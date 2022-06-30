On View | July/August 2022

Blockfort Gallery & Studios: What They Found There. Work from artists that at some point left for adventure and returned back to Columbus. Opening reception July 1 from 6-8 p.m. July 1-30. The Self is Story. Narrative works inspired by personal experiences of artists M.S. Harkness, Mariana Weflen and Gloria Shows, who all work in graphic media. Opening reception Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1-25. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Raphael – The Power of Renaissance Images: The Dresden Tapestries and their Impact. The Columbus Museum of Art is proud to be the only American venue for this exhibition centered around six tapestries, woven in the 17th century, on loan from the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister (Old Masters Picture Gallery of Dresden), Germany. July 15-Oct. 30. www.columbusmuseum.org

Cultural Arts Center: Floral Arrangement. Cleveland artist Evie Zimmer presents a body of work featuring beautiful and botanical paintings in the Main Gallery. Through July 30. RED, WHITE, FREAK / WASH, WRING, REPEAT. Culminating often as print-meets-sculpture, artist, writer and educator ¡Katie B Funk! creates work that explores memory and the body. In the third Loft Gallery. Through July 30. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: The Art of Intuition. Over 30 studio artists are featured in this annual rotating exhibit of abstract art. Through Sept. 9. www.facebook.com/ArtintheHeartofUptown

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Chronicles: The Great Depression and the Pandemic. Highlighting Depression-era photographers from the Works Progress Administration’s Farm Security Administration program as well as contemporary photographers reacting to the current COVID-19 pandemic. May 21-Aug. 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Sense of Place 2.0: Dublin City Schools public art challenge. Public art installations featuring work by nearly 200 Dublin City Schools middle and high school students interpreted nature, environmental awareness and Indigenous history. On view in Dublin’s Scioto Park. Through Aug. 31. Art Quilt Alliance: Thread of a Poem. A group exhibition by the 35-member Art Quilt Alliance (AQA), featuring non-traditional quilts embracing literal and abstract translations of poetry. On view by appointment. Through July 21. Train Interpretations. Photographer Frederick Ripley, who specializes in the American railroad scene, has created more than 60,000 images since 1988. On view by appointment. Aug. 2-Sept. 8. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Growth by Amanda Kisielewski. On view at Fresh A.I.R.’s SEEN Studios, 289 W. Walnut St., #21, Columbus. Exhibit open to public during Franklinton Fridays, additional

viewings are by appointment. Through July 22. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hayley Gallery: Land That I Love. Oil painter Trish Weeks. Opening reception July 16 from 5-8 p.m. July 16-Aug. 9. The Specials. Painters Adam Kolp & Todd Buschur. Opening reception Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 13-Sept. 13. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: The Crazy Cat Lady. Central Ohio artist Michelle Ciappa’s playful look at life with feline friends. July 2-Aug. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Whimsical Summer Florals. New paintings exhibit with an unexpected twist of abstraction. July 1-31. Open Air. Art out-of-doors, new large scale sculpture park additions. Special fine art in metal summer exhibition. Aug. 1-31. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center: Worthington on the Walls. This juried exhibition open to all mediums featuring both established and aspiring artists. Celebrates the northern Columbus suburb and highlights the beauty and inspiration that Worthington’s buildings, residents, outdoor spaces and history bring to all who experience it. July 14-Aug. 31. www.mcconnellarts.org

OAC Riffe Gallery: Watercolor Ohio 2022. The 45th annual juried exhibition produced by the Ohio Watercolor Society. Opening reception July 30. July 30-Oct. 7.

Ohio Craft Museum: FOOD JUSTICE: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art. Sixteen nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists exploring the complex human issues that can shape and influence positive change in food security. Opening reception July 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 25-Nov. 24.

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Role Reversal. An exhibition curated by Open Door artists and featuring artworks created by Open Door staff. Opening reception Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8-Sept. 2. www.opendoorcolumbus.org/open-door-art-studio

ROY G BIV: Christian Casas, Euzhan Shabazz, & Miranda Holmes. July’s artists are concerned with economic accessibility and the strains that come with living in a patriarchal, hetero-normative and capitalistic society. July 8-Aug. 5. Lance Johnson, Lisa Farris, & Tushar Sahay. August’s artists explore the clash between the human existence in the urban and natural world. Aug. 12-Sept. 2. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sean Christopher Gallery Ohio: Julia Hamilton: The Time Between. Works in this exhibit were inspired by Columbus-based artist and Columbus College of Art and Design alumni Julia Hamilton’s experiences during the pandemic. July 2-Aug. 27. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Portal For(e) the Ephemeral Passage. Curated by jaamil olawale kosoko, Portal For(e) the Ephemeral Passage invites audiences to imagine new worlds through a summer of installations and interconnected events building on Black feminist knowledge, queer theory and sacred rituals of intimacy and wellness. Includes new works by kosoko, nora chipaumire, Jennifer Harge and Devin Drake, Dana Michel, Jasmine Murrell, and Keioui Keijaun Thomas. Through Aug. 14. www.wexarts.org