Which countertop works best for you and your kitchen needs?

As the potential focal point of many renovations, it is said countertops should amplify a kitchen’s unique ambiance and aesthetic while serving as a reminder of the beauty and charm the natural world can bring to our homes.

There’s no question that quartz and quartzite countertops have made an emergence into American kitchens in recent years, slowly gaining on the popularity of granite and becoming a cost-effective alternative for marble lovers. Both quartz and quartzite have benefits and drawbacks that should be considered based on how one plans to use their kitchen.

Quartz

Quartz countertops are man-made from loose quartz and small amounts of pigments and resins that make them completely non-porous and allow for wide color variation. Vein and spot patterns on these stones are typically defined and consistent across slabs for a clean and classic feel.

Quartz countertops also require much less energy to produce than natural stone, making them better for the environment.

Because they’re engineered to be moisture-resistant, quartz countertops are the lowest-maintenance option for kitchens when it comes to cleaning, damage from stains and spills, and general upkeep. Quartz costs roughly $60 to $150 per square foot and is long-lasting.

Those who spend a lot of time in the kitchen, cook frequently, are prone to messes and spills, or just want to be cost-effective with a chic look would be well suited to look into quartz. It’s also a good option for those seeking eco-friendly materials or bold color choices such as pink or purple.

Quartzite

Quartzite countertops are entirely natural. Luminous and one-of-a-kind, these stones come in organic shades of white, gray, black, beige and brown, sometimes offering hints of red or blue. Veins and patterns in quartzite tend to be irregular, unorganized and distinct from one another.

Without added chemicals to alter porosity, quartzite counters are more susceptible to damage and therefore require sealants to help fight moisture and dirt absorption. This sealant must be reapplied every one to two years, and even sealed quartzite may stain if messes and spills are not quickly cleaned.

Though it requires more maintenance, quartzite offers greater protection against scratches than quartz does, as it is a slightly harder, more durable stone. Quartzite costs $80 to $200 per square foot, depending on quality and size.

Quartzite may also be the right choice for those seeking natural or rustic aesthetics. Although both are good options for outdoor kitchens and areas exposed to high temperatures such as fireplaces, unlike quartz, quartzite is heat and UV-resistant.

Looking ahead, Stone Mart Marketing Manager Kaelyn Van Camp says that the typical gray-and-white monochrome kitchen is going out of style, as are once-popular large-veined quartz stones.

“We’re seeing about 50/50 in terms of quartz and natural stone,” Van Camp says. “For both, we’re seeing more of the thinner veins, more of the natural look. People (are) also still going for warm tones.”

Though the natural look is trending now, the boldness and drama that both stones can offer will never go out of style completely.

Marketers predict further convergence of quartz, quartzite and granite into the countertop scene. While inexpensive, reliable and stain-resistant, granite has proven to be slightly less durable and requires more upkeep than quartz and quartzite.

Quartz and quartzite will likely continue to soar in popularity due to their resemblance to other extravagant stones. Quartzite specifically has the potential to boom in coming years as large waterfall and edge-to-edge island counters continue to trend. Quartzite allows for seamless edges when stone slabs connect, making it optimal for those pieces.

