Art arrangement accentuates the letter A

Columbus Society of Communicating Arts (CSCA) partnered with Blockfort to host a gallery exhibition celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary. The exhibition, A Show, opened May 3 at Blockfort’s gallery and studio space.

A Show honors communicating arts in Columbus and central Ohio. It’s tradition for CSCA to replace the letter “A” in its logo for each event poster to correlate with the featured communicating artist or the theme of a special event, which is why the anniversary show’s theme is the letter “A.” Artists and writers were invited to freely interpret the theme and create a piece to contribute to the show. The show also features archival pieces of the letter “A” from CSCA’s history.

The archives can also be seen on the CSCA website through the A Generator.

CSCA is a nonprofit organization which promotes the growth and awareness of local communication art professionals, including graphic designers, digital designers, photographers, writers and illustrators.

In 1970, CSCA was founded to improve the standard of communications within central Ohio and to promote an understanding of the role of visual arts in the community.

For 50 years, CSCA has continued to promote its founding goal through a monthly speaker series and special events, such as Pinewood Derby and Creative Best competition.

A Show will be on view until June 26 and is free to attend. Open gallery hours are Fridays and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m. or by appointment.

Five people are allowed inside the gallery at a time and visitors must wear a mask.

The artists featured in A Show include:

Charlotte Belland

Carolyn Bouchard

Tyler Dunbar

Danielle Evans

Allie Godfrey

Kali Robinson Rothwell

Suzy Sprague

Audrey Stemen

Lydia Stutzman

Maya Stutzman

Chris Vogel

John Weber

Christopher Wilson

Yiran Xu

