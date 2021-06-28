On View | July/August 2021

All People Arts: Brothers. Curated by Duarte Brown and Joel Cross. Through July 31. www.allpeoplearts.org

Art Access Gallery: Light on the Land. New landscapes by Michael McEwan and cast glass sculptures by Joel O’Dorisio. Opening reception July 9, 5-7 p.m. July 1-Aug. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Austen and Company: Stories: Reimagining Nostalgia. Selected works by Brenna Mahn draw inspiration from the homes of our childhoods and illustrated books to provoke a reexamination of nostalgia. July 3-31. www.austenandcompany.com

Blockfort: In Bloom. Two artists create unique floral works for the gallery’s first public opening since the start of the pandemic. And Breezy. An exhibit which will be a reminder of lightness of being as we move past the last year. July 1-31. And Everything Counts. This solo exhibition is a culmination of a year’s work in counting. Aug. 1-28. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: BRG Summer Series II: Richard Lillash & Erika Stearly. July 3-Aug. 1. And BRG Summer Series III: Jeffrey Hirst & Marco Querin. Aug. 6-29. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Think Outside the Brick. Through Aug. 20. And Raggin’ On. Through Oct. 3. And A Primer on the Commons. Through Nov. 28. And Partially Buried: Land-Based Art in Ohio, 1970 to Now. Through Nov. 28. www.columbusmuseumofart.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume From the Paramount Pictures Archive. Randall Thropp brings a new exhibit to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio celebrating studio-created costumes as well as purchased fashions used on camera. Through Jan. 2, 2022. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Leo Hong Mao: Painterly Perspectives. This solo exhibition includes portrait and landscape paintings by Dublin-based artist. Through July 23. And The Bright Side: Eileen Woods and Barbara Vogel. The exhibition of embroidery and photography by central Ohio artists Eileen Woods and Barbara Vogel explores age and loss through portraits of loved ones and comrades. Aug. 3-Sept. 10. www.dublinarts.org

Emergent Art & Craft: Megan Evans. Multi-media works on canvas. July 2-Aug. 4. And Luke Boyd. Paintings of desserts. Aug. 5-Sept. 1. www.emergentartcraft.com

Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Gallery: Entangled Threads. Organized by the King Arts Complex, the exhibition features five Columbus-area fiber artists. The work is bold and illustrates common societal connections and speaks of narratives centered around aesthetic, identity and contemporary culture. Through Sept. 2. www.gcacgallery.org

Hayley Gallery: Self Taught. The exhibit displays Ohio artist Brenden Spivey’s abstract acrylic pours. Opening reception 4-8 p.m., July 17. On view through Aug. 17. And Emergence. Featuring artists Jack Pine and Mary Burkhardt. Opening reception 4-8 p.m., Aug. 21. On view through Sept. 14. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Whitney Parker Scully: Childhood Illustrated. July 2-Aug. 31.

rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park. Summer opening includes recent paintings and sculpture park additions. July 1-Aug. 31. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Annette Poitau. Annette Poitau’s collection of environmental artwork. July 3-Aug. 30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Listen to the Earth. This exhibit is a celebration of the work of local fiber artist Char Norman. Through July 8. www.mcconnellarts.org

(Not)Sheep Gallery: The Problem We All Live With. Group show with guest artists. Artwork about issues of racism, politics, policing and the environment. Through Jul. 30. And Water and Cake. One-person show by Columbus native Juliellen Byrne. Clay sculptures, including a cast of characters creating a story about the “haves” and the “have-nots.” Aug. 4-31. www.notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: SHIFT: Thinking Globally, Acting Locally | Curator’s Tour with Maria Seda-Reeder. Join the gallery on Facebook for a livestreamed tour. July 7, noon-1 p.m. And SHIFT: Thinking Globally, Acting Locally | Artists’ Creative Conversation. Join the gallery on Zoom as exhibiting artists discuss works in the exhibition and how their practices incorporate local and global perspectives. Aug. 4, noon-1 p.m. www.oac.ohio.gov/ Riffe-Gallery/On-View

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2020 • 2021. Ohio Designer Craftsmen's juried members exhibition showcases exemplary work in clay, glass, fiber, wood and metal by 60 artists. Through July 11. And Crossover: Trends in Paper. Curated by Columbus artist Char Norman, the exhibition showcases paper art by 12 artists. Works range from traditional to contemporary, and large sculptural forms to framed pulp paintings and books. July 8-Oct. 3. https://ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: This Inspired That. With community-based artists from Blockfort Columbus drawing from the works of Open Door artists to produce brand new pieces, this exhibition is truly the pinnacle of creative collaboration. July 10-Aug. 13. www.cchsohio.org/opendoorartstudio/

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Unified Fields. Artist Joshua Penrose works across a variety of media informed by the digital domain including sound, video, light and digital automation. These works aim at opening up a dissonant gap for experiencing the digital through the formal situation of painting, and inserting within it a light matrix recognized as video. Through July 23. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries

ROY G BIV Gallery for Emerging Artists: Batres Gilvin, Britny Wainwright, Gregory Hatch. July 9-Aug. 7. And Christy Wittmer, Manami Ishimura, Natalie Portney. Aug. 13-Sept. 4. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie: Russ Vogt / Living Color. Wonderful, colorful paintings and outdoor sculptures by longtime Sherrie Gallerie artist Russ Vogt. Enjoy the outside sculpture garden and stroll through the gallery to view his contemporary paintings. Through Aug. 30. www.sherriegallerie.com

Studios on High Gallery: Stone City. Tracy Greenwalt’s stunning portraits depict inhabitants of an imagined world. Designed to be a visual tour of the intricacies of the human experience, this exhibition uses early 20th century photographic portraits as inspiration. July 3-Aug. 5. And Frame of Mind. Studios on High Gallery presents Hit the Hop, the gallery’s annual, open call, juried exhibition open to Ohio artists. This year’s theme invites artists to contemplate and interpret headspace, mood and time. Awards will be announced Aug. 8. On view Aug. 7-Sept. 2. www.studiosonhigh.com