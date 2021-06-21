3060 Gallery showcases Ohio artists

Columbus’ 3060 Gallery, 3060 W. Broad Street, will showcase two Ohio artists and their knacks for creativity throughout July.

From July 2-30, 3060 Gallery will have exhibits up for Manda Marble of Columbus and Kate Santucci of Dayton. They have distinct artistic styles, but both love what they do wholeheartedly.

Marble, the frontwoman and bass player for the Columbus-based band Manda & The Marbles, is also a visual artist. Her painting methods include watercolors, acrylic inks and paints, mixed media and gouache. She likes to express her love and fascination for nature through her artwork.

Santucci, who graduated from Wright State University, has done it all recently. She just finished up a residency in encaustic painting, which blends beeswax, damar resin and pigments, with Patricia Seggebruch as well as received a Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District and Culture Works Artist Opportunity Grant. This grant allowed her to take an advanced encaustic painting course with artist Alicia Tormey. Santucci’s work focuses on interconnectedness, and she takes a scientific approach to her craft.

Rose Klockner, an artist in residence at 3060 Gallery, encourages anyone and everyone to come see these new exhibits as the pandemic winds down and it’s getting safer to go outside.

“We are a great group of people,” Klockner says. “We are friendly. You can support local art, and it’s just a great free night. Part of it is supporting all of us artists, too.”

Klockner says 3060 Gallery would love to feature many more local artists. To apply, click here. All resident artists review applications via a Facebook discussion board, and they take a vote.

“Quite frankly, we don’t turn a lot of people around,” Klockner says. “If people are willing to show their work, a lot of times, we’re willing to have them.”

Also in July will be the Hilltop Art Hop, which is held on the first Saturday of each month. This collaboration between 3060 Gallery, Third Way Cafe, Clay Street Ceramics, Koko Shop and Design Refinery is a night of music, refreshments and art. Swing by July 3 from 6-9 p.m. for music from Nathan Bell as well as memorable artwork.

3060 Gallery’s weekly schedule is Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.