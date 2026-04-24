Traveler’s guide to the European Union’s new entry rules

No matter the reason for your travel, be it business or pleasure, there are forms to fill out and paperwork you need to bring with you.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) was introduced by the European Commission in 2016 and is a part of the revised Smart Borders Package. It was designed to replace manual passport stamping and make border checks more efficient while helping to prevent irregular migration and strengthen security.

Introduced this past October, the system has been gradually rolling out across 29 European countries, with full implementation expected this year.

EES take off

The European Union defines the EES as “an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders” of any of the 29 European countries. A short stay is defined as a trip lasting up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Under the EES, border officers collect a traveler’s name, passport details, facial photo, four fingerprints and entry/exit dates. This information is stored securely in a central EU database and used to verify identity on future trips as well as make border checks faster and more efficient.

Border, visa and immigration authorities in the European countries using the EES, as well as law-enforcement authorities and Europol, may access traveler data for identity verification and security purposes. Under strict conditions, limited information may also be shared with transport carriers or transferred to certain international organizations or non-EU countries for return or law-enforcement purposes.

The goal of the system is to enhance the EU’s external border management by detecting and reducing incidences of travelers overstaying, preventing crossings without authorized documentation, supporting failed returns, improving how overstayers are identified, and helping authorities detect fraud and cross‑border crime.

The EES applies to Europe’s border-free travel zone, encompassing 25 EU countries, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Within this Schengen Area, travelers can move without internal checks as member countries share a common visa policy.

ETIAS

Complementary to the EES, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) adds another layer of border control for travelers entering Europe.

While the EES replaces manual passport stamping with biometric data collection taken at the border, ETIAS functions as an online pre-travel authorization for visa-exempt travelers.

The ETIAS will require travelers from visa-exempt countries, such as the U.S., to apply online before visiting the EU. This requirement is expected to be implemented in late 2026.

An approved ETIAS authorization will be linked to the traveler’s passport and can be valid for up to three years, or until the passport expires, allowing visitors to enter participating countries multiple times for short stays.

However, having ETIAS approval does not automatically guarantee entry, as border guards will still verify travelers’ documents and entry conditions when they arrive.

Before boarding

To travel under the new EES, visitors will need a valid passport. First‑time travelers must provide a facial image and, in some cases, fingerprints when they arrive at the border.

Registering for the EES is brief, taking only a few minutes, though using a self‑service kiosk or the Travel to Europe app – currently only available in Sweden and Portugal – can speed up the process.

Travelers should begin planning early by ensuring their passport is valid for at least three months beyond their departure date and, once available, by checking when ETIAS becomes mandatory later this year.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.