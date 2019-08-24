On View | Gallery Exhibit in Columbus Sept/Oct 2019

Art Access Gallery:

Modern Mater Painter, Art Spanning Decades and Continents, works by Paul-Henri Bourguignon, through Oct. 10, opening reception Sept. 13. New abstract paintings by Marti Steffy, Alan and Clara Crockett, from Sept. 5-Nov. 3, opening reception Sept. 21. And India – Garden and Seeds, works by Nicholas Hill and Kavita Nayer, opening Oct. 11. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle:

Gifts of The Castle: 30 Years of Instructors Arts, paintings by Rick Mock, through Oct. 13. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort:

Rival Lands, showcasing the work of artists Brian Gonnella and Adam Hernandez. Through Sept. 30. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries:

September Gallery Hop Feature, CCAD Grads in Galleries in conjunction with CCAD’s 140th Anniversary, from Sept 7-29. And Ohio Modernism featuring E.F. Hebner, Robert King, Robert Knipschild, Al Newbill, Glenn Rothman, Stanley Twardowicz and more, from Oct. 4-27. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery:

Alice Schille’s Miniature Watercolors (1914-1935): Gems of Brevity, paintings featuring international locations to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Schille’s birth. From Sept. 3-Nov. 20. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Columbus Museum of Art:

Greater Columbus 2019; works by central Ohio artists, in partnership with Greater Columbus Arts Council. Through Sept. 29.

RODIN: MUSES, SIRENS, LOVERS/Selections from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Collection; sculptures from the 1800s artist Auguste Rodin who transformed sculpture into emotion-driven and imaginative works. Through Dec. 8.

A Mile and a Half od Lines: The Arts of James Thurber; works by this iconic American cartoonist, author, journalists and playwriter. Through March 15. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery:

Season Two: Follow the Mud, experimental programming featuring videos and installation by local and international artists, from Oct. 10-March 15. beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center:

Pasos de Arte 2019; back by popular demand, this exhibit is in collaboration with CAPA and explores the Latino culture throughout Columbus. Through Sept. 14. And Ohio Art League Fall Juried Exhibition, the oldest member-run art organztion in the state is back with it’s annual show, from Sept. 20-Oct. 26. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio:

The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies, items related to the lives of the eight United States presidents from Ohio and their families, from Sept. 21-Dec. 29. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council:

Formations: Three Artists and the Art of Mixed Media, works by CCAD professors that embrace the joy of creativity and improvisation of material, from Sept. 24-Nov. 1. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery:

Works by Melissa Spitz, from Sept. 6-Nov. 15. www.southeastinc.com/fresh_air.php

Gallery 22:

Equus II, works by Sara Faith Strait, from Sept. 6-Oct. 26. artscastle.org/gallery-22/

Glass Axis Gallery:

Pumpkin Patch Exhibition, almost two dozen artists will showcase their glass art and their own unique take on the material. From Sept. 13-Nov. 22. www.glassaxis.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries:

About Looking/Looking Good by Linda Gall and Peter Madden, through Sept. 14. And Jenny Holzer, Sept. 21- Oct. 27. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery:

Natural World, paintings by Carolyn Heffelfinger, opening Sept. 14. Color Kaleidoscope, abstract and/or colorful paintings by Natalya Romanovsky, opening Oct. 12. www.localohioart.com

Hawk Galleries:

Alfred University Glass Alumni Showcase, showcasing a number of artists from Alfred University in the contemporary glass program. From Sept. 12- Oct. 26. www.hawkgalleries.com

High Road Gallery & Studio:

Works of Heart, through Sept. 28. www.highroadgallery.com

Jung Association of Central Ohio:

Fine Art Printmaking presented by Kyla Zoe Rafert, both etchings and paintings driven strongly by intuition, fairy tales and cultural symbols, through Oct. 26. www.jungcentralohio.org

Keny Galleries:

Contemplative Landscapes by Eric Barth and Carol Snyder, Sept. 6- Oct. 4. And Princetown Printers, from Oct. 11- Nov. 8. www.kenygalleries.com

Lindsay Gallery:

Historical Paintings, painted by self-taught Illinois artist Stephen Warde Anderson, from Sept.6-Oct. 3. Drawings and Found Object Sculptures, featuring Cuban outsider artist Damian Valdes Dilla, from Oct. 4-Oct. 31. www.lindsaygallery.com

Marcia Evans Gallery:

Paintings by Caroline Rowntree, from Sept. 6-30. And works by Kirsten Bowen, from Oct. 4-28. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park:

