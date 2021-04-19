On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus May/June 2021

934 Gallery: Tunnel Vision: Select Works from Michael. Artist Forest Kelley imagines the history of gay men living in rural western Massachusetts in the era between the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and the death of Rock Hudson by AIDS in 1985 through the lens of his uncle who died in that time. Through May 22. And Julian Foglietti and Ben Willis. May 7-June 19. www.934gallery.org

The Arts Castle Gallery 22: Jeremy and Debra Rosario. May 7-June 19. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort: "A" Show – CSCA 50th Anniversary Exhibition. In honor of its continued 50th anniversary celebrations, Columbus Society of Communicating Arts (CSCA) is partnering with Blockfort to put on a gallery show honoring the creativity of communicating arts in Columbus and central Ohio through the theme of the letter A. May 1-June 26. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Gallery: The Secret Lives of Color. Fifteen artists were given a color chosen by the gallery to create an artwork around. The color will be the focal point or most used color in the artwork and may incorporate aspects of the narrative written by St. Clair. Through May 30. And BRG Summer Series: Caitlin Cartwright & Gavin Benjamin. This exhibition begins the BRG Summer Series, a series of exhibitions pairing a BRG artist with an invited exhibiting artist. June 4-27. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals. This is the first major exhibition of the artist’s work since her death and a celebration of Robinson’s work, vision and the home and neighborhood she cherished. Through Oct. 2021. www.columbusmuseum.org

Cultural Arts Center: Central Ohio Watercolor Society Spring Juried Exhibition. Enjoy the way these amazing artists portray light and color, whether in realism or abstraction. Through May 29. And Pasos de Arte 2021. This exhibition by exclusively Latino artists brings an amazing body of artworks in many different media and range of themes. June 4-July 10. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Gallery and Studio: Two Voices, One HeART. Original paintings by Kathy Norris and Cathy Camacho. Through May 19. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio. Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume From the Paramount Pictures Archive. Randall Thropp brings a new exhibit to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio celebrating studio-created costumes as well as purchased fashions used on camera. It promises to be a colorful exhibition with many costumes seen on exhibit for the first time. June 5-Jan. 2, 2022. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Dublin Golfscapes. Aida Garrity’s sweeping wide-brush background strokes and subtle soft-brush details capture the beauty of the Dublin landscape – its intensely green grass, majestic trees and manicured golf courses.Through June 7. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Chrystal Robinson-Shofroth. Through figurative and landscape paintings conveying spiritual and emotional transformation, Chrystal’s work employs a combination of oil paints, acrylics, inks and powdered iridescent pigments to create a vivid color palette and expressive textural effects. Through May 21. And Group Exhibition: David Marteney, Marianne Philip, Aimee Wissman, Jacs Fishburne and Mark Benavides. This group exhibition features 2020 artists, who were unable to display their artwork in our gallery space due to the COVID-19 pandemic. June 4-July 2. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery/

Hawk Galleries: Metazoa Vitreum. Metazoa Vitreum will feature Shelley Muzylowski Allen and Rik Allen, a husband and wife glassblowing team. This exhibition will have a theme of glass animals which loosely translates to Metazoa Vitreum in Latin. June 26-Aug. 21. www.hawkgalleries.com

Hayley Gallery: Ann Kete: A New Focus on Color. Featuring the colorful oils of fine artist Ann Kete, a longtime resident of Upper Arlington. This is Ann's first solo show at Hayley Gallery. May 15-June 15. And Natalie Steigmann-Gall: Ohio State University Senior Thesis Exhibit. Hayley Gallery feels it important to support up and coming local artists, especially ones as talented as Natalie. Opening reception June 19, 4-8 p.m. On view June 12-July 13. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Transformative Impressions. Funded by a resource grant from the GCAC, this series came about from mixed media artist Don Scott’s desire to experiment with newly-formulated Polaroid film using techniques from his work with similar film originally developed in the ’70s. May 3-June 30. donscottgallery.weebly.com/highline-coffee-art-space.html

High Road Gallery: Spring Open House. Family friendly art event featuring artist Richard Ferguson and 12 resident artists. Holy Crepes Food Truck, live music, artist demos and more. May 8. www.highroadgallery.com

Keny Gallery: Exceptional Works on Paper. May 21-June 25. www.kenygalleries.com

Mac Worthington Studio and Sculpture Park: Spring Gallery and Sculpture Park Opening. Gallery exhibition of abstract expressionist paintings and outdoor sculptures. May 1-June 30. www.macworthington.com

Muse Gallery: Pop-up displays by Barbara Krupp at G Michaels Restaurant. And group show at Smith Bros. Hardware Co. And David Senecal at Gallerie Bar & Bistro at the Hilton Columbus Downtown. Ongoing. www.amusegallery.com/artists

(Not)Sheep Gallery: The Problem We All Live With. Group invitational. May 6-July 30. notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery: After Hours: Artwork by State of Ohio Employees. The exhibition showcases the creativity of government employees across the Buckeye state. Through July 10. oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery/Visit-the-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2020-2021. This annual juried exhibition of work by Ohio Designer Craftsmen members features 76 items in clay, glass, fiber, metal, wood and mixed media by 60 artists. Rescheduled from 2020. May 10-July 11. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum: La-Di-Da…a journey in glass from functional to fanciful. This exhibition of everyday and special occasion glass tableware examines the effects of human creativity, as well as the influences of culture and industry on the finished pieces. Through Aug. 29. https://ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: In Vogue. Open Door is stepping off the runway and into the gallery with a fashion-themed exhibition full of glitz and glamour. With inspirations from British streetwear, French couture, Japanese Harajuku and more, there is something for the fashionista in us all! May 8-June 4. cchsohio.org/opendoorartstudio/

ROY G BIV Gallery: ROY presents: Alicia Link, Anne Sturgeon, Janelle Bonfour-Mikes, Torey Akers. May 14-June 5. And ROY presents: J. Leigh Garcia, Mona Gazala, Rachel Linnemann & Josie LoveRoebuck, Shanna Merola. June 11-July 3. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sarah Gormley Gallery: Jeffrey Cortland Jones. Jeffrey Cortland Jones is an abstract painter whose works are composed of planes of white and almost white colors. The selection and the application of paint represent the major characteristics of his work as he tends to push colors to their limits. May 1-29. And Rest … and Motion: photography of Jana Pryor and Shammara McKay. The show consists of images from both Ohio and New York but more importantly captures the need to be still and the need to keep moving in all of us, especially this past year. June 5-30. www.sarahgormleygallery.com

Sean Christopher Gallery: 4th Annual Old School Exhibition. Group invitational featuring recent works by select CCAD 1970s and 1980s alumni. May 1-29. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Salon Show. Featuring gallery artists. May 1-31. And Yaafoa, Home is Calling. A solo show by Edmund Boateng. June 3-29. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: These Are Not For You. Showcases featured art from artist, furniture and home goods designer Ben Sostrom. May 1-June 3. And From the Chrysalis. Showcasing ceramic sculptures by local artist Denise Romecki. June 5-July 1. www.studiosonhigh.com