On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus March 2019

Beeler Gallery

arms ache avid aeon follows the four core members of fierce pussy, an LGBTQ art collective that creates art to increase awareness about LGBTQ identity. The art of the four core members will be on display for season one of Beeler Gallery’s programs. Through March 17. www.beelergallery.org

Columbus Museum of Art

Life in the Age of Remembrandt features 17th Century art from the Golden Age through the late 19th Century from The Hague School. Through June 16.

Back of the Bus: Illustrations by Floyd Cooper presents children’s book illustrations from the book Back of the Bus, which talks about a fictional account of Rosa Parks’ arrest. Through March 8.

Richie Pope: 2018 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition displays the work of comic book artist Richie Pope. Pope won the annual Columbus Comics Residency, allowing him to exhibit his work at CMA. Through March. 10. www.columbusmuseum.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio kicks off its 2019 exhibition season with Lilly’s World: The Art of Decorative Art of Lilly Martin Spencer, 1840-1900. The scenes depicted in Spencer’s paintings and prints will come to life through recreations with decorative arts pieces made mainly in the artist’s home state of Ohio. Through April 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council

The exhibition Opening Doors: Calling Central Ohio Home is a group exhibition by New Americans who delve into the concepts of identity. The feature artists include Iraqi-born photographer/videographer Bilal Alabbood with “From Baghdad to Dublin”; and Somali photographer Faduma Hasan, who explores the visual identity trigger of the hijab. March 5-June 7. dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Gallery

Paintings by Carol Stewart. Stewart’s paintings are characterized by a sophisticated play of color and light. Her pieces convey a network of patterning and mark making that creates texture and energy. The audience will see an explosive field of color. While the audience gaze on a painting, a unified composition emerges while, at the same time, specific elements stand out. Depth is established, objects are weighted through their shadows, and subtle balance is expressed through reflections of light that dance across the surface. Through March14.

Aminah Robinson uses a diverse body of work, which ranges from drawings and woodcuts to complex sculptures made from natural and synthetic materials, such as twigs, carved leather, music boxes and “hogmawg,” a material composed of mud, grease, dyes and glue. March 1.

6 plus 1 is a group exhibition featuring Tariku Shiferaw. March 15-April 28. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery

Artist Opening Reception for Will Wong Yee “A Perspective” showcases pieces of Columbus in the form of street art. He creates beautiful views of downtown Columbus in the form of cityscapes as well as personable portraits packed with raw emotion and thrilling illustrations. 4-8 p.m. March 23. Wong Yee’s work is on display through April 16. www.localohioart.com

Open Door Art Studio Gallery

Visit No Objections to view the captivating color fields, lavish lines and striking shapes. Through March 8. www.cchsohio.org

Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art

Furniture design has become a dynamic and ever-changing field. When Attitudes Become Chairs shows some of the more dynamic pieces of furniture design. Extended through April 28.

LIGHT is about artwork that takes light as its muse. There will be ideas about a Texas sunset, neon window advertisements, iconic bar signs and garnish flashing messages. There will be seven pieces that use light to consider space, to illuminate ideas and to question perception. Light becomes the medium to translate experiences and make visible what we discern about our world. Through May 12.

N.O.W. and Shahzia. Through May 26. www.pizzuti.columbusmuseum.org

Riffe Gallery

The Riffe Gallery will be displaying Duo Trio: Contemporary Dyptichs and Tryptichs by 14 Ohio Artists. Dyptichs and Tryptichs is an older art form that has been interpreted in different ways. Through April 13. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Sherrie Gallerie

Sherrie Gallerie presents William Ortman. Ortman graduated from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 2007 with a BFA in fine art with a focus on glass blowing. He currently lives and works in Columbus and is constantly exploring new techniques in glass. Through March 3.

Lily Bachman & Julie Woodrow. Bachman often inspired by myths and folklore, she infuses the world with archetypal imagery, whimsical themes, and meticulous details. Her paintings are full of creatures and landscapes that are all part of the larger story behind her work. Woodrow explores borders, boundaries and barriers in her intricately carved ceramic work. Her unique and gentle narratives inspire feelings that fluctuate between escapism, healing, compassion and hope. March 10-April 20. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space

Ex:perimental; Punctu[a]tion Department of Art MFA Thesis Exhibition presents extensive studio work, research and experimentation from Ohio State students that are about to graduate. Through March 16.

The Department of Design Spring Exhibition 2019 presents senior theses by the undergraduates from the three programs: Industrial Design, Interior Design and Visual Communication Design. This exhibition also presents projects from select Master of Fine Arts students from the Design Research and Development and Digital Animation and Interactive Media concentrations. March 27-April 6. uas.osu.edu

Wehrle Gallery

With Careful Scrutiny: Anne Cushman and the Art of Print presents Cushman’s most recent work on designs and patterns in nature, and how our presence imposes itself on the environment. Through April 7. www.ohiodominican.edu

Wexner Center For The Arts

John Waters: Indecent Exposure showcases the filmmaker’s gallery-based art, spanning more than 160 photographs, sculptures and works for audio and video all produced since the early 1990s. Through April 28.

Peter Hujar: Speed of Life showcases some 140 photographs spanning four decades-works described by the artists as “uncomplicated, direct photographs of complicated and difficult subjects.” Through April 28.