On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus March/April 2021

934 Gallery: Between, With, and Away. Featuring artists Tiffany Lawson and Gloria Shows. March 5-31. And Tunnel Vision: Select Works from Michael. Artist Forest Kelley imagines the history of gay men living in rural western Massachusetts in the era between the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and the death of Rock Hudson by AIDS in 1985 through the lens of his uncle who died during that time. April 2-30. www.934gallery.org

The Arts Castle Gallery 22: Retrospective of Karen Everhart Work. A collection featuring works by Everhart over a 40-year period. Virtual. Through April 10. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort: Lasting Legacies. For Women’s History Month, guest curator Panagiota Kourniotis invited artists to choose trailblazing female figures from history to celebrate through their art. March 1-April 30. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Contemporary Art Matters: Sculpture I. A group exhibition featuring Bianca Beck, Gerhard Demetz, Curtis Fairman, Brendan Fernandes, Pamela Fraser, Jonathan Hammer, Allison Janae Hamilton, Kurt Lightner, Bruce Robinson and Almond Zigmund. Through April 15. www.contemporaryartmatters.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals. This is the first major exhibition of the artist’s work since her death and a celebration of Robinson’s work, vision and the home and neighborhood she cherished. Through October 2021. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: Subversive Historian. This commissioned video work by Ohiobased artist Michael Stickrod is part of the collaborative project Staples and Rubber Bands (1969-2019) with New Yorkbased French pioneer video artist Michel Auder. Through March 15. www.beelergallery.org

David Myers Gallery and Studio: The Joye of Spring. This is the seventh annual exhibit featuring the art of studio and Parkside Village artists. March 20-April 14. And Two Voices, One HeART. Original paintings by Kathy Norris and Cathy Camacho. Artist opening reception April 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Through May 19. www.davidmyersart.com

Dublin Arts Council: Art & Wellness: ARTifacts Created at Home. Dublin Arts Council presents a retrospective of a two-year Art & Wellness initiative in an exhibition of artwork created by professional artists and community members. The juried exhibition will include two- and three-dimensional artworks and video encompassing community reflection and interpretation of art and its influence on personal and community well-being. March 9-April 16. www.dublinarts.org

Hayley Gallery: Art 365. This show features mixed-media artist Wil Wong Yee, who creates scenes only seen in Columbus with mastery of light and color. Through March 16. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Abby Feinknopf: Abloom! This central Ohio artist’s floral paintings announce spring and blossoming from darkness. March 2-April 30. donscottgallery.weebly.com/highline-coffee-art-space.html

Keny Gallery: Eric Barth and Carol Snyder: Opposite Shores. April 9-May 14. www.kenygalleries.com

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: 2021 Sculpture Park Opening. Exhibit includes sculpture park and studio tour plus indoor gallery exhibition. Open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 1-April 30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: 15 Year Anniversary Show. Opening reception March 7, 1-3 p.m. On view March 6-April 26. www.marciaevansgallery.com

(Not)Sheep Gallery: Wait Here. Features new work from Priscilla Roggenkamp. March 1-30. And new work by Deborah Griffing and Christine Kosiba. April 1-30. www.notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery: Build It: Artists Creating Community in Ohio. Highlighting the artists who are building community for one another in their geographical location. Virtual. Through April 10. oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery/Visit-the-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Functional Ceramics. This exhibition features functional pots by 16 artists from across the country and Canada. Through April 17. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum: La-Di-Da…a journey in glass from functional to fanciful. This exhibition of everyday and special occasion glass tableware examines the effects of human creativity, as well as the influences of culture and industry on the finished pieces. March 12-Aug. 29. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Hear Me Roar. An exhibition showcasing the talented female artists it represents, coinciding with Women’s History Month. March 13-April 9. cchsohio.org/opendoorartstudio

Otterbein Fisher Gallery: Andrew Ina: Unintended Consequences. Through May 7. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries

Otterbein Frank Museum of Art: Kiguilou Pinah: Year of Sorrow. Curated by Tariq Tarey. Through April 23. www.otterbein.edu/art/frank-museum/

ROY G BIV Gallery: Benedict Scheuer / Noah Kashiani. March 12-April 3. And Aimee Wissman / Annie Burley / Tyler Davis. April 9-May 1. www.roygbivgallery.com/exhibitions