Nov. 6. www.3060gallery.com

Blockfort Gallery: Zodiac. Each year, Blockfort hosts a studio tenant exhibition, featuring present and past tenants of the building. A different theme is selected for artists to create around. This year’s theme, Zodiac, is open to interpretations by the artists. More than 30 artists will be on display, from painters, sculptors, designers, fashion designers, jewelers and leather- workers. Nov. 13-Dec. 12. www.blockfort columbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: There’s No Place Like Home. This exhibition features works by Ohio-born and -based artists reminiscing and celebrating the state they call or have called home. Featured artists: Christopher

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery

Burk, Caitlin Cartwright, Mark Gingerich, Janet Grissom, Cody Heichel, Richard Lil- lash, Marianne Miller, Jason Morgan, Bernard Palchick, Jolene Powell, David Reed

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

56 cityscenecolumbus.com | November/December 2021

and Kendric Tonn. Nov. 14-Dec.23. www. brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Through Vin- cent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources. Explore the paintings, drawings and prints by the artists most beloved by Vincent van Gogh, firmly connecting his art to its late 19th-century context. The exhibition will demonstrate Van Gogh’s early and abiding interest in a wide variety of art. To visually narrate the impact of Van Gogh’s sources, more than fifteen signature paintings and drawings by the artist himself will be juxtaposed with more than 100 works of art that fed his voracious imagination. Nov. 12- Feb. 6. www.columbusmuseum ofart.org

Cultural Arts Center: Art and Jazz. Visual artist Karin Dahl and composers Chris Berg, Brian Cashwell and Michael Cox explore how art and music combine to enhance meaning, showing that music plus art is more than either medium alone. This exhibition will include abstract paintings accompanied by original musical compositions. Through Nov. 13. And Out of Tunes. Artist Brian Riegel takes reclaimed musical instruments and morphs them into fantastical mixed-media sculptures. Most of these instrument sculptures are Steampunk/Dieselpunk-in- spired, and are bound to make you wonder what you might create from that old clarinet or trumpet that’s been hiding in the back of your closet. Nov. 19-Dec. 31. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: The Studio Artists Exhibit. Each artist embraces their uniqueness and expresses themselves

using their intuition as a vehicle. This exhibit is abstract, impressionistic and expressive art features the works of over 30 Artists ages 6 to 96. Each artist is mentored by David Myers. Many works are available for purchase. Nov. 1-Dec. 30. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume from the Paramount Pictures Archive. Randall Thropp brings a new exhibit to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio celebrating studio-created costumes as well as purchased fashions used on camera. It promises to be a colorful exhibition with many costumes seen on the exhibit for the first time. Through Jan. 2. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Van Kerkhove and Kowalski: Accomplices. Van Kerkhove and Kowalski explore contrasts and symmetry in this duo exhibition. Van Kerkhove is a traditional printmaker who uses unconventional methods, while Kowalski pro- vides floral elements and color in ceramic sculpture. Highlighting the complementary styles and different techniques of the two Ohio artists, the exhibition encourages the viewer to become an accomplice

in the artwork, exploring depth, perception and connections between nature and personal experiences. Nov. 19-Dec. 12. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery’s SEEN Studios: Art by Rebecca Gonzalez-Bartoli. Sept. 22-Nov. 12. And Art of Recovery. Annual Art of Recovery benefits Fresh A.I.R. Gallery and will be held Nov. 5 at the Columbus Museum of Art in person from 6-10 p.m. www.artof recoverycolumbus.com

Gallery 22: Holiday Art Fair. Come enjoy this unique destination for your Holiday Shopping. Support local artists this holiday season with beautiful one-of-a-kind creations for every taste and price range. Nov. 4-www.artscastle.org/haf

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Small and Wonderful. A selection of neon works inspired by collage and architectural space. November. www.hammondharkins.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Kirsten Bowen. Nov. 4-28. And Robie Benve & Becky Arthur. Oct. 2-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Hayley Gallery: Shawn Augustson. Reynoldsburg Artist Shawn Augustson is having his first solo show at Hayley Gallery from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Augustson is an Army veteran who discovered art as a form of therapy after serving in Iraq. He refers to his work as Post Traumatic Expression. Nov. 13-Dec.7. And Robin Roberts. Plein air artist Roberts will be having a solo show from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and on view through Jan. 11. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: 100 Days. Central Ohio artist Rebecca Burdock returns to Highline Coffee Art Space in Worthington with a new exhibit. Nov. 2–Dec. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highline coffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio & Sculpture Park: Annual Fall Sculpture Park and Studio Tour. Nov. 1-Dec. 31. www.mac worthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Kirsten Bowen. Nov. 4-28. And Robie Benve & Becky Arthur. Oct. 2-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: 2021 Biennial Juried Exhibition. Selected from nearly 1,800 applications, the exhibition features contemporary works of art including installation, sculpture, drawing, painting, fiber works, paper works, photography and video by 53 artists living and working in Ohio. Artworks were selected by jurors April Sunami, award-winning visual artist; Jessimi Jones, executive director of the Springfield Museum of Art; and Kevin Lyles, artist and professor at the University of Rio Grande, Ohio. Through Jan.7. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery/Visit- the-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Crossover: Trends in Paper. Works in paper created by artists using a variety of techniques. Works range in size from small, delicate pieces to monumental installations. Through Oct. 3. Gifts of the Craftsmen Holiday Sale. Shoppers will discover fine jewelry, functional pottery, wooden serving bowls and cutting boards, art glass, knit scarves and hats, handcrafted ornaments, greeting cards, and more. Through Dec. 23. www. ohiocraft.org

Ohio Dominican University’s Wehrle Gallery: 20th Annual Wehrle Holiday Art Market. Now in its 20th year, the Wehrle Holiday Art Market is a place where ODU students, faculty, and staff sell their hand- made goods to the Columbus community at budget-friendly prices to support the buy-local movement. Dec. 1. www.ohio dominican.edu

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Pulp. Open Door artists are taking creating to the next level with Pulp, a works-on-paper exhibition comprised strictly of in-house, homemade paper. Nov. 13-Dec. 3. www. opendoorcolumbus.org

ROY G BIV Gallery for Emerging Artists: On View at ROY. The 11th exhibition of the year at ROY G BIV Gallery presents artists Jon Duff and Jovanni Luna. Duff works primarily with acrylics to create colorful landscapes decorated with a myriad of abstracted forms. Luna uses latex paint to construct structural forms full of vibrant gradations of color encapsulated in spiraled shapes. This event is unique in the fact that each artist will have the shared space of the gallery to celebrate their works through the presentation of talks and the opportunity to bring friends, family and the students alike to experience the show. Nov. 12-Dec. 4. www.royg bivgallery.com

The Schumacher Gallery at Capital University: A Requiem: Tribute to the Spiritual Space at Auschwitz. This haunting exhibition by Susan May Tell hosts 17 photographic images without words, titles, or even frames. These images stand as witnesses to the horrific scene that was Auschwitz. Through Dec. 11.