Welcoming cross-generational relationships and activities

Social isolation poses just as much health risk as smoking and obesity, especially among older residents, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Staying socially connected, eating well and keeping physically active are just a few of the ways to slow down the aging process. Columbus offers a range of opportunities for its older population to adopt this lifestyle.

Staying active together

Expand Brian Romey/Walk with a Doc David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc

Cardiologist David Sabgir started Walk with a Doc in 2005 as a way to encourage his patients to get out of the house and move more. What started as a way to organize group walks around central Ohio has blossomed into a program that hosts walks all around the country that are open to the public and centered around different health topics.

These walks can be an outlet for older adults to find a renewed purpose and self-worth in life while younger people gain emotional support and guidance.

For a more active challenge, pickleball has surged in popularity across the country. While older generations have been playing for years, younger players have recently started picking up paddles.

This intergenerational mix allows for double teams that span generations and an opportunity for a range of age groups to compete against one another.

Head to downtown Columbus or find a court in local communities such as Dublin, Westerville, Grove City, New Albany and Grandview Heights.

Reconnecting with hobbies

Historically, mahjong has been popular in retirement communities and assisted living facilities, but not so much in dorm rooms and coffee shops. In recent years, the game has spread across generations, connecting ages through the game of matching, strategy and memorization.

Columbus is filled with mahjong clubs – such as Rainbow Mahjong League at Club Diversity and Riichi Mahjong Columbus at Game Arena – and Columbus Mahjong Social, which includes league play along with lessons and open events.

If board games aren’t your style, Columbus has a surplus of book clubs such as Columbus Bookworms and the seven different genre-specific clubs at Prologue Bookshop in the Short North.

Those with green thumbs can also check out gardening classes at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, where all ages are welcome to grow together.

Expand Brian Romey/Walk with a Doc Walkers at Big Walnut Creek Park

Learning alongside others

Since 1974, The Ohio State University has offered Program 60, through which Ohio residents 60 and older can audit courses through the university tuition-free.

From 2018 onwards, approximately 225 Ohioans have taken classes each semester, and the number of requests for the program in 2025 almost doubled.

Program 60 helps older students delay aging effects on the brain while also helping build a weekly routine outside of their home.

Stepping out of your comfort zone

The Columbus Recreation and Parks hosts Sixty Plus Programming, using seven community centers around the city as social hubs for fitness, arts and crafts, tech assistance and more.

These professional-taught classes hone fine motor skills through activities such as beading, crocheting and painting.

The wellness classes offer a range of exercise options, from basketball and boxing to line dancing and general stretching, while special interest classes cater to hobbies intended to bring people together. Participants can learn new board games, chat about books or learn sign language.

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.