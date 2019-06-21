On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus July 2019

Art Access Gallery

Variations in Landscape, new work by artist Perry Brown. Through Aug. 15. www.artaccessgallery.com

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery

Thread Count: The Intersection of Mathematics and Fiber Arts. Contemporary artists construct fiber art with yarn, fabric, thread and reed, curated by Jane Black through July 6. www.riffegallery.org

Pizzuti Collection

In a New Light, by Alice Schille and the American Water Color Movement. Through Sept. 29. www.pizzuticollection.org

OSU Urban Arts Space

Start At Home: Influence, Commitment, Integrity. Features works by three faculty members from The Ohio State University celebrating the legacies of H. Ike Okafor-Newsum, Robert Stull, and Pheoris West as artists, mentors and teachers through July 20. uas.osu.edu

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Selections from the Pizzuti Collection. Contemporary artists showcase their work ranging from media to fiber art and sculptures through Aug. 18. www.decartsohio.org

Hayley Gallery

Metal-Morphically Speaking by Chris Itsell. Through Aug. 6. www.localohioart.com

Dublin Arts Council

Ya Got Somethin’ To Say? by Sharon Dorsey. On view through July 26. www.dublinarts.org

Columbus Museum of Art

Blacklight Magic. View more than 20 vintage works of blacklight art from the collection of Daniel Donahue-on view through Sept. 8. Greater Columbus: The 2019 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition on view through Sept. 29. www.columbusmuseum.org

Ohio Craft Museum

The Best of 2019, featuring works by Ohio Designer Craftsmen members, through July 28. www.ohiocraft.org

Highline Coffee Art Space

Kelly Dawson exhibits her colorful and exuberant mixed media work inspired by growing up and working in the world of auto racing. Dawson discovered she was attracted to the color, lights and fanfare of racing more than the sport itself. Dawson’s work is on view July 1-31. www.highlinecoffeeco.com

Keny Galleries

The Chicago Connection: American Modernist Works on Paper by Baumann, Gilmore, Hopkins, Mars and Schille, on view from May 17-June 28. Summer Group Exhibition: Contemporary Artists, on view from July 15-Aug. 30. www.kenygalleries.com

Sherrie Gallerie

Works exploring the fragmented view of the human condition by Hunter Stamps, on view June 2-July 14. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Works: Ohio Center for History, Arts & Technology

Another Op’nin, Another Show by The Weathervane Playhouse, on view through July 20. www.attheworks.org

Studios on High

Quiet Reflections by Denise Romecki, on view June 1-July 4. www.studiosonhigh.com

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery

Chroma: Best of CCAD, featuring a selection of works spanning different mediums from fine arts students. Throughout CCAD’s campus, works from each CCAD major, CORE program and first-year MFA and MDes will be on display, on view through July 31. www.ccad.com

The Wexner Center for the Arts at The Ohio State University

Cecilia Vicuña: Lo Precario/The Precarious focuses on the body of work the Chilean artist has been building since the 1960s and is on view through Aug. 11. Jason Moran is the first museum exhibition of the jazz performer’s visual art, featuring 48 objects ranging from intimate charcoal drawings to gran sculptural installations. On view through Aug. 22. www.wexarts.org