On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus November/December 2020

934 Gallery: Mother Artists at Work, a networking and support organization for mothers working in the arts in Columbus. Nov. 6-21. The annual group show, celebrating its fifth year with a retrospective. Dec. 4-19. www.934.gallery

Art Access Gallery: Landscapes by Joe Lombardo. Oil paintings, mostly landscapes, city and country. Artist reception Nov. 13. On view Nov. 1-Dec. 31. www. artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle Gallery 22: Downtown: Re-imagined Brick by Brick. Featuring Lego art by Ike Greenwood and students at the Arts Castle. Nov. 6-Dec. 19. www.arts castle.org

Blockfort: Flickering at the Edge of Anthropocene. The show features three photographers whose work deals with global climate change in some manner. Curated by Darren Lee Miller. Through Nov. 21. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Suggestion, That is the Dream. Featuring works that utilize symbolism by artists Jason Morgan, Bernard Palchick and Talle Bamazi. Nov. 6-Dec. 23, virtual through Jan. 31. And David Reed. Works by the featured artist. Dec. 5-23, virtual through Feb. 28. www. brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals. This is the first major exhibition of the artist’s work since her death and a celebration of Robinson’s work, vision and the home and neighborhood she cherished. Nov. 19- October 2021. www.columbusmuseum.org

Cultural Arts Center: The Essence of Character. Three artists fill the Main Gallery with vibrantly colored, thought-provoking, humorous and, sometimes, disturbing artworks in clay, watercolor, pen/pencil and mixed media. Through Nov. 28. And The Collectors. Friends of the Cultural Arts Center and noted collectors Ric Castorano and Doug Howard share some of their favorite pieces by local artists. Dec. 4-Jan. 2. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: Paintings on the Porch. Original paintings by studio artists. Through Nov. 28. And Studio Artists Holiday Exhibit and Sale. Original art and prints by the studio artists. Nov. 5-Dec. 24. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Russian Decorative Arts from the CZARS to the USSR. The exhibition paints a clear decorative picture of what it was like to live in Russia during those tumultuous times. Featured objects tell stories of wealth and poverty, political struggle, fashion and religion. Nov. 2-Feb. 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Don Staufenberg: Ceramic Infusion. This solo exhibition melds experiences and influences to produce an integration of wood, metal, fiber and polymer with ceramics to create a unique tactile visual. Nov. 10-Dec. 16. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Small and Wonderful. The annual holiday exhibit with works by gallery artists. Nov. 20-Jan. 31. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Listen to Nature. Features artist Trish Weeks’ oil and encaustic works. Opening reception Nov. 14. Through Dec. 8. And While Away. Featuring mixed-media artist Marti Higgins. Opening reception Dec. 12. Through Jan. 19. www.localohioart.com

Keny Galleries: Art & Spirit: A MultiCultural Selection. This show includes works by artists from the 1820s through 1992, chosen from diverse cultures, including African-American, Hispanic-American, Native American and Anglo-American artists. Through Nov. 13. www.kenygalleries.com and www.facebook.com/ KenyGalleries

Marcia Evans Gallery: Kirsten Bowen. An exhibit of text-based paintings. Nov. 6-30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

(Not)Sheep Gallery: Voter Profile. Featuring artist Paul Richmond, the work focuses on immigrants who take pride in their ability to vote. Nov. 4-Dec. 23. And Sheep/Not Sheep. Featuring gallery artists. Dec. 3-27. www.notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery: Expanded Dimensions: Quilt & Surface Design Symposium. Curated by Tracy Rieger as a celebration of fiber art that pushes the boundaries of two-dimensional art. As a symposium, the QSDS also offers a wide variety of fiber arts classes and highly qualified instructors. This exhibition and symposium is virtual. Nov. 5-Jan. 9. oac. ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery

Ohio Art League: Fall Juried Exhibition. The annual juried exhibitions are the backbone of OAL’s artistic programming, presented annually since 1910. This year, OAL presents virtually for the safety of artists and patrons. Opens Nov. 20. And Thumb Box. This exhibition requires artists to create unique, multimedia works with only one criterion: the work cannot exceed 6 inches in any direction. Enjoy delightful, miniature creations by artists from across Ohio. Opens Dec. 5. www.oal.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Cue the Music. Art and music go hand in hand in this exhibition that pairs the visual with the auditory. Open Door artists created art inspired by their favorite songs. QR codes links you to the songs that inspired each piece, so be sure to have your headphones handy for this virtual exhibition. Nov. 14-Dec. 6. www.cchsohio.org/ opendoorartstudio/

Otterbein Miller Gallery: Magda Parasidis: Ghosts in Sunlight. With original multimedia video performance by DJ Krate Digga, Parasidis reimagines the urban ghetto she has known as home as a space of poetic revelation. The text-based images create a meditative and dreamlike visual space exploring urban poverty and the mechanisms of marginalization. Through Dec. 4. www. otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries

ROY G BIV Gallery: Justin Hodges / Tess Elliot. Nov. 13-Dec. 5. And Smallworks. The annual ROY G BIV members’ show. Dec. 11-Jan. 2. www.roygbiv gallery.com/exhibitions

Sarah Gormley Gallery: Craig Carlisle. Nov. 5-28. And Jim Zivic. Dec. 3-31. www. sarahgormleygallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Dave Terry. All new, original oil and plain air paintings. Nov. 5-29. And salon show of exhibiting artists. New paintings. Dec. 1-31. www.sharon weissgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie: Marc Petrovic and Kari Russell Pool. Petrovic shows mixed media wall pieces and Pool exhibits objects created by manipulating glass over a torch. Nov. 1-30. And Big Art Show. The gallery is curated to exhibit groupings of works created from March through November by all the Sherrie Gallerie Family of Artists. Dec. 1-24. www.sherriegallerie.com

