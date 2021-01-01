On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus January/February 2021

Art Access Gallery: Landscapes by Joe Lombardo. Oil paintings, mostly landscapes, city and country. Artist reception Nov. 13. Through Jan. 15. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle Gallery 22: Ohio Makers: Blacksmiths, Woodworkers, and Glass. Blacksmiths, woodworkers and glass blowers from around Ohio will showcase their finest work. Jan. 8-Feb. 20. And Retrospective of Karen Everhart Work. A collection featuring works by Karen over a 40-year period. Virtual. Jan. 4-April 10. www.artscastle.org

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: New Year, New Art. A selection of new artwork from the gallery’s stable of contemporary artists to celebrate the new year. Jan. 2-31. And A Look Back: Historic Works from BRG. A curated selection of historic artwork highlighting classic modernism as well as impressionism and post-impressionism. Feb. 5-28. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com.

Columbus Museum of Art: Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals. This is the first major exhibition of the artist’s work since her death and a celebration of Robinson’s work, vision and the home and neighborhood she cherished. Through Oct. 2021. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: Subversive Historian. This exhibit is a commissioned video work by Ohio-based artist Michael Stickrod and part of the collaborative project Staples and Rubber Bands (1969-2019) with New York-based French pioneer video artist Michel Auder. Jan. 30-March 15. beelergallery.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Russian Decorative Arts from the CZARS to the USSR. The exhibition paints a clear decorative picture of what it was like to live in Russia during those tumultuous times. Featured objects tell stories of wealth and poverty, political struggle, fashion and religion. Through Feb. 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Emerging. Dublin Arts Council’s 19th annual exhibition of student artwork returns in 2021 as a virtual exhibition. The online portfolio will include images of artwork from students in grades K-12 in the Dublin City Schools attendance area or those who have participated in a Dublin Arts Council ARTcamp. Jan. 12-Feb. 26. www.dublinarts.org

Glass Axis: Mini Vitro. The name of this exhibit translates to “small glass,” and as the name suggests will be displaying the detail and intricacy of glass on a small scale. Through Jan. 30. www.glassaxis.org

Griffin Gallery at Creekside: Fifty Years Later. Griffin Gallery collaborated with the Columbus Historical Society to commemorate the 50th anniversary of renowned Columbus artist Emerson C. Burkhart’s death. Through Jan. 17.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Hammond Harkins Gallery: Small and Wonderful. The annual holiday exhibit with works by all Hammond Harkins artists on view. Through Jan. 17. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Local Color. James Kaniaris, native of central Ohio, will be displaying his works known for its vibrant colors and unique perspectives. Artist opening reception Jan. 23, 4-8 p.m. Through Feb. 16. And Art 365. This show features mixed-media artist Wil Wong Yee who creates scenes only seen in Columbus with mastery of light and color. Opening artist reception Feb. 20, 4-8 p.m. Through March 16. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Kelly Reichert: Influences. Kelly Reichert is a contemporary artist whose paintings are known for bright color, pattern, dynamic drawing and the shimmer of metallics. Her art is often self-referential as she explores themes of solitude, relationship, identity and language. Jan. 5-March 2. donscottgallery.weebly.com/highline-coffee-art-space.html

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Abstract Expressionistic Paintings. Opening reception Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Through Jan. 31. And Inside & Out. Opening reception Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Through Feb. 28. www.macworthington.com

Muse Gallery: Presents a contemporary art group exhibition at Smith Bro.’s Hardware Building. Featured artists include David Senecal, Lynne Riding and Barbara Krupp. Through Feb. 28. And Three Person Show. This exhibit features abstracts and fantastical landscapes and will be on view at the Hilton Columbus Downtown location. Through Feb. 28. www.amusegallery.com/

(Not)Sheep Gallery: Women’s Work: Redress. Featured artists include Char Norman, Priscilla Roggenkamp and Nava Lubelski. Jan. 1-Feb. 28. notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery: Expanded Dimensions: Quilt & Surface Design Symposium. Through Jan. 9. And Build It: Artists Creating Community in Ohio. This show highlights the artists who are building community for one another in their geographical location. Virtual. Jan. 28-April 10. oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery/Visit-the-Gallery

Ohio Glass Museum: Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Exhibits the many uses of glass in these modes of transportation. Revisit the Federal Glass Company displays of pieces and ephemera on the company’s presence in Columbus, Ohio from 1900 to 1979. Through Feb. 27. https://ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Creating Through Crisis. This exhibition features works by Open Door Artists and youth artists of the interim Open Door Pandemic Childcare Center. The works serve as a reminder that we are not alone, and is made possible by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council. Jan. 9-Feb. 5. And The New Romantics. This show is themed around Valentine’s Day. Feb. 13- March 5. cchsohio.org/opendoorartstudio/

Otterbein Fisher Gallery: Andrew Ina: Unintended Consequences. Jan. 19–May 7. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries

Otterbein Frank Museum of Art: Kiguilou Pinah: Year of Sorrow. Curated by Tariq Tarey. Jan. 20-April 23. www.otterbein.edu/art/frank-museum/

Otterbein Miller Gallery: The Forgotten Class: A 2020 Senior Art Exhibition. The exhibition celebrates the senior students whose final art show was canceled in the spring. Jan. 19–Feb. 12 www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries

ROY G BIV Gallery: Kaitlyn Jo Smith / Tarun Sharma. Jan. 8-Feb. 6. And Brianna Gluszak / Hannah Parrett / Sky Dai. Feb. 12-Mar. 6. www.roygbivgallery.com/exhibitions

Sean Christopher Gallery: John A. Sargent lll: Allusions to Other. This collection of paintings is representative of the questions and discoveries and recurring themes that have occupied many years of thought and expression. Through Jan. 30. And Tenth Annual Young Hearts Juried Exhibition. Featuring select student artworks from CCAD, this annual show is on the theme of the color of love. Feb. 6-27. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Studio on High Gallery: The Art of Gifting. This exhibit is the annual holiday exhibition featuring smaller works by SOH Gallery member artists. Through Feb. 4. www.studiosonhigh.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Climate Changing: On Artists, Institutions, and the Social Environment. This major group exhibition is rescheduled from the May 2020 debut as the conclusion to the Wex’s 30th anniversary season. The exhibition gathers a multigenerational group of more than 20 artists who contend with social matters and structural injustices, using a work that alters the structure of the institution itself as a launch point. Opens Jan. 30. Wexarts.org

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. To submit your gallery's show, exhibit or event, contact editor@cityscenemediagroup.com.