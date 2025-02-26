Uncovering the tastiest tacos in Central Ohio

Expand Seth Hanz

It’s a staple for family dinners. It’s the perfect companion to chips and salsa. At times, it’s a late-night snack after one too many beverages. The taco is a simple yet delicious food that stands the test of time.

Over the years, the dish has diversified, sparking much debate in the foodie community. Is a hard shell or a soft shell better? What toppings belong on the taco? How do taco trucks compare to their brick-and-mortar cousins?

With all of these arguments in mind, the true question remains simple: What defines a traditional taco?

The taco’s origins trace back to the 18th century, with the term stemming from the Nahuatl language spoken by the Aztecs.

In its original context, the word referred to a small piece of paper used to wrap food. Over the years, the taco has evolved significantly, shaped by a blend of cultural influences, to become the iconic dish we know today.

The beauty of the taco is its versatility. From Dorito shells to bacon fillings, central Ohio restaurants have gotten creative with taco varieties.

For some, these new spins are the perfect way to enjoy this Mexican staple without growing bored of the flavor. For others, simplicity is key.

Traditional Tacos

A traditional taco is typically comprised of a few key ingredients: a soft corn tortilla, grilled meat, onions, cilantro and lime.

Located in a strip mall on Henderson Road, Cuco’s Taqueria has brought authentic Mexican cuisine to the suburbs of Columbus for more than two decades.

From the bright yellow and blue walls to the sizable collection of decorations filling the entryway, including a giant novelty Corona bottle and twinkling lime-shaped lights, the atmosphere of Cuco’s is a perfect blend of flashy and endearing.

Visiting at 3:30 p.m. on a Saturday, well outside of peak hours, the place is still packed with regulars.

A classic a-la-carte taco comes out within 10 minutes, and it is as fresh as it is flavorful.

The soft corn tortilla has a mild sweetness and satisfying chew. The carne asada, one of the eight types of meat from which guests can choose, is grilled to perfection and packs a punch with its smoky flavor. The cilantro and diced onions add subtle flavor without overpowering the main attraction.

If you lean more toward pork tacos than steak tacos, Los Guachos Taqueria reigns supreme. The al pastor tacos offered at all four of Los Guachos’ central Ohio locations have become legendary among Columbus foodies.

Tex-Mex

Known for bold and spicy flavors, Tex-Mex often incorporates beef, cheese and vegetables, such as tomatoes and shredded lettuce, setting it apart from traditional Mexican dishes.

With more than 100 locations in 15 states, boasting of “Texas-size plates that won’t break the bank,” Chuy’s is a Tex-Mex powerhouse. The interior of Chuy’s location at Easton Town Center has a Mexican heritage design filled with friendly servers and a warm atmosphere.

The menu is expansive, and when it comes to our subject, Chuy’s shines with its crispy tacos.

For a locally owned option, there’s Polaris-area restaurant Chile Verde Café, which draws a distinction between itself and other restaurants by referring to its cuisine as New Mexican.

The restaurant flies chiles in from New Mexico weekly, and its signature sauces are categorized by spice level. If you see two chiles next to a sauce on the menu, proceed with caution.

Chile Verde’s tacos are sizable, but not overwhelming in flavor. And that’s just the traditional tacos; the gargantuan Navajo Taco, served open-faced on an authentic Navajo flatbread, is an experience all its own.

Contemporary Tacos

With seven locations around Columbus, Condado Tacos offers innovative gourmet tacos. The restaurant has made a name for itself with its Kewl Ranch shell, which is often accompanied by a soft flour shell.

One of its most popular options, the Blue Dream, consists of a flour tortilla and Kewl Ranch shell, filled with queso blanco, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado ranch sauce.

Just one crunchy bite packs a punch with sweet, savory and spicy flavors. This same double-shell combo can be found on many menu items, including its plant-based options, the Rango Tango and the Power Plant.

Condado’s menu is packed with creative flavors, but when it comes to alternative takes, Agave & Rye – with two locations in central Ohio, one in Grandview Heights and one in the Short North – takes the cake.

One glance inside Agave & Rye makes one thing clear: this is no typical Mexican restaurant. Graffiti-style paintings and shimmering chandeliers surround the restaurant, creating an urban grunge atmosphere.

Sensory overload travels from the eyes to the taste buds with unorthodox taco offerings.

It’s hard to find a taco with fewer than five toppings. From lobster to maple syrup, just about every flavor imaginable can be found inside these double-shelled tacos.

For a tamer choice, The Alderman is a great option. Filled with carne asada steak, street corn salad, Cotija cheese and spicy chile de arbol salsa, it’s certainly no traditional taco. However, with other options consisting of mac and cheese, and jam and pickles, this felt like a safe bet.

The ingredients blended surprisingly well together, and while most restaurants on the list require multiple tacos for a meal, these ingredient-dense tacos contain a full meal inside each shell.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.