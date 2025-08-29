Unique educational spaces around central Ohio

In a city as rich with art, history and science as Columbus, it’s not difficult to find educational spaces to visit. While COSI, the Columbus Museum of Art and the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium are all well-loved options, these educational hidden gems will help you step out of your comfort zone.

History

Central Ohio Fire Museum & Learning Center

The Central Ohio Fire Museum & Learning Center is a must-see destination for history enthusiasts or families seeking fire safety education. The downtown Columbus museum boasts a large collection of historical artifacts dating back to the days of horse-drawn fire vehicles, as well as extensive fire safety education that provides a safe environment for children to learn about emergencies. Wind down the trip with a visit to the Future Firefighters Academy, where children can experience what a firefighter experiences through hands-on learning.

Early Television Museum

The Early Television Museum features an impressive collection of televisions from the 1920s through the introduction of color TV in the 1950s. Many of the sets are in working condition, which means visitors can turn on different TVs to see what it was like to watch television in past eras. The newest display at this Hilliard museum is full of retro video games, open for public play and connected to time period-appropriate television sets.

The Arts

PBJ & Jazz

The PBJ & Jazz concert series is spearheaded by the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus to introduce children and their families to the magic of jazz. The concerts – taking place at the Topiary Park June through September, and the Lincoln Theatre November through March – are free to the public and feature a range of performances from the best of central Ohio’s local jazz scene, ensuring no two concerts are the same. The concerts offer younger children the opportunity to experience live music in a relaxed environment, while also introducing patrons of any age to a potentially unfamiliar genre of music.

Columbus Children’s Theatre

Columbus Children’s Theatre’s shows are geared toward children, of course, though they can appeal to any age. The troupe also offers educational programming for children who are interested in aspects of live theater, including acting, singing and even behind-the-scenes technical work.

Nature

Columbus Park of Roses

One of the largest public rose gardens in the U.S., the Columbus Park of Roses is home to more than 7,500 rose specimens, as well as an arboretum with more than 138 varieties of trees and shrubs. Self-guided tours allow guests to learn about specimens of dogwood, redbuds and conifers, making the Clintonville park a great option for those interested in enriching their botanical knowledge.

The Wilds

For a weekend getaway unlike any other, look no further than The Wilds in southeast Ohio, near Zanesville. Spanning more than 10,000 acres, The Wilds – operated by the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium – is one of the largest conservation centers in the world and home to camels, giraffes, white rhinos and more. Experiences at The Wilds range from open-air safari tours to a ziplining adventure over the animal enclosures. There are also plenty of educational opportunities throughout the park, such as the Discovery Field Station, a pre-safari experience that teaches kids all about the great outdoors through hands-on activities.

Bonus Trip

Combine art and nature with a quick stop at the Topiary Garden in Old Deaf School Park, better known as the Topiary Park. The garden, located next to the main branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, is modeled after the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Isle of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat. The seven-acre landscape invites guests to step into the world of the painting while also appreciating the unique craftsmanship of botanical art.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.