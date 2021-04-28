Art exhibit honors Underground Railroad

Starting May 14, the Kelton House Museum & Garden will be presenting the works of Columbus local artist Catharine “Catz” Stanford.

Create Your Own History includes eight original portraits of figures related to the Underground Railroad. Catz created the portraits using nothing but canvas and Sharpie.

This exhibit will mark Catz’s first museum exhibition of her own work as well as the beginning of a new genre.

Catz, a Columbus native, began her journey with art by using a sharpie marker and the walls of her home, where she felt safe to “express what she had seen within herself the whole time,” says the press release.

Being drawn to a vision of a faceless world of black and white, Catz’s art mirrored a view similar to that of cats. Her art thus began as a form of self-expression.

Through this genre, Catz’s art shifted into honoring those who found a way to persevere and shine in a black and white world. She drew portraits of historical and popular Black figures such as Malcolm X, Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley and George Floyd.

“I wanted nothing more than my art to speak for itself,” she says. “However, I have learned that the story behind the vision is as much a part of the arts as the picture itself.”

Catz designed Create Your Own History in collaboration with the Kelton House Executive Director Sarah Richardt.

After Richardt saw Catz’s work through the Facebook page Columbus Black History, she reached out to Catz, asking if she could create a series highlighting historic figures related to the Underground Railroad.

Each of the art subjects altered the path of their own life as well as those around them. They changed history through their actions. Some of the figures include Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Martha Hartway and the conductor of the Columbus Underground Railroad Reverend James Poindexter.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, May 14 at the Kelton House. Parking for the event is in the Junior League of Columbus parking lot at 616 Franklin Ave. Catz herself will be in attendance.

× “Create Your Own History” a series created in partnership with @keltonhousemuseum honoring those who took control and... Posted by Catz Vision Art on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Create Your Own History will be on exhibition until July 18 in the Kelton House Carriage House. Hours for the exhibit are Friday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. with special Juneteenth hours 3-7 p.m. On select Saturdays the exhibit will be closed for private events.

Price of admission for the exhibit and the Kelton House Museum is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students. Friends of the Kelton House can view the exhibit for free with their current membership.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.