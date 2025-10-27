When packing up office boxes turns into packing your bags

Shutting the door on your professional career means opening another for what’s ahead.

Take the next steps toward putting your feet up and enjoying an umbrella drink by the beach, or spotting the best views on an on-the-go tour. From domestic to international trips, and long treks to short getaways, here are options to make sure you can sit back, relax and celebrate your retirement.

Beach, please!

The view may change, but one thing stays the same: the urge to breathe in the salty air, cozy up in the sun and dive headfirst into relaxation. At an all-inclusive resort, you can have spas, dining options and fun activities all within walking distance.

Domestic locations such as Waterfront Bungalows in Key Largo, Florida have options for relaxing by the water or engaging in activities such as yoga and kayaking, while international destinations such as Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort feature more elaborate offerings – in this case, 14 options for dining and drinks, an onsite spa, a golf course and more. That means resorts are curated for your dream experience without ever having to leave the grounds.

Choo-choose your destinations

Want non-stop views over the course of a trip?

With organizations such as Vacations By Rail, you can explore domestic and international marvels by train. On a 10-day cross-country tour from New York to Los Angeles, you can make stops in cities such as Washington, D.C., Chicago and Las Vegas, and see wonders from the Grand Canyon to Canyonlands National Park along the way. Or take a trip that focuses on nature and visit a collection of National Parks on an 11 day-tour of Mount Rushmore and the Wild West of the Black Hills, Badlands and Yellowstone.

Internationally, explore Singapore and Malaysia’s rainforests and coastlines in the peak of luxury on the Eastern & Oriental Express. Or take a trans-continental trek of the outback to experience the Great Victoria Desert, Barossa Valley and Blue Mountains of Australia.

No wrong way to cruise

Cruising on the water is another way to explore multiple destinations with a planned itinerary.

River cruises are well-suited to individuals who like smaller groups and more sightseeing, whereas ocean cruises can provide more of an all-inclusive resort feel with more time on the water and more guests to experience the sights with.

River cruises also provide a unique opportunity to explore places such as the U.S. mainland without the hassle of highway traffic or airport waits. American Cruise Lines offers river cruises with tours such as the Grand Heartland and the Maine Coast & Harbors. Some international options through Viking include the Middle Rhine through Amsterdam, France, Germany and Switzerland, as well as Budapest’s Castle District and more along the Danube River through Hungary, Austria and Germany.

Traveling by sea is also an option, especially when you’re looking for more time for activities on the ship deck between stops. You could go on a 13-day trip to see the aurora borealis from England to Scotland, or sail from Hong Kong to Tokyo to dive into history and experience the hot springs of Beppu Onsen and more.

You can also customize your trip by adding pre- and post-trip add-ons to see new destinations, or stay longer in one of your favorite places.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.