Gahanna’s Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival makes a comeback

IT’S NO SECRET that Columbus is home to an abundance of talented musicians, but if you’re looking to jam out to jazz and blues, Gahanna is the place to be.

The three-day Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival is coming back this year in September with renewed vigor. Hosted by Visit Gahanna, festival goers can expect to see local favorites and internationally acclaimed artists alike while enjoying mouthwatering food, cold beers, craft cocktails and stunning waterfront views.

The footprint of the city’s signature event will be similar to that of years past, with the exception of two main stages for more than 20 unique performances, plus the potential of an additional community stage to increase the number of performing artists. This year, even more reserved tables are available for guests seeking to upgrade their experience at the festival.

The festival weekend, historically held in June, was moved to Sept. 17-19 this year so festival-goers can truly enjoy the music and the atmosphere with fewer COVID-19 restrictions and worries

Located on the waterfront of the breathtaking Creekside District of Gahanna CBJF incorporates local shops and eateries on the grounds for good eats and great memorabilia in addition to the food and drinks tents between stages.

For those looking to get more involved with the festival or take a behind-the scenes look, volunteer spots are still open. The CBJF volunteer family fosters a fun experience and a way to give back to the community and enjoy the fest from a new lens.

Anticipated Artists

Every year, the CBJF welcomes familiar faces and new talent. This year, festival goers can expect to see local legends Orion & the Constellations, Soul Kitch’n and Shaun Booker as well as fan favorites Sean Carney & Friends, the Robert Mason Trio and the Tony Monaco Trio.

For a full list of artists as well as stage and performance info, visit the CBJF website. Ticket sales opened in June, so make sure to get yours today – reserved tables are selling fast!

For more information about tickets, events and updates, visit www.creeksidejazzandblues.com or call 614-418-9114

A Weekend to Remember

Whether you’re staying at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Columbus Airport Gahanna or driving in from the ’Bus, there are plenty of places to explore in Gahanna for the weekend.

With views of Big Walnut Creek plus the opportunity to kayak alongside the concerts, the Creekside District includes both shopping and green space enjoyed by community members year round. New to the Creekside District is the city council approved CORA, or Creekside Outdoor Refreshment Area. Although the CORA will not be in effect during the CBJF, alcohol may be consumed on festival grounds.

You can’t miss out on Barrel and Boar’s signature barrel burger with bourbon candied maple bacon, or a freshly brewed Creekside hefeweizen from Nostalgia Brewing Co. And, of course, who could pass up on brunch at Stadium?

To add a refreshing layer of fun to your weekend, follow the Herbal Cocktail Trail and visit 101 Beer Kitchen for its spiked lavender lemonade, Arepazo for fresh mint in its berry mojito or Edison Brewing Co. for its twist on the classic mai tai. Passports can be picked up at any stop on the trail, and after all six locations have been stamped, bring your passport to Visit Gahanna for a one-of-a-kind Herbal Cocktail flask.

For an extended list of things to do, go to www.visitgahanna.com.