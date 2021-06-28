On View | July/August 2021

All People Arts: Brothers. Curated by Duarte Brown and Joel Cross. Through July 31. www.allpeoplearts.org

Art Access Gallery: Light on the Land. New landscapes by Michael McEwan and cast glass sculptures by Joel O’Dorisio. Opening reception July 9, 5-7 p.m. July 1-Aug. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Austen and Company: Stories: Reimagining Nostalgia. Selected works by Brenna Mahn draw inspiration from the homes of our childhoods and illustrated books to provoke a reexamination of nostalgia. July 3-31. www.austenandcompany.com

Blockfort: In Bloom. Two artists create unique floral works for the gallery’s first public opening since the start of the pandemic. And Breezy. An exhibit which will be a reminder of lightness of being as we move past the last year. July 1-31. And Everything Counts. This solo exhibition is a culmination of a year’s work in counting. Aug. 1-28. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Think Outside the Brick. Through Aug. 20. And Raggin’ On. Through Oct. 3. And A Primer on the Commons. Through Nov. 28. And Partially Buried: Land-Based Art in Ohio, 1970 to Now. Through Nov. 28. www.columbus museumofart.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume From the Paramount Pictures Archive. Randall Thropp brings a new exhibit to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio celebrating studio-created costumes as well as purchased fashions used on camera. Through Jan. 2, 2022. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Leo Hong Mao: Painterly Perspectives. This solo exhibition includes portrait and landscape paintings by Dublin-based artist. Through July 23. And The Bright Side: Eileen Woods and Barbara Vogel. The exhibition of embroidery and photography by central Ohio artists Eileen Woods and Barbara Vogel explores age and loss through portraits of loved ones and comrades. Aug. 3-Sept. 10. www.dublinarts.org

Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Gallery: Entangled Threads. Organized by the King Arts Complex, the exhibition features five Columbus-area fiber artists. The work is bold and illustrates common societal connections and speaks of narratives centered around aesthetic, identity and contemporary culture. Through Sept. 2. www.gcacgallery.org

Hayley Gallery: Self Taught. The exhibit displays Ohio artist Brenden Spivey’s abstract acrylic pours. Opening reception 4-8 p.m., July 17. On view through Aug. 17. And Emergence. Featuring artists Jack Pine and Mary Burkhardt. Opening reception 4-8 p.m., Aug. 21. On view through Sept. 14. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Whitney Parker Scully: Childhood Illustrated. July 2-Aug. 31. www.donscottgallery.weebly.com/highline-coffee-art-space.html

Marcia Evans Gallery: Annette Poitau. Annette Poitau’s collection of environmental artwork. July 3-Aug. 30. www.marcia evansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Listen to the Earth. This exhibit is a celebration of the work of local fiber artist Char Norman. Through July 8. www.mcconnellarts.org

(Not)Sheep Gallery: The Problem We All Live With. Group show with guest artists. Artwork about issues of racism, politics, policing and the environment. Through Jul. 30. And Water and Cake. One-person show by Columbus native Juliellen Byrne. Clay sculptures, including a cast of characters creating a story about the “haves” and the “have-nots.” Aug. 4-31. www.notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: SHIFT: Thinking Globally, Acting Locally | Curator’s Tour with Maria Seda-Reeder. Join the gallery on Facebook for a livestreamed tour. July 7, noon-1 p.m. And SHIFT: Thinking Globally, Acting Locally | Artists’ Creative Conversation. Join the gallery on Zoom as exhibiting artists discuss works in the exhibition and how their practices incorporate local and global perspectives. Aug. 4, noon-1 p.m. www.oac.ohio.gov/ Riffe-Gallery/On-View

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: This Inspired That. With community-based artists from Blockfort Columbus drawing from the works of Open Door artists to produce brand new pieces, this exhibition is truly the pinnacle of creative collaboration. July 10-Aug. 13. www.cchsohio.org/ opendoorartstudio/

ROY G BIV Gallery for Emerging Artists: Batres Gilvin, Britny Wainwright, Gregory Hatch. July 9-Aug. 7. And Christy Wittmer, Manami Ishimura, Natalie Portney. Aug. 13-Sept. 4. www.roygbiv gallery.com