Art Isn’t Just for Walls, featuring freestanding abstract metal sculptures. From Sept. 1-30. Urban Sprawls, showcasing expressionistic abstract cityscape paintings. From Oct 1-31. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center:

Yani Sheng: Nesuke Dreams, paintings inspired by traditional Japanese Netsuke sculptures – decorative weights on male kimono sashes. Through Oct. 20. www.mcconnellarts.org

Muse Gallery:

Two pop-up shows | Works by Bonnie Teitelbaum at The Table, 21 E. 5th Ave., from Sept. 4-29. Pieces by David Senecal at Hilton Columbus Downtown, 401 N. High Street, through Oct. 27. www.amusegallery.com

Paul Richmond

(Not) Sheep Gallery:

Romancing and Traversing: Erasing Borders, works by Ann Kim that explore artificial global boundaries, Sept. 4-29. And The Mask We Wear, paintings by CCAD graduate Paul Richmond that explore identity, Oct. 2-27. notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery:

Natural Expressions: A Student Curated Exhibition, nature-focused works by four local high school students, through Oct. 19. oac.ohio.gov

Ohio Craft Museum:

Shared Vision: Passions of the Human Spirit, featuring over 100 works in a variety of media, highlighting the collaborative nature of the studios. Through Oct. 6. Welcome to Charlottesville: Works by Charlotte McGraw, showcasing two-dimensional multimedia works of an imaginary town inhabited by a variety of colorful characters. Through Oct. 6. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery:

Are You Afraid of the Art? showcases creepy creations of black cats, bat, witches and more, from Oct. 12-Nov. 1. cchsohio.org

OSU Urban Arts Space:

Self-Reflection, paintings by experimental artist Todd Jones, through Sept. 14. Assemblage, three-dimensional works by artists associated with OSU, from Oct. 1-Nov. 9. And Transference, showcasing pieces by 21 OSU faculty members in the Department of Art.

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery:

Akio Takamori: The Passenger, ceramic pieces inspired featuring aspects of Japanese culture, through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art:

Jun Kaneko: Dot in Space, ceramic vessels featuring gemotic designs, through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Miller Gallery:

Patti Warashina: Conversations in Clay, a collection of ceramic pieces, some of which feature humanistic sculptures doing various activities. Through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art:

Jim Hodges, more than 30 works by this New York-based mixed-media sculptor and collage artist, through Sept. 22. And Evan Gruzis: Drop Shadow, ink paintings of commercial graphics of the late 80s, through Sept. 22. www.pizzuti.columbusmuseum.org

ROY G BIV Gallery:

Pattern / Place, Marla Roddy & Lance Pruitt, investigating the use of pattern through traditionally domestic modes of creating, Sept. 13- Oct. 5. This is Now, works by Alex Youkanna and Undine Brod, Oct. 11-Nov. 2. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery:

To Define a Feeling, self-portraits by Stacy Leeman that explores identity, relationship and sense of place, from Sept. 5-7. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie:

Davide Salvadore, Mattia & Marco Salvadore, glass vases featuring geometric designs, through Oct. 13. And Ron Isaacs, works featuring aspects of foliage and soft clothing, from Oct. 20-Nov. 24. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Shot Tower Gallery:

The Ohio Art League Fall Exhibition, this year’s exhibition’s juror was Sophia Blais, director of Can Serra, Spain, and artist Roger Williams. From Sept.4-Oct. 12. Seven, featuring work of African American artists collaborative, including artists Ron Anderson, Dauncy, Talle Bamazin and Omar Shaheed, this exhibition will include two and a half decades of work. From Oct. 29-Dec. 14. www.ccsoh.us

Studios on High Gallery:

Glass & Fiber, featuring work by artists Beth Himsworth and Deb Johnson. From Sept. 7-Oct. 3. Columbus Nocturnes, showcasing work by Columbus based artist Jessica Wojtasek. From Oct.5-31. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery:

Golf (under repair) by artists John Charles Davies, 18 sculptures made from everyday items and inspired by golf courses, through Oct. 25. upperarlingtonoh.gov

Wexner Center for the Arts:

HERE: Ann Hamilton, Jenny Holzer, Maya Lin; works that reflect ongoing pursuits and new explorations in each artist’s respective practice. From Sept. 21-Dec 26, preview event Sept. 20. wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative:

Comics versus Art, 4th annual showcasing a mix of professional and amateur artists take on a widely recognized masterpiece. From Sept. 7-25. www.wildgoosecreative.com

The Works:

Schools Out! From the Classroom to the Studio, works by local art teachers, opening Sept. 28. And Beautiful Ohio, paintings by the Ohio Pastel Art League, from Oct. 17-Dec. 28. attheworks.org