New Exhibit | Discover Ohio's role in the sporting world

The Ohio History Connection's new Ohio–Champion of Sports, Ohio: Truly a Champion of Sports exhibit

It’s nearly impossible to walk through The Ohio State University campus and not be welcomed with a loud and passionate, “OH!” and the requisite, “IO!” shouted back.

While the Buckeyes reign supreme in central Ohio, a new exhibit at the Ohio History Connection spotlights some of the moments that Ohio athletes have had an impact on national sports.

“We wanted to really put into focus how Ohio factors into American sports history,” says Emmy Beach, public relations and content marketing, assistant director at the Ohio History Connection. “We really can’t tell the comprehensive history of sports without Ohio.”

Relationship building

Instead of simply showcasing historic items behind glass and providing information from curators, Ohio Champion of Sports engages audiences with more than 70 first-hand accounts and 35 oral histories.

It’s a direct reflection of the Ohio History Connection’s larger mission: to become a newer kind of history center.

“At the heart of what we do, we really want to represent history’s relevance today through personal stories that relate to the human conditions,” Beach says. “We focused on six major themes that are relatable no matter what walk of life you come from.”

Those six themes are character, adversity, innovation, identity, tradition and victory.

Learning First Hand

Whether it is Jesse Owens' daughter talking about her father’s international star power, Buster Douglas’ knockout victory against the seemingly unbeatable Mike Tyson, or an inside look at the fast-paced and tactical nature of Ohio Women’s roller derby, these first-hand stories are meant to evoke compassion and determination.

“We want Ohioans to feel like they are a part of this exhibit,” Beach says. “So often, we are characterized by the sports teams and traditions with our families around those experiences.”

Visitors can test their skills at the Wall of Hoops, record their own victory dance, run an obstacle course, and even document their own ‘one minute legends’ in which they can share their own sports story with family and friends.

“It is a way to make (the exhibit) more engaging, more interactive and unexpected,” Beach says. “Ohio seems to have a national impact across a lot of spectrums and when you talk about sports, entertainment or even technology, it all comes back to Ohio.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor.