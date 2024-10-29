Ways to stay connected with long-distance loved ones

Living far from aging loved ones can present major challenges for anyone.

Even when a loved one has a designated caregiver living with them, it can be difficult not to wonder about their well-being throughout the day. That’s why it’s wise to follow best practices for caregiving from a distance.

Assuming your loved one has a primary caregiver, it is important to establish a direct line of communication with them. Simply calling or sending daily text messages asking how your loved one is doing is good for establishing consistent communication.

× Expand Ridofranz Getty Images/iStockphoto 1316202319 Happy old couple sitting on sofa using digital tablet with copy space. Cheerful senior man and beautiful elderly woman relaxing at home while watching funny video on digital tablet. Smiling grandparents making a video call with their nephews during lockdown.

The National Institute of Aging also advises maintaining a mutual understanding about your loved one’s medical and financial information. The caregiver should have your written consent to receive financial and medical information on behalf of the loved one so you will all be on the same page.

Once you communicate well with the primary caregiver, plan a trip to see your loved one and communicate with them directly. Make an itinerary full of fun and relaxing activities that can accommodate your loved one. Let them know when you plan to visit, and be aware of any routines and other daily care needs.

It is very important to prepare yourself mentally before meeting face-to-face with your loved one. If you are preoccupied with concerns regarding your loved one’s health, attempt to disconnect from the caregiving aspect of your relationship and focus on quality time. Your loved one will likely want to spend their time with you doing fun activities instead of discussing healthcare anxieties; often, they crave a sense of normalcy.

Outside of your in-person visits, you can make plans to meet digitally. Thanks to programs such as Zoom and FaceTime, moments such as a dinnertime conversation are only a click away.

Wil Steigerwald is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.