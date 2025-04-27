Unique travel destinations for art lovers

Well-known destinations for art aficionados such as Barcelona, Paris and New York are popular for a reason: They’re home to world-famous museums and showcase big-name artists such as Matisse and Van Gogh.

But if the thought of traveling to these destinations has you saying, ‘Been there, done that’ or ‘That sounds crowded,’ you can still experience art, history, beauty, culture and creativity elsewhere.

There are some vacation spots that you may not have considered traveling to, but have everything you need to inspire your inner art connoisseur.

Close to home

Marfa, TX: This small but mighty town known for its minimalist art has more than 15 galleries displaying work from local, national and international artists. One of these galleries, Ballroom Marfa, hosts artist retreats and displays thought-provoking work in several mediums.

Berea, KY: In Berea, the Folk Arts & Crafts Capital of Kentucky, the Berea Public Art Tour takes attendees to public art sites as well as Artisan Village, which displays and sells Appalachian art and handmade crafts. Learn a new skill and flex your creative muscles by participating in one of the Berea Tourism Commission’s instructor-led LearnShops.

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada: When many think of Canada’s art scene, they may look to Toronto. Ottawa has its own collection of creative gems, though. Ottawa’s art attractions include the National Gallery of Canada, home to the beloved and creepy Maman, a 30x30-35x35 ft. spider sculpture crafted by French artist Louise Bourgeois. The Ottawa Art Gallery showcases the Firestone Collection, composed of Canadian art, and the City of Ottawa Art Collection has more than 3,500 pieces, 180 of them in public places around the city.

Across the pond

Basel, Switzerland: Basel has the greatest density of museums in Switzerland with more than 40, not counting all the galleries and pop-up showcases scattered around the city. The Kunstmuseum Basel is one of the oldest art museums in the world, displaying work dating back to the 1400s. The styles seen most often in Basel are modern and urban, sometimes a blend of the two.

Cuenca, Spain: Located southeast of Madrid is Cuenca, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its historic hanging houses that protrude over mountainous cliffs. The culture-rich city is home to the world-famous Museum of Spanish Abstract Art, the only one of its kind in the country. However, with a town this colorful, you can find gorgeous abstract art on almost every street.

Tallinn, Estonia: While Estonia may not have been on your bucket list previously, it should be a destination on every art lover’s radar. The Eesti Kunstimuuseum collection is spread across three buildings on its campus, with two more galleries located in Tallinn’s gorgeous Old Town, which also happens to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Each of these buildings displays works of various themes and styles including religious, Soviet pop art, Estonian history and Russian art, as well as modern and contemporary styles.

Stops around the globe

Takayama, Japan: For Art Nouveau and Art Deco fans, Takayama’s Hida Takayama Museum of Art boasts a collection of works in these styles from around the world. The Takayama Museum of History & Art is another must-see stop with pieces celebrating the town’s rich, preserved history as well as handmade crafts, jewelry and pottery.

Valparaiso, Chile: Surrounded by the breathtaking nature of central Chile, Valparaiso has a bohemian vibe represented in the artwork it showcases. It is home to the Municipal Museum of Fine Arts, which houses works by highly-accredited Spanish artists. The museum is considered one of the most important art collections in Chile, and is housed in the historic, intricately designed Baburizza Palace, a building considered a work of art on its own.

Kigali, Rwanda: Much of Rwanda’s rich African history is preserved through its art. The Rwanda Art Museum tells the story of the country’s history – tragedy and triumph – and how it has developed into the country it is today. After strolling through the museum, head over to Inema Arts Centre and take a class or enjoy live music by local artists.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.