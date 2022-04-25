On View | May/June 2022

All Access Gallery: Remembering Haiti. Paul-Henri Bourguignon’s Haitian inspired art. Opening reception Friday, May 6 from 5-7 p.m. May 1-June 26. www.artaccessgallery.com

All People Arts: Pots and Prints. A showcase of art made in traditional print- and/or ceramic-based media from artists working on the Southside and within the greater Columbus area. Opening reception Saturday, May 7. May 4-July 21. Walt Neil Mural Restoration at Ganthers Place. The Walt Neil mural, located on the side of Ganthers Place building, will be completely restored and celebrated. June 12-25. www.allpeoplearts.org

Blockfort Gallery & Studios: BHoles. An artist-created miniature golf course. Guests are invited to play through 18 holes of wacky and weird fun. Course runs May 6-8 and 13-15. Small Worlds. An exhibition featuring the work of tabletop miniature painters, many of whom are also gamers. Opening reception June 9, 6-8 p.m. June 1-25. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: BRG Summer Series I: Jane Carney & Fernando Pezzino. BRG artist Jane Carney, based in Chicago, and invited artist Fernando Pezzino, based in Providence, Rhode Island, will exhibit together. Their unique approaches to process, color and mark-making allow their work to resonate together. May 7-29. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Roy Lichtenstein: History in the Making, 1948–1960. The first major museum exhibition to investigate the early work of one of the most celebrated American artists of the 20th century, including his formative years in Columbus. Through June 5. Forward Together. Highlights gifts from the collection of Donna and Larry James, longtime supporters of the arts in Columbus. The exhibition features work by prominent Black artists such as William Carter, Elizabeth Catlett and Jacob Lawrence alongside that of local figures such as Smoky Brown, Levent Isik, Aminah Robinson, Omar Shaheed and Bamazi Talle. Through Oct. 2. www.columbusmuseum.org

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: The Joye of Spring. The eighth annual “Joye of Spring” show is inspired by Joye Tilton’s love of spring. She worked with Myers from ages 81-93. Opening reception May 27, 6-9 p.m. May 2-June 3. The Art of Intuition. The featured works are intuitive, expressive and abstract pieces. Opening reception June 24, 6-9 p.m. June 17-Sept. 9. www.facebook.com/ArtintheHeartofUptown

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Chronicles: The Great Depression and the Pandemic. Highlighting Depression-era photographers from the Works Progress Administration’s Farm Security Administration program as well as contemporary photographers reacting to the current

COVID-19 pandemic. May 21-Aug. 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Collage: The Art of Recycling. Columbus-based artist N. Penney Denning composes collages from recycled images that have had a previous life in old and new photographs, magazines and printed materials that arrive at her doorstep. By appointment through June 2. Art Quilt Alliance: Thread of a Poem. Thread of a Poem is a group exhibition by the 35-member Art Quilt Alliance, featuring non-traditional quilts embracing literal and abstract translations of poetry. By appointment June 14-July 21. www.dublinarts.org

Elijah Pierce Gallery: Daughter of the Thread. A solo exhibition of new works by the 2021 Aminah Robinson Fellowship recipient, Wendy Kendrick. Through May 22. www.kingartscomplex.com/elijah-pierce-gallery

Glass Axis Galley: Form, Space & Light. Featuring the glass art of Jon Rees. His career as an architectural designer led him to sculpturally explore the essence of architecture. Through May 21. Rob Stern Gallery Exhibition. Featuring the sculpted glass artwork of Rob Stern. His aesthetic resides at the crossroads where humans and nature intersect. Artist talk and glassblowing demo on June 2, 6-8 p.m. June 2-July 30. www.glassaxis.org

Hayley Gallery: Carolyn Heffelfinger & Jenn Stewart – A Sense of Place. Opening reception Saturday, May 14 from 5-8 p.m. Through June 10. Elizabeth Chapman – Full Color. Opening reception June 11, 5-8 p.m. Through July 13.

Hopkins Hall Gallery: Extinction | Imagination. This exhibition will serve as a culmination event and showcase of the works produced by the artists who received the 2021-2022 Global Arts and Humanities Discovery Theme Graduate Research Grants: Lydia Cornett (Art), Kashif Dennis (WGSS), Aaron Peters (Art), Brett Taylor (Art), and Mollie Wolf (Dance). May 2-20. www.uas.osu.edu/hhg

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Art Isn’t Just For Walls. 100 inspired, large-scale outdoor sculptures exhibited on the sculpture park estate. May 1-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The Art of Radical Abstraction. Gallery paintings featuring fine art abstracts by Mac Worthington. June 1-30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans: Fashion is Art. A collaboration of all galleries in the Short North Arts District during the May Gallery Hop. Showcasing fashion designer Ryan Orewiler and fine artist Veena Bansal. May 7-May 30. David Underwood. A solo exhibition of recent mixed media, image and text artworks. June 4-28. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Celeste Malvar-Stewart: Artificial Horizon. Using deconstructed waste material, natural dyestuff, wool and alpaca fibers, Malvar-Stewart explores the connection between the aviation instrument, artificial horizon and our own personal horizons. Opening reception May 19, 6 p.m. May 19-July 7. www.mcconnellarts.org

OAC Riffe Gallery: Black Life as Subject Matter II. Black life in all its manifestations is, indeed, a worthy subject matter for creative expression by African American visual artists in search of truth and beauty. Curated by Willis “Bing” Davis. Produced and circulated by EbonNia Gallery. Through July 8. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2022. Juried exhibition of work in clay, glass, metal, wood and fiber by Ohio Designer Craftsmen members. May 8-June 26. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum: 200 Years of Libbey Glass. The exhibit highlights the expansive collections and innovations of Libbey, Inc., tracing back to 1818. Through Sept. 1. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Love Is a Rainbow. Open Door artists are proud to present an exhibition celebrating love. Coinciding with Pride Month, shantay and stay for a collection of works that inclusively are loud and proud! Opening reception June 11, 5-7 p.m. June 11-July 1. www.opendoorcolumbus.org/open-door-art-studio

Urban Arts Space: Religious Soundscapes. Religious Soundscapes is an immersive audio installation presenting sounds from religious communities in the Midwest. It reflects seven years of research and production by the American Religious Sounds Project, a collaborative, inter-institutional initiative co-directed by Amy DeRogatis (Michigan State University) and Isaac Weiner (The Ohio State University). May 24-July 16. www.uas.osu.edu