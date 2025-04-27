Unique dining experience to plan your next trip

For some, a perfect meal makes the whole trip worth it.

Foodies are likely familiar with New Orleans’ Cajun and Creole dishes or Bangkok’s street food, but for those looking to spice up their next vacation, consider one of these unique restaurant experiences.

Worth a flight

Chillout Ice Lounge

Dubai

Hot days call for ice-cold relief, and sometimes, a crisp refreshment just doesn’t cut it. Turn down the heat with a trip to the Chillout Ice Lounge, a restaurant with walls of ice.

When guests first enter the lounge, they are greeted with an assortment of thermal gear, including a parka, wool gloves and shoes.

Visitors spend time in the buffer zone at 41 degrees Fahrenheit before entering the dining area, where temperatures rest at an average of -21 degrees Fahrenheit. Ice sculptures fill the area, with subtle hues of soft lighting shining through, creating a mystical atmosphere.

The menu provides a range of options, from chocolate cake to chicken fajita sandwiches. The lounge is also stocked with an endless supply of hot chocolate.

Under

Norway

Looking for a delicious meal while visiting Norway? Check 18 feet below the surface, and you will find Under, the world’s largest underwater restaurant. The dining room provides a panoramic view of the Norwegian Sea, allowing guests to feast among the sea life.

If the breathtaking sights weren’t enough, there’s also a set menu of 10-12 seasonal courses. In 2020, Under was awarded a Michelin star for its top-quality seafood. The menu constantly evolves, but always emphasizes fresh and locally sourced ingredients, many of which come from right outside the dining room glass.

Seafood dishes such as mackerel, crayfish and fish pudding are the focus of the menu, and the chef incorporates seaweed into many of the dishes.

Treepod Dining

Thailand

Take your dinner to new heights with Soneva Kiri’s Treepod Dining. Guests dine in bamboo pods hoisted into the air by a cable system and suspended in various tropical trees. While dining, they are surrounded by views of Koh Kood’s rainforest and the Gulf of Thailand.

Meals are delivered by a personal waiter via zipline, and the menu consists of small plates of Thai delicacies, such as mango sticky rice and curry. Pods are available during all three meal times, giving guests options ranging from a breakfast buffet of fresh juices and pastries to champagne and sizzling seafood.

The Rock

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Perched on a coral slab in the Indian Ocean is The Rock, a restaurant that boasts incredible views complemented by delicious cuisine. Guests can access the rustic yet charming hut by foot during low tide or by boat during high tide. Each table guarantees panoramic sea views.

The menu features a variety of locally sourced dishes, from lobster to chicken skewers. Chefs combine Zanzibari ingredients and Italian cuisine for a menu full of exotic flavors.

Skip the flight

Pier W

Cleveland

You don’t have to leave the state to find waterfront views: Cleveland’s Pier W makes Ohio feel like paradise. The seafood restaurant is built within a cliff overlooking Lake Erie and was designed to mirror the hull of a cruise ship. This architecture allows guests to enjoy dinner with a sweeping view of the city. The menu is seafood-focused, offering seasonal dishes and fine wines from across the globe.

BangBang Bangkok

Brooklyn, New York

Forget your passport; you can take a culinary trip to Thailand without leaving your seat. With Brooklyn’s newest dining experience, BangBang Bangkok, diners enjoy their meal in a room resembling a tour bus, with screens lining each wall. As visitors enjoy a 10-course meal served by conductors, they are brought on a virtual bus tour of Bangkok. The concept combines immersive dining with modern Thai cuisine for a unique cultural experience.

The Catacombs at Bube’s Brewery

Mount Joy, Pennsylvania

Take a trip down under with a visit to The Catacombs. Located in the historic Bube’s Brewery, this restaurant sits stories below ground, housed within 19th-century aging cellars.

Dining here is an immersive experience, as visitors are taken on a tour of the brewery before climbing 43 feet down into a dining room surrounded by stone. The restaurant features gourmet dishes such as filet mignon, seafood pasta and parmesan-topped salmon, along with small plates such as stuffed portobello mushrooms and bruschetta.

Dining in the Dark

U.S. locations vary

Vision takes a backseat and the sense of taste takes the lead at Dining in the Dark. Guests are blindfolded and invited to explore rich flavors, textures and aromas throughout a three-course meal. The menu is typically kept a surprise, often featuring a mix of gourmet dishes with diverse textures and flavors, such as tender filet mignon with a velvety red wine reduction, seared scallops with citrus glaze, or creamy risotto with truffle oil.

Diners must rely on their senses of taste, smell and touch to identify ingredients, making flavors more powerful.

Locations vary throughout the country, as the event is typically at temporary pop-up locations, so visit www.dininginthedark.com to book a ticket for an event in a city near you.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.