On View | January/February 2022

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Bamazi Talle solo exhibition. The Columbus-based artist Bamazi Talle is intently compelled to share the story of his homeland while dispelling the notion that Africa is largely a violent and impoverished country. He purposefully pays homage to his ancestors and the culturally significant ties between traditional and contemporary ideas. His mission is to help create a new understanding of contemporary African art and showcase the hope, respect and strength found in his native homeland. Jan. 7-Jan. 30. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources. Explore the paintings, drawings and prints by the artists most beloved by Vincent van Gogh, firmly connecting his art to its late 19th-century context. The exhibition will demonstrate Van Gogh’s early and abiding interest in a wide variety of art. To visually narrate the impact of Van Gogh’s sources, more than fifteen signature paintings and drawings by the artist himself will be juxtaposed with more than 100 works of art that fed his voracious imagination. Through Feb. 6. www.columbusmuseumofart.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Hindsight: The Art of Looking Back. Showcases the work of the nostalgic paintings of the Ohio folk artists of the 1800s and 1900s, known collectively as the memory painters, these artists captured the simplicity of earlier days in rural Ohio in unassuming lines and bold color palettes. Jan. 29-April 24. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Emerging: An exhibition of Student Artworks. Dublin Arts Council’s 20th annual exhibition of student artwork returns in 2022 with artwork from students grades Kindergarten through 12. The exhibition will be hosted virtually. Jan. 11-Feb. 25. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Small and Wonderful. A selection of neon works inspired by collage and architectural space. November-Jan. 16. Seeking Joy. An exhibition of new work by Hammond Harkins artist Karen Snouffer, offered in collaboration with the Faculty Club at The Ohio State University. Jan. 14-Feb. 18 at OSU Faculty Club, 181 S. Oval Mall. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Best of Hayley Gallery Artist Opening. This annual event celebrates the work of all of its artists. Jan. 15. Jurate Phillips & Dana Grubbe. Celebrate the work of these two mixed-media artists. Feb. 12. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Doors. Worthington native and self-taught photographer Leslie Norman has a duplicitous mission to document the world as she sees it. Incongruity, contrast and a tenderness for the past are common themes in her work. Crumbling architectural ruins, photogram art and anything she feels has a story to tell also makes their way into her repertoire. Jan. 3-Feb. 28. www.rebeccaink.com

King Arts Complex’s Elijah Pierce Gallery: Natt Orr. A native of Columbus, Orr is a self-taught artist who focuses on the beauty of women through explosions of color. Influenced by nature, especially sunsets, flowers, light and the ocean, Orr’s work combines other-worldly hues and striking realism to create an intense and pleasurable viewing experience. With her signature hidden within each painting, she actively invites viewers to examine her pieces closely and intimately so the intricate details can’t be overlooked. Jan. 13-March 12. www.kingartscomplex.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Artful Holiday Gifts. A collection of small art as well as medium-size original paintings, unique glass and ceramics, handmade jewelry, and ornaments from a variety of gallery artists. December-January. Love Songs. Artist Cynthia Kaufman-Rose derives inspiration from the Tanakh-Jewish Bible. “My artworks seem to chase after what, in essence, is meant to escape,” Kaufman-Rose says. Dec. 5-Feb. 28. www.marciaevansgallery.com.

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: Quilt National ‘21: The Best of Contemporary Quilts Open House. The works in a Quilt National exhibit display a reverence for the lessons taught by the makers of the heritage quilts. Many of the works hold fast to the traditional methods of piecing and patching. At the same time, however, the Quilt National artist is intrigued by the challenge of expanding the boundaries of traditional quilt-making by utilizing the newest materials and technologies. These innovative works generate strong emotional responses in the viewer while at the same time fulfilling the creative need of the artist to make a totally individual statement. Jan. 30-April 8. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery

Ohio Dominican University’s Wehrle Gallery: Featured Student Work. Take advantage of this informal salon exhibition that features the work of current ODU students and faculty. Jan. 30-Feb. 19. www.ohiodominican.edu

The Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington: Post No Ills at the MAC. Presented by PNC Arts Alive, this show is a multi-disciplinary celebration of urban art placed in a suburban setting. The exhibition events begin with the opening of new works by Columbus artist Lance Johnson. Johnson is an aerosol artist originally from New York City whose work is a vehicle for urban development, using improvised collage to tell stories in a celebration of urban life. The phrase “Post No Bills” is commonly seen on construction walls and other public areas in New York City, denoting the prohibition of advertisements or signage in a given area. In a turn of phrase, Post No Ills seeks to explore and celebrate urban life and art, inspired by graffiti, spoken word and the unifying message of art for all. Jan. 17-March 12. www.mcconnellarts.org

The Schumacher Gallery at Capital University: When Nature Speaks. This exhibition celebrates the decades-long friendship of painters Karen LaValley and Kirsten Bowen. Both influenced by the allure of nature’s beauty, these artists pass down generations of influences in their craft. Jan. 17-April 9. www.capital.edu

Sherrie Gallerie: 30 Artists, 30 Days. New works by Sherrie Gallerie artists. Ceramic, glass, jewelry, wood and mixed media. Feb. 1-Nov. 27. www.sherriegallerie.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Salon Show Featuring New Works by Gallery Artists. Jan. 1-3. Frederick Fochtman, New Works. Columbus plein air painter. Feb. 2-27. Artist reception 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. www.sharonweissgallery.com.

Studios On High Gallery: The Art of Gifting. Miniature versions of pieces by Studios on High member artists. A large collection of mixed media, glass, ceramics, oil, acrylic and copper. Extended until the end of January. www.studiosonhigh.com