New art exhibit coming to local coffee shop

Looking to support local artists during the pandemic? Highline Coffee Art Space in Worthington is hosting Transformative Impressions May 3-June 30, 2021.

Mixed media artist Don Scott will be presenting a series of original abstract Polaroid prints. The series’ concept came from Scott experimenting with newly formulated Polaroid film using techniques similar to those he used in the ’70s.

“Thanks to a group of Dutch entrepreneurs,” Scott says, “some of the Polaroid products that I worked with years ago were brought back from the dead, although with different properties.”

After spending more than 30 years in a public broadcasting career and then becoming co-founder, director and curator of the Art Space, a small nook showcasing local art within Highline Coffee, Scott is now focusing more of his time on art.

“For the last several years,” Scott says, “I’ve been learning to create from digital images. Quite frankly, making this series proved to be one of the most challenging projects I’ve undertaken in my 50-plus years as a visual artist, but in the long term, it was exhilarating.”

Highline Coffee Co. is excited to host Scott’s Transformative Impressions in the Art Space.

“Don always delivers something a bit different when he exhibits, so we're happy to see his fourth solo show at the Art Space,” says Christie Bruffy, owner and manager of Highline Coffee Co. “From the beginning, our mission has always been to present the diverse work of central Ohio artists.”

Highline Coffee Art Space has been named by Experience Columbus and Columbus Underground as one of central Ohio’s suburban art galleries not to be missed. Columbus Monthly recognized the Art Space for its creative utilization of the North Window Gallery to present art.

Due to the expensive nature of the project, Scott required grant funding to work using film. The Greater Columbus Arts Council made his dream possible.

“(I)t’s highly unlikely I would have moved forward without the grant from the Arts Council,” says Scott. “Thanks to them, I’m motivated to experiment even more with this re-invented analog marvel.”

