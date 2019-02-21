On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus March 2019

Beeler Gallery
arms ache avid aeon follows the four core members of fierce pussy, an LGBTQ art collective that creates art to increase awareness about LGBTQ identity. The art of the four core members will be on display for season one of Beeler Gallery’s programs. Through March 17. www.beelergallery.org
Columbus Museum of Art
- Life in the Age of Remembrandt features 17th Century art from the Golden Age through the late 19th Century from The Hague School. Through June 16.
- Back of the Bus: Illustrations by Floyd Cooper presents children’s book illustrations from the book Back of the Bus, which talks about a fictional account of Rosa Parks’ arrest. Through March 8.
- Richie Pope: 2018 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition displays the work of comic book artist Richie Pope. Pope won the annual Columbus Comics Residency, allowing him to exhibit his work at CMA. Through March. 10. www.columbusmuseum.org
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio kicks off its 2019 exhibition season with Lilly’s World: The Art of Decorative Art of Lilly Martin Spencer, 1840-1900. The scenes depicted in Spencer’s paintings and prints will come to life through recreations with decorative arts pieces made mainly in the artist’s home state of Ohio. Through April 28. www.decartsohio.org
Dublin Arts Council
The exhibition Opening Doors: Calling Central Ohio Home is a group exhibition by New Americans who delve into the concepts of identity. The feature artists include Iraqi-born photographer/videographer Bilal Alabbood with “From Baghdad to Dublin”; and Somali photographer Faduma Hasan, who explores the visual identity trigger of the hijab. March 5-June 7. dublinarts.org
Hammond Harkins Gallery
- Paintings by Carol Stewart. Stewart’s paintings are characterized by a sophisticated play of color and light. Her pieces convey a network of patterning and mark making that creates texture and energy. The audience will see an explosive field of color. While the audience gaze on a painting, a unified composition emerges while, at the same time, specific elements stand out. Depth is established, objects are weighted through their shadows, and subtle balance is expressed through reflections of light that dance across the surface. Through March14.
- Aminah Robinson uses a diverse body of work, which ranges from drawings and woodcuts to complex sculptures made from natural and synthetic materials, such as twigs, carved leather, music boxes and “hogmawg,” a material composed of mud, grease, dyes and glue. March 1.
- 6 plus 1 is a group exhibition featuring Tariku Shiferaw. March 15-April 28. www.hammondharkins.com
Hayley Gallery
Artist Opening Reception for Will Wong Yee “A Perspective” showcases pieces of Columbus in the form of street art. He creates beautiful views of downtown Columbus in the form of cityscapes as well as personable portraits packed with raw emotion and thrilling illustrations. 4-8 p.m. March 23. Wong Yee’s work is on display through April 16. www.localohioart.com
Open Door Art Studio Gallery
Visit No Objections to view the captivating color fields, lavish lines and striking shapes. Through March 8. www.cchsohio.org
Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art
- Furniture design has become a dynamic and ever-changing field. When Attitudes Become Chairs shows some of the more dynamic pieces of furniture design. Extended through April 28.
- LIGHT is about artwork that takes light as its muse. There will be ideas about a Texas sunset, neon window advertisements, iconic bar signs and garnish flashing messages. There will be seven pieces that use light to consider space, to illuminate ideas and to question perception. Light becomes the medium to translate experiences and make visible what we discern about our world. Through May 12.
- N.O.W. and Shahzia. Through May 26. www.pizzuti.columbusmuseum.org
Riffe Gallery
The Riffe Gallery will be displaying Duo Trio: Contemporary Dyptichs and Tryptichs by 14 Ohio Artists. Dyptichs and Tryptichs is an older art form that has been interpreted in different ways. Through April 13. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery
Sherrie Gallerie
- Sherrie Gallerie presents William Ortman. Ortman graduated from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 2007 with a BFA in fine art with a focus on glass blowing. He currently lives and works in Columbus and is constantly exploring new techniques in glass. Through March 3.
- Lily Bachman & Julie Woodrow. Bachman often inspired by myths and folklore, she infuses the world with archetypal imagery, whimsical themes, and meticulous details. Her paintings are full of creatures and landscapes that are all part of the larger story behind her work. Woodrow explores borders, boundaries and barriers in her intricately carved ceramic work. Her unique and gentle narratives inspire feelings that fluctuate between escapism, healing, compassion and hope. March 10-April 20. www.sherriegallerie.com
The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space
- Ex:perimental; Punctu[a]tion Department of Art MFA Thesis Exhibition presents extensive studio work, research and experimentation from Ohio State students that are about to graduate. Through March 16.
- The Department of Design Spring Exhibition 2019 presents senior theses by the undergraduates from the three programs: Industrial Design, Interior Design and Visual Communication Design. This exhibition also presents projects from select Master of Fine Arts students from the Design Research and Development and Digital Animation and Interactive Media concentrations. March 27-April 6. uas.osu.edu
Wehrle Gallery
With Careful Scrutiny: Anne Cushman and the Art of Print presents Cushman’s most recent work on designs and patterns in nature, and how our presence imposes itself on the environment. Through April 7. www.ohiodominican.edu
Wexner Center For The Arts
- John Waters: Indecent Exposure showcases the filmmaker’s gallery-based art, spanning more than 160 photographs, sculptures and works for audio and video all produced since the early 1990s. Through April 28.
- Peter Hujar: Speed of Life showcases some 140 photographs spanning four decades-works described by the artists as “uncomplicated, direct photographs of complicated and difficult subjects.” Through April 28.
- Alicia McCarthy: No Straight Lines showcases McCarthy’s use of surplus paint left over from previous Wexner Center exhibition installations-an extension of her commitment to using available resources that resonates with Columbus’s own active DIY culture. The project will both enhance and contrast with the complex geometries of the center’s framed architecture. Through April 28. www.wexarts.org