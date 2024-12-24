When you eat may matter just as much as what you eat

For many, the new year means eating healthier and moving more. While finding a new diet is one way to kickstart a healthier lifestyle, research suggests being healthy is not just about what you eat, but when you eat.

Understanding chrononutrition

The field of chrononutrition addresses how the circadian rhythm interacts with eating patterns.

Research shows that eating at irregular intervals has a negative impact on the body’s ability to process nutrients, such as sugars and fats, and disrupts our internal timing.

“When the circadian clock gets off schedule, a person may use fewer calories,” reads an article published by John Hopkins University. “Eating meals at the wrong time can lead to weight gain, even if energy intake is not increased.”

This is why eating a nutrient-heavy meal in the morning has been shown to have positive effects.

According to an article from Health, research suggests that morning eaters are at a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes. In fact, the article recommends getting 75 percent of your daily calories before 4 p.m. and eating a light dinner, aiming for a protein-heavy breakfast and big lunch.

Dangers of late-night eating

Late-night snacking, studies suggest, is to be avoided.

The body releases hormones anytime food is consumed, so if food is regularly eaten at times when that energy is not being used up – such as the evenings – it can have negative effects.

An increase in appetite and impaired metabolic functions are among some of the possible effects of late-night snacking. Eating earlier keeps blood glucose levels lower, which, in turn, means lower risk of diabetes and obesity.

According to an article from Verywell Health, shortening the eating time frame down to 10-11 hours in a day, as opposed to 13-17 hours, is one way to help the circadian rhythm return to its natural function. So if you eat your breakfast at 7 a.m., try to eat dinner at 5 p.m.

Meal timing recommendations

Breakfast: Kickstart your day with a high-protein breakfast, such as yogurt with fruit and nuts or oatmeal. For added fiber and nutrients, include a whole fruit snack post-breakfast.

Lunch: It is best to avoid lunches rich in refined grains, solid fats and added sugars. Instead, opt for a fruit-based meal that includes whole grains, fruits, yogurt and nuts. Research suggests that this kind of lunch can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Dinner: For dinner, focus on a vegetable-based meal. Incorporating vegetables and legumes has been linked to a reduction in cardiovascular disease-related deaths.

Snacking: If you find yourself craving a snack, avoid starchy foods such as potatoes, pasta or fast food. Studies show a 50 percent increased risk of early death linked to consuming starchy snacks post-meal. Instead, opt for a fresh fruit or vegetable before bed.

