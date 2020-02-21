On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus March 2020

934 Gallery

Works by Jesse Horning and Ben Yacavone. March 6-April 18. www.934.gallery

Art Access Gallery

It’s All New 2020. Works by Sharon Dougherty, Rod Hayslip, Marti Steffy, Paula Rubinstein, Karen Rumora and Ricki Rosen. Through April 15. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle

Storytime: Ohio Authors and Illustrators. Writings and various illustrations by local artists. March 2-April 26. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort

Vision Quest. Solo exhibition featuring ethnic symbolism, spiritualism and mark-making inspired works by tattoo artist, graffiti writer, muralist and traditional painter Carlos Roa. March 5-29. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Solo Show Featuring Mark Gingerich. March 1-29. Opening reception March 1, 1-4 p.m. And Floral Studies. Works by Kendric Tonn. March 7-29. Gallery Hop opening reception March 7, noon-10 p.m.

Capital University Schumacher Gallery

Lake Erie: Life on the Edge. Photographs that take viewers on a 900-mile journey around the lake. Through March 21. www.capital.edu

Columbus Museum of Art

A Mile and a Half of Lines: The Art of James Thurber. Works by Thurber, an American cartoonist, author, journalist and playwright. Through March 15.

Ivy Atoms: 2019 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition. Atoms, winner of the 2019 Columbus Comic Residency, presents comics and cartoons. Through April 15.

Art After Stonewall, 1969-1989. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, this exhibit features more than 200 works and related visual materials that explore the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement in the art world. March 6-May-31. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery

Season Two: Follow the Mud. A continuation of the five-month-long series that features various solo artists’ projects in different mediums. Through March 15. www.beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center

Does this Match? Space-specific works by Todd Camp that transform the Main Gallery into four intimate vignettes with painted chairs, couches and intricate lighting. Through April 1. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life & Art of Barbara Shermund. One of the first female cartoonists to work for The New Yorker, Shermund began in 1925, and her work featured feminist themes rarely seen in that era. Through April 26. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council

Rod Bouc: Earth and Sky. Local artist Rod Bouc showcases monotype, charcoal, oil and pastel works depicting his early life on a Nebraska farm. March 3-April 10. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery

A photography exhibit featuring Phil Adams and Matthew Ashton. Through March 6. And Lost to Shadow. Charcoal, pastels and oil works by David Marteney. March 18-May 1. www.southeastinc.com/fresh_air.php

Gallery 22

The Family Aesthetic William Obenaur. Combination of paintings, photographs and drawings created by Obenaur and his many artistic family members who have helped him succeed in his creative journey. March 6-April 18. www.artscastle.org

Glass Axis

Modern glass works by Rebecca Szparagowski. Through March 28. www.glassaxis.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries

I Am an Artist. A group exhibit of various works. Through March 15. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery

Unexpected Portraits. Paintings by Mary Burkhardt of female figures standing, walking or spinning on the shores of Lake Erie. Through April 15. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space

Intricately designed wooden bowls by locally-based woodworker Scott Gordon. Through April 30. And watercolors of realistic and abstract elements by Staci Friedman. March 3-April 2. www.highlinecoffeeco.com

Jung Association Gallery

A Sense of Place. Oil paintings depicting areas throughout Columbus by Ellen Kandoian. Through April 25. www.jungcentralohio.org

Keny Galleries

The Intimate Landscape. Various works, mostly on paper, by Alice Carpenter, Neil Riley and Mary Jane Ward. March 13-April 13. Opening reception March 13, 6-8 p.m. www.kenygalleries.com

The King Arts Complex

M(art)in Units. Various works in partnership with Blick Arts Materials. Through March 7. www.kingartscomplex.com

Lindsay Gallery

Painting by Adam Hernandez. March 6-28. Opening reception March 6, 6-9 p.m. www.lindsaygallery.com

Marcia Evans Gallery

New Abstracts. Oil and acrylic paintings by Scott Hunter. March 6-30. Opening reception March 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park

Abstract Expressionistic Paintings & Sculpture. Colorful work in the gallery, studio and sculpture park. March 1-31. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center

10 Year Anniversary Exhibition. Works ranging from the gallery’s first exhibition to the most recent shows, along with an interactive portion that highlights the role the MAC has played on patrons. Through March 22. www.mcconnellarts.org

Muse Gallery

Group exhibition at Smith Brothers Hardware. Original fine art by Dave Senecal, Signe Stewart, Yuri Darash and Lynne Riding. Through April 30. www.amusegallery.com

(Not) Sheep Gallery

Altered Perceptions. Works focusing on environmental issues by Char Norman and Catherine Bell Smith. March 5-29. www.notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery

Ohio Diaspora. Works from the collection of the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center and Ohio artists. Through April 11. www.riffegallery.org

Ohio Craft Museum

Found Again Quilt Exhibition. Juried exhibition by Art Quilt Network, featuring 30 contemporary quilts by artist from across the country. Through April 5. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum

Trains, Planes and Automobiles and a Tribute to Federal Glass. An exhibit that showcases mostly pre-1960 pieces that align with these modes of transportation: lanterns, vases, stop lights, etc. March 13-Aug. 31. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery

Subjective, Objective. Comprised of abstract works open to subjective interpretation. March 14-April 17. Opening reception March 14, 5-7 p.m. www.cchsohio.org

OSU Urban Arts Space

Ballast: 3rd Year MFA Thesis. Various works by the fine arts graduating class of 2020. Through March 14. www.uas.osu.edu

Otterbein University Miller & Fisher Galleries

Interwoven. Large-scale creations of woven fabrics and plastic by Anita Maharjan. Through May 3 at Fisher Gallery. To learn more, check out the December 2019 issue of CityScene Magazine. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art

Youdhisthir Maharjan: Toils of Delight. Woven text-based artworks by Youdhi Maharjan. Through April 25. www.otterbein.edu

ROY G BIV

Works by Kena Ramirez Dillon and Wade Tullier, consisting mostly of paintings and sculptures. March 13-April 4. www.roygbivgallery.org

Sharon Weiss Gallery

Almost Spring. Salon exhibit of gallery artists’ new paintings. March 1-29. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie

Sculptures by Zemer Peled consisting of thousands of hand-crafted porcelain shards, bridging narrative and formalist elements. Through March 8. And various works by Molly Burke, Lauren Eastman Fowler and Trey Snowdon. March 15-April 26. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Shot Tower Gallery

Inspired Reunion – A Celebration. Celebrating 40 years of the Shot Tower Gallery and the Visual Arts Program at Fort Hayes with works by Fort Hayes artist alumni. March 9-April 17. www.ccsoh.us

Studios on High Gallery

A New Beginning. Works by Antonio Gonzalez Garcia. Through April 2. www.studiosonhigh.com

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio

Bridging the Old and the New. Celebrating Dublin with local works of various mediums featuring scenes from Historic Dublin and the Bridge Park area. Through March 30. www.terra-gallery.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery

Middle School Show. Works by students from Upper Arlington City Schools. March 4-27. Opening reception March 8, 2-4 p.m. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Wexner Center for the Arts

Sadie Benning: Pain Thing. Various works by Sadie Benning that raise question of narrative and memory, specifically in relation to traumatic and inherited events. Through April 26. And LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze. Photos and interviews. Through April 26. www.wexarts.org

The Works

Art of the Caricature. Contemporary works by Tom Fluharty, John T. Quinn III and Carlo LoRaso. Through March 30. www.attheworks.org