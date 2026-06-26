Training your heart with heart rate zones and perceived exertion

Most people are familiar with the sight of the local power-walker speeding down the street. To onlookers, the benefits of walking every day may seem obvious. But what many people don’t realize is that these steady striders are often maximizing their workouts by training according to heart rate zones.

What is a heart rate zone?

Heart rate zones are used to reflect how hard your body is working during exercise, from a casual walk to intense weightlifting. Zone 1 is considered easy effort with minimal stress on the body. In Zone 2, breathing becomes more normal as intensity increases.

By Zone 3, breathing and talking become difficult as you approach high intensity. Activity is hard to maintain in Zone 4 as your body approaches its limit. Finally, Zone 5 represents maximum effort, where breathing is heavy and maintaining activity is nearly impossible. Once you are out of breath, you may have also approached your maximum heart rate.

Burn, baby, burn

Lower heart rate zones are typically used for warming up, improving endurance and recovery. As exercise intensity increases, the body requires more energy and different types of fuel. Low-intensity exercises burn fat, while moderate- to high-intensity exercises burn protein reserves and carbohydrates because they generate energy faster. Training across multiple heart rate zones can help improve cardiovascular health, supporting a range of goals, from weight management to athletic performance.

Measuring with your heart

To get a rough estimate of your maximum heart rate (MHR), subtract your age from 220. To place your heart rate in a zone’s percentage range during an exercise, divide your current heart rate by your maximum heart rate and multiply the result by 100 to get the percentage. Here is a helpful formula: (Heart Rate / MHR) x 100 = Zone Percentage

Slow and steady

While there are plenty of methods to help pace and catch you up to the neighborhood speed-walker, who has already lapped the block thrice over since starting this passage, the most effective way to train is consistency. Start slow and build a habit rather than focus exclusively on heart rate zones. Before establishing a heavy regimen, speak with your healthcare provider or a personal trainer to determine what’s best for you.

Grey Romohr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.