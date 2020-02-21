On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus March 2020

934 Gallery
Works by Jesse Horning and Ben Yacavone. March 6-April 18. www.934.gallery
Art Access Gallery
It’s All New 2020. Works by Sharon Dougherty, Rod Hayslip, Marti Steffy, Paula Rubinstein, Karen Rumora and Ricki Rosen. Through April 15. www.artaccessgallery.com
The Arts Castle
Storytime: Ohio Authors and Illustrators. Writings and various illustrations by local artists. March 2-April 26. www.artscastle.org
Blockfort
Vision Quest. Solo exhibition featuring ethnic symbolism, spiritualism and mark-making inspired works by tattoo artist, graffiti writer, muralist and traditional painter Carlos Roa. March 5-29. www.blockfortcolumbus.com
Brandt-Roberts Galleries
Solo Show Featuring Mark Gingerich. March 1-29. Opening reception March 1, 1-4 p.m. And Floral Studies. Works by Kendric Tonn. March 7-29. Gallery Hop opening reception March 7, noon-10 p.m.
Capital University Schumacher Gallery
Lake Erie: Life on the Edge. Photographs that take viewers on a 900-mile journey around the lake. Through March 21. www.capital.edu
Columbus Museum of Art
- A Mile and a Half of Lines: The Art of James Thurber. Works by Thurber, an American cartoonist, author, journalist and playwright. Through March 15.
- Ivy Atoms: 2019 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition. Atoms, winner of the 2019 Columbus Comic Residency, presents comics and cartoons. Through April 15.
- Art After Stonewall, 1969-1989. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, this exhibit features more than 200 works and related visual materials that explore the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement in the art world. March 6-May-31. www.columbusmuseum.org
Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery
Season Two: Follow the Mud. A continuation of the five-month-long series that features various solo artists’ projects in different mediums. Through March 15. www.beelergallery.org
Cultural Arts Center
Does this Match? Space-specific works by Todd Camp that transform the Main Gallery into four intimate vignettes with painted chairs, couches and intricate lighting. Through April 1. www.culturalartscenteronline.org
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life & Art of Barbara Shermund. One of the first female cartoonists to work for The New Yorker, Shermund began in 1925, and her work featured feminist themes rarely seen in that era. Through April 26. www.decartsohio.org
Dublin Arts Council
Rod Bouc: Earth and Sky. Local artist Rod Bouc showcases monotype, charcoal, oil and pastel works depicting his early life on a Nebraska farm. March 3-April 10. www.dublinarts.org
Fresh A.I.R. Gallery
A photography exhibit featuring Phil Adams and Matthew Ashton. Through March 6. And Lost to Shadow. Charcoal, pastels and oil works by David Marteney. March 18-May 1. www.southeastinc.com/fresh_air.php
Gallery 22
The Family Aesthetic William Obenaur. Combination of paintings, photographs and drawings created by Obenaur and his many artistic family members who have helped him succeed in his creative journey. March 6-April 18. www.artscastle.org
Glass Axis
Modern glass works by Rebecca Szparagowski. Through March 28. www.glassaxis.org
Hammond Harkins Galleries
I Am an Artist. A group exhibit of various works. Through March 15. www.hammondharkins.com
Hayley Gallery
Unexpected Portraits. Paintings by Mary Burkhardt of female figures standing, walking or spinning on the shores of Lake Erie. Through April 15. www.localohioart.com
Highline Coffee Art Space
Intricately designed wooden bowls by locally-based woodworker Scott Gordon. Through April 30. And watercolors of realistic and abstract elements by Staci Friedman. March 3-April 2. www.highlinecoffeeco.com
Jung Association Gallery
A Sense of Place. Oil paintings depicting areas throughout Columbus by Ellen Kandoian. Through April 25. www.jungcentralohio.org
Keny Galleries
The Intimate Landscape. Various works, mostly on paper, by Alice Carpenter, Neil Riley and Mary Jane Ward. March 13-April 13. Opening reception March 13, 6-8 p.m. www.kenygalleries.com
The King Arts Complex
M(art)in Units. Various works in partnership with Blick Arts Materials. Through March 7. www.kingartscomplex.com
