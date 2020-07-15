On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus July/August 2020

Due to health concerns, dates and shows are subject to change. Visit the websites for more information.

As Columbus businesses reopen with new safety precautions, so do many of our favorite local galleries. After all, what’s Columbus without art? Check out the updated list of galleries and openings here.

Art Access Gallery: Fridays with Judy Friday. This is Judy Friday’s first one-woman show in Columbus, featuring a wide variety of works in various mediums, from hook rugs to oil paintings to etching ink on paper. She will be in the gallery every Friday for the duration of the exhibition from 1-3 p.m. June 12-Aug. 1. www.artaccessgallery.com

Blockfort: Vessel Verses. Featuring artists Nick Stull and Liz Morrison, this show combines poetry and visual art for an exploration of boats and coats as vessels. July 2-July 28. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Twentieth Century Hustlers. Works by Chicago-based artist Geof Oppenheimer that center on physical, technological and psychological conditions of labor in the post-industrial world. Through Oct. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: 2 + 3 x 18: Diptychs and Triptychs by 18 Contemporary Ohio Artists. Various works by 18 Ohio-based artists. Through Oct. 25. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Sue King: The Great Outdoors. Works that highlight America’s wild places, inspired by King’s numerous artist residencies at national and state parks. Through July 24. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Marianne Philip. On display in the digital exhibition space on the gallery’s website. Through July 17. southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery/

The King Arts Complex: Intention. Abstract and figurative works by Gaye Reissland, Michol Childress and Chantal Stone. Through Aug. 16, Elijah Pierce Gallery. www.kingartscomplex.com

McConnell Arts Center: Works by Char Norman. Three-dimensional works that center around the theme of eco-psychology. Through Aug. 16. www.mcconnellarts.org

(Not)Sheep Gallery: One World. A gallery invitational featuring artist submissions. Through July 25. www.notsheepgallery.com

Columbus From My House's Window by Antonia Gonzalez | Studios on High Gallery

Ohio Glass Museum: Planes, Trains and Automobiles. An exhibit that showcases mostly pre-1960 pieces that align with lanterns, vases, stoplights and more. Through Aug. 30. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Mix It Up. Featuring artists who solely create multimedia works. Opening reception July 11, 5-7 p.m. Through July 31. www.cchsohio.org/opendoorartstudio

Studios on High Gallery: While We Were Away... Works in a variety of media completed during quarantine, on display both virtually and in the gallery. Through July 30. www.studiosonhigh.com

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio: Utopia. Local artists are featured with works that explore the potential future of our society’s health. Through July 31. www.terra-gallery.com

× Expand I Wonder Where it Ends | Terra Gallery

The Greater Columbus Arts Council opened its new office (182 E. Long St.) to the public with an inaugural exhibition in the Arts Council's community meeting room and gallery. After searching for more than six year, GCAC has found a historic space that's more accessible to the community.

New Beginnings: From There to Here was curated by Janet George and the organization Creative Women of Color. Murals on the front of the office are originally from the Black Lives Matter protests and are part of the 46 days of HeART of Protest, which is an initiative created by the King Arts Complex and honors the 46 years of George Floyd's life before. The exhibit will be up through Dec. 23. www.gcac.org