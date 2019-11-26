On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus December 2019

934 Gallery:

Eat Me. An edible group exhibition by Sarah Achor and Kathryn Seyerle. The event includes a food drive that accepts donations for Mid Ohio Food Bank. Dec. 6-7. www.934.gallery.com

Art Access Gallery:

New Landscapes. Exhibit featuring landscape paintings by Joe Lombardo. Nov. 14–Jan. 11. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle:

Sakata Exhibit. Students in Delaware, Ohio and Sakata, Japan have swapped artwork that reflect images of their city and daily lives. Forty-one pieces of Japanese artwork on display. Dec. 2–Jan. 19. www.artcastle.org

The Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum:

Ladies First: A Century of Women’s Innovations in Comics and Cartoon Art. The exhibit celebrates how women have influenced the evolution of comics and cartoon art. Through May 3. www.cartoons.osu.edu

Blockfort:

We Are All Animals. Works by tenants and past tenants on an animal of their own choosing, in their personal style. Through Dec 13. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Bryan H. Roberts Gallery:

There’s No Place Like Home. Exhibition of Ohio artists depicting the diverse landscapes of Ohio. Featured artists include Christopher Burk, Cody Heichel, Mark Gingerich, Richard Lillash, Marianne Miller, Jolene Powell, David Reed. Through Dec. 29. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art:

RODIN: MUSES, SIRENS, LOVERS/Selections from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Collection. Sculptural works from 1800s Auguste Rodin, an artist who revolutionized sculpture and transformed it into a medium that sparks emotion and imagination. Through Dec. 8.

A Mile and a Half of Lines: The Art of James Thurber. Showcasing the iconic American cartoonist, author, journalist and playwright through his illustrations in The New Yorker, ad campaigns, others’ books and his personal projects. Through March 15.

Ivy Atoms: 2019 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition. Atoms, the winner of the 2019 Columbus Comics Residency, presents her works in comics and cartooning. Through April 5.

Driving Forces: Contemporary Art from the Collection of Ann and Ron Pizzuti. A collection of work from more than 50 artists representing more than 20 countries that shape and respond to modern culture. This exhibit spans two locations. On view through Feb. 2 at Columbus Museum of Art and through March 8 at the Pizzuti. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery:

Season Two: Follow the Mud. Experimental programming, featuring videos and installation by both local and international artists. Through March 15. www.beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center:

Fuse Factory Annual Exhibition. Fuse Factory considers how media art translates ongoing technological phenomena. Through Dec. 14. And John McCarty Retrospective. Honoring the life and works of John McCarty from his early clay work to his later sculptural work. Through Dec. 28. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts of Central Ohio:

The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies. An exploration of the eight Ohioan presidents through an exploration of artifacts from their lives. Through Dec. 29. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council:

Masayuki Miyajima: New Work. Masayuki Miyajima closes the 2019 Visual Arts Series with a solo exhibition of functional Japanese ceramic art. Through Dec. 18.

Griffin Gallery at Creekside:

50 Years Later. A final sale and exhibition of the works of Emerson C. Burkhart, celebrating his life and creations 50 years after his passing. Through Dec. 15. www.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries:

Group show featuring Cuban artist Sandra Ramos and Columbus artists Laura Alexander, Mark Bush, Aminah Robinson, and Pam Workman. Through Dec. 1. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery:

Work by artist and president of the Ohio Plein Air Society Robin Roberts. Through Dec. 10. www.localohioart.com

Keny Galleries:

Grace Martin Taylor and the Provincetown Printer Makers and James Thurber. Dec.13-Jan. 10. www.kenygalleries.com

Mac Worthington Studio:

Float Like a Butterfly. Metal painted automotive enamel butterflies are made to order with your choice of colors. They can be hung indoor or outdoor. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery:

Holiday Art Gifts. Exhibit offers homemade craftwork such as paintings, locally made candles and jewelry. Dec. 1-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center:

Millworks. Selection of fourteen artists work displayed in a studio building in East Columbus. Through Jan. 12. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery:

2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition. The third juried exhibition of the Riffe Gallery, presenting the work of 62 Ohio artists. Through Jan. 10. www.oac.ohio.gov

Ohio Craft Museum:

Gifts of the Craftsmen. A unique holiday shopping experience with limited-edition jewelry, ceramics, glass, clothing and more. Through Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum:

It Started With Pencil & Paper and A Tribute to Lancaster Glass. Through March 2020. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club:

Nature’s Impression. The exhibit features artwork by Granville painter Paul Hamilton. Through Dec. 31. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery:

Blue. The cool-tone pieces are all dominated by monochromatic blue-hues, inspired by Picasso’s work. Through Dec. 6. www.cchsohio.org

OSU Urban Arts Space:

Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Project Exhibition. The exhibition features work from graduating bachelor of fine arts majors at OSU and shows a range of media that reflects their course work throughout their undergraduate years. Dec. 3–14. www.uas.osu.edu

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery:

Akio Takamori: The Passenger. Ceramic pieces inspired by Japanese culture. Through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art:

Jun Kaneko: Dot in Space. Ceramic vessels featuring gemotic designs. Through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Miller Gallery:

Patti Warashina: Conversations in Clay. Ceramic pieces, including humanistic sculptures doing various activities. Through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art:

Driving Forces: Contemporary Art from the Collection of Ann and Ron Pizzuti. A collection of work from more than 50 artists representing more than 20 countries that shape and respond to modern culture. This exhibit spans two locations. On view through Feb. 2 at Columbus Museum of Art and through March 8 at the Pizzuti. www.pizzuti.columbusmuseum.org

ROY G BIV Gallery:

CCAD Grads in the Galleries. Works by Anita Maharjan and Erica Rodney. Through Dec. 6. And Small Works Show. A cash and carry show that features work no larger than 12x12x12. Dec. 13–Jan. 4. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie:

Wesley Harvey. The exhibit features playful, functional ceramics created by Atlanta-based artist Wesley Harvey. Dec. 7–Jan. 5, 2020. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Shot Tower Gallery:

Seven. An exhibition of work from African American artists, including Ron Anderson, Dauncy, Talle Bamazin and Omar Shaheed. Artwork created over two and a half decades. Through Dec. 14. www.ccsoh.us

Studios on High Gallery:

The Art of Gifting. An SOHG member show. Nov. 2-Jan. 2. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery:

Concourse Gallery. The gallery represents national and international contemporary artists to bring you thought-provoking art. Dec. 4-31. www.upperarlingtonohio.gov

Wexner Center for the Arts:

HERE: Ann Hamilton, Jenny Jolzer, Maya Lin. Works that reflect both ongoing pursuits and new explorations in the artists’ endeavors. Through Dec. 26. www.wexarts.org

The Works:

Beautiful Ohio. Soft pastel paintings by the Ohio Pastel Artists League. Through Dec. 28. www.attheworks.org