Lindsay Gallery
Painting by Adam Hernandez. March 6-28. Opening reception March 6, 6-9 p.m. www.lindsaygallery.com
Marcia Evans Gallery
New Abstracts. Oil and acrylic paintings by Scott Hunter. March 6-30. Opening reception March 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. www.marciaevansgallery.com
Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park
Abstract Expressionistic Paintings & Sculpture. Colorful work in the gallery, studio and sculpture park. March 1-31. www.macworthington.com
McConnell Arts Center
10 Year Anniversary Exhibition. Works ranging from the gallery’s first exhibition to the most recent shows, along with an interactive portion that highlights the role the MAC has played on patrons. Through March 22. www.mcconnellarts.org
Muse Gallery
Group exhibition at Smith Brothers Hardware. Original fine art by Dave Senecal, Signe Stewart, Yuri Darash and Lynne Riding. Through April 30. www.amusegallery.com
(Not) Sheep Gallery
Altered Perceptions. Works focusing on environmental issues by Char Norman and Catherine Bell Smith. March 5-29. www.notsheepgallery.com
Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery
Ohio Diaspora. Works from the collection of the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center and Ohio artists. Through April 11. www.riffegallery.org
Ohio Craft Museum
Found Again Quilt Exhibition. Juried exhibition by Art Quilt Network, featuring 30 contemporary quilts by artist from across the country. Through April 5. www.ohiocraft.org
Ohio Glass Museum
Trains, Planes and Automobiles and a Tribute to Federal Glass. An exhibit that showcases mostly pre-1960 pieces that align with these modes of transportation: lanterns, vases, stop lights, etc. March 13-Aug. 31. www.ohioglassmuseum.org
Open Door Art Studio & Gallery
Subjective, Objective. Comprised of abstract works open to subjective interpretation. March 14-April 17. Opening reception March 14, 5-7 p.m. www.cchsohio.org
OSU Urban Arts Space
Ballast: 3rd Year MFA Thesis. Various works by the fine arts graduating class of 2020. Through March 14. www.uas.osu.edu
Otterbein University Miller & Fisher Galleries
Interwoven. Large-scale creations of woven fabrics and plastic by Anita Maharjan. Through May 3 at Fisher Gallery. To learn more, check out the December 2019 issue of CityScene Magazine. www.otterbein.edu
Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art
Youdhisthir Maharjan: Toils of Delight. Woven text-based artworks by Youdhi Maharjan. Through April 25. www.otterbein.edu
ROY G BIV
Works by Kena Ramirez Dillon and Wade Tullier, consisting mostly of paintings and sculptures. March 13-April 4. www.roygbivgallery.org
Sharon Weiss Gallery
Almost Spring. Salon exhibit of gallery artists’ new paintings. March 1-29. www.sharonweissgallery.com
Sherrie Gallerie
Sculptures by Zemer Peled consisting of thousands of hand-crafted porcelain shards, bridging narrative and formalist elements. Through March 8. And various works by Molly Burke, Lauren Eastman Fowler and Trey Snowdon. March 15-April 26. www.sherriegallerie.com
The Shot Tower Gallery
Inspired Reunion – A Celebration. Celebrating 40 years of the Shot Tower Gallery and the Visual Arts Program at Fort Hayes with works by Fort Hayes artist alumni. March 9-April 17. www.ccsoh.us
Studios on High Gallery
A New Beginning. Works by Antonio Gonzalez Garcia. Through April 2. www.studiosonhigh.com
Terra Gallery & Creative Studio
Bridging the Old and the New. Celebrating Dublin with local works of various mediums featuring scenes from Historic Dublin and the Bridge Park area. Through March 30. www.terra-gallery.com
Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery
Middle School Show. Works by students from Upper Arlington City Schools. March 4-27. Opening reception March 8, 2-4 p.m. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov
Wexner Center for the Arts
Sadie Benning: Pain Thing. Various works by Sadie Benning that raise question of narrative and memory, specifically in relation to traumatic and inherited events. Through April 26. And LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze. Photos and interviews. Through April 26. www.wexarts.org
The Works
Art of the Caricature. Contemporary works by Tom Fluharty, John T. Quinn III and Carlo LoRaso. Through March 30. www.attheworks.org