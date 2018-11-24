On View | Gallery exhibits in Columbus December 2018

Angela Meleca Gallery

The Formations exhibition displays the art of Robert Buck, who uses his art to make statements about troubled psychologies. Through Dec. 22. www.angelamelecagallery.com

Beeler Gallery

arms ache avid aeon follows the four core members of fierce pussy, an LGBTQ art collective that creates art to increase awareness about LGBTQ identity. The art of the four core members will be on display for season one of Beeler Gallery’s programs. Through March 17. www.beelergallery.org

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Mark Gingerich Solo Exhibition showcases the work of American impressionist painter Mark Gingerich, who often paints the Ohio countryside. Through Dec. 22. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Bildnis einer Dame in Weiß

Columbus Museum of Art

www.columbusmuseum.org

Titian’s Portrait of a Lady In White will be showing at the CMA to celebrate the museum’s 140th year. The portrait is the work of famous Italian Renaissance painter Titian. Through Dec. 9.

I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100 discusses the great works borne out of the Harlem Renaissance. The exhibition is part of a city-wide celebration for the 100th anniversary of the movement. Through Jan. 20.

Isaac Julien’s film, Looking For Langston, will play alongside I, Too, Sing America to encourage discussion about the Harlem Renaissance. The film explores the life of Langston Hughes and other gay artists within the movement. Through Feb. 3.

Think Outside the Brick lets CMA visitors tap into their inner child. The annual exhibition discusses the creative potential of LEGO. Through Feb. 22.

Back of the Bus: Illustrations by Floyd Cooper presents children’s book illustrations from the book Back of the Bus, which talks about a fictional account of Rosa Parks’ arrest. Dec. 8-March. 8.

Richie Pope: 2018 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition displays the work of comic book artist Richie Pope. Pope won the annual Columbus Comics Residency, allowing him to exhibit his work at CMA. Through March. 10.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Imagining A Better showcases the work of Nelly Toll, a child in hiding from Nazi forces. While in hiding, she painted watercolors of what a better world would look like. Through Dec. 30. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council

The exhibition Art Quilt Alliance: Color Therapy showcases artistic quilts that respond to topics like families, neighborhoods, social and political events. The Art Quilt Alliance is a group that meets every month to create artistic quilts. Through Dec. 21. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Gallery

The holiday tradition and most anticipated show of the year continues with Small & Wonderful 2018. Through Jan. 13. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery

Light & Color Collective features Ohio artists Melodie Thompson and Trish Weeks. Both artists draw upon experiences growing up in the Midwest. Dec. 7. www.localohioart.com

Open Door Art Studio Gallery

Visit Itsy Bitsy Teeny Tiny to view tiny, meticulously crafted art pieces. The prices will be smaller as well. Through Jan. 4. www.cchsohio.org

Pizzuti Collection

www.pizzuticollection.org

Abstract art is everywhere in the exhibition Take Up Space. The nine artists whose work is presented explores topics of society, politics and color through abstract art. Through Jan. 20.

Furniture design has become a dynamic and ever-changing field. When Attitudes Become Chairs shows some of the more dynamic pieces of furniture design. Through Jan. 20.

The For Freedoms exhibits aim to create political discussion and civic engagement for artists. The artists involved want to open the public’s eyes to multiple different perspectives of our government and society. Through Jan. 20.

Riffe Gallery

The Riffe Gallery will be displaying Art Educators as Artists, an exhibition meant to show the art of hardworking art educators in Ohio. Through Jan. 5. oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Sherrie Gallerie

Best of Sherrie Gallerie. This exhibition showcases Sherrie Gallerie’s best works, as selected by the artists themselves. Through Dec. 23. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space

Department of Art BFA Thesis Exhibition 2018 features the work of graduating art majors from The Ohio State University. With works developed from a range of media, the artists showcase their various approaches during their course of study. Through Dec. 15. uas.osu.edu

Wehrle Gallery

Nicholas Hill’s exhibit Delhi to Jaipur: Recent Works by Nicholas Hill highlights the internationally recognized printmaker and curator’s work on the exploration of history, other cultures and the creative processes of artists in those cultures. Through Jan. 13. www.ohiodominican.edu

Wexner Center For The Arts

Mickalene Thomas: I Can’t See You Without Me showcases art that discusses the intersections of authorship, identity and desire. Thomas also uses her art to discuss racial representation and feminism. Through Dec. 30. www.wexarts.org