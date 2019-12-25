On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus Jan/Feb 2020

934 Gallery:

Symphony of the Universe. Work by Jake Mensinger and Brooke Zamudio in the Main Gallery. Jan. 3-Feb. 22. Opening reception Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.; closing reception Feb. 22 at noon. And Does Not Compute. Works by Tyler Bohm in the Installation Room. Feb. 7-March 14. Opening reception Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. www.934.gallery

Art Access Gallery:

Landscapes by Joe Lombardo. Through Jan. 15. And It’s All New. New works by Paula Rubinstein, Marty Steffy, Sharron Dougherty, Karen Rumora and Ricki Rosen. Jan. 24-March 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Blockfort:

Organized. Escape. Works by Dillon Beck, Brittany Bergamo Whalen and Michael Moncibaiz. Jan. 3-26, opening reception Jan. 3, 6-9 p.m. And Undeniable Thread. An exhibition of modern craft as activism, in association with the Midwest Craft Con. Feb. 1-28. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery:

Lake Erie: Life on the Edge. Photographs that take viewers on a 900-mile journey around the lake. Jan. 20-March 21, opening reception Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. www.capital.edu

Columbus Museum of Art:

A Mile and a Half of Lines: The Art of James Thurber. Works by Thurber, an American cartoonist, author, journalist and playwright. Through March 15.

Ivy Atoms: 2019 Columbus Comic Residency Exhibition. Atoms, winner of the 2019 Columbus Comic Residency, presents comics and cartooning. Through April 15.

Driving Forces: Contemporary Art from the Collection of Ann and Ron Pizzuti. Works from more than 50 artists representing more than 20 countries. Across two galleries; through Feb. 2 at the CMA and through March 8 at the Pizzuti Collection. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery:

Season Two: Follow the Mud. Experimental programming showcasing works by local and international artists. Through March 15. www.beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center:

Archetypes. Sculptures in wood and metal that follow mathematical ratios by Connie Campbell. Jan. 10-Feb. 15. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio:

Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life & Art of Barbara Shermund. One of the first women cartoonists to work for The New Yorker, Shermund began in 1925 and her work featured feminist themes rarely seen in that era. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council:

Emerging: An Exhibition of Student Artwork. Works by K-12 and postsecondary students in the Dublin City Schools. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries:

Small & Wonderful. Works by Columbus College of Art & Design graduates or artists associated with the school. Through Jan. 19. And I Am an Artist. A group exhibit, opening Jan. 24. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery:

Farewell. Works by Chuck Marshall. Opening reception Jan. 11. And The Best of Renate. Bronze castings and works by Renate Fackler. Opening reception Feb. 8. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space:

Holly Lenard: Oli Paintings. Still life compositions, abstract botanicals and vibrant works. Feb. 3-March 3. www.highlinecoffeeco.com

Keny Galleries:

Grace Martin Taylor and the Provence Town Print Makers along with drawings by James Thurber. Through Jan 10. www.kenygalleries.com

Lindsay Gallery:

20th Anniversary Show. Featuring more than 30 artists who have displayed works at Lindsay Gallery over its 20 years of business. Through Feb. 22. www.lindsaygallery.com

Mac Worthington Gallery:

20/20 Abstract Expressionist Landscapes. New paintings. Jan. 2-31. And Outdoor Sculpture Show. Feb. 1-29. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center:

Millworks. Various forms of artwork. Through Jan. 12. www.mcconnellarts.org

(Not) Sheep Gallery:

Transformation. Line drawings and installations by Izumi Yokoyama. Hosted at Muse Gallery on 17 W. Russell St. Feb. 1-29. www.amusegallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery:

2019 Biennial Juried Exhibiton. Artwork of 62 artists from across Ohio. Through Jan. 10. www.riffergallery.org

Ohio Craft Museum:

Found Again. Quilts by various artists. Opening Feb. 9. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum:

It Started with Pencil & Paper and A Tribute to Lancaster Glass. Through Feb. 23. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery:

No Objections. Colorful and non-objective works by various in-house artists. Feb. 9-March 8. www.cchsohio.org

OSU Urban Arts Space:

Art Scholars Exhibition 2020. Works from students. Jan. 14-Feb. 1 at the City Center Gallery. And Ballast: 3rd Year MFA Thesis, works by 2020 graduating students. Feb. 18-March 14 at the Urban Arts Space. uas.osu.edu

Otterbein University Fisher & Miller Galleries:

Interwoven, works by Anita Maharjan. Jan. 13-May 3 at Fisher Gallery. And Provocateur. Works by Jim Bowling. Jan. 13-Feb. 14 at Miller Gallery. www.otterbein.edu

ROY G BIV Gallery:

Small Works. Cash-and-carry show of pieces smaller than 12 inches. Through Jan. 4. And Cameron Granger, video, text and sculptural work by Granger. Through Jan. 4. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery:

Winter Solace. New paintings by exhibiting artist in a salon presentation. Jan. 1-Feb. 29. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie:

Mistaken for Love. Ceramics by Wesley Harvey. Through Jan. 5. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Shot Tower Gallery:

Image Ohio. The 20th annual exhibition in collaboration with ROY G BIV that showcases contemporary photography, video and digital art. Jan. 20-Feb. 21. www.ccsoh.us

Studios on High Gallery:

Fair Trade Inspired. A SOHG member show in collaboration with Global Gifts. Jan. 5-31. And Beingnonbeing, works by furniture and homegoods designer Ben Sostrom, from Feb. 2-28. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery:

An exhibition by Muse Gallery. Through Jan. 30. And Elementary School Show, works by students from surrounding areas, on view Feb. 4-28. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Wexner Center for the Arts:

Stanya Kahn: NO Go Backs. An original video shot on Super 16mm. From Jan. 22-April 26. Sadie Benning: Pain Thing. Multimedium works that combine photos, sculptural work and painting elements, from Feb. 1-April 26. And LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze. Photos and interviews, from Feb. 1-April 26. www.wexarts.org

The Works:

Art of the Caricature. Contemporary works by Tom Fluharty, John T. Quinn III and Carlo LoRaso. Opening reception Jan. 15, 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16-March 30. www.attheworks.org