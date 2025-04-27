Tips for seasoned travelers

Seasoned travelers know the deal. You may have memorized the TSA agent’s speech and the airport layout, but these tips will help even the savviest traveler maximize their time in and out of the airport.

× Expand Adobe Stock

Before taking off

The key to packing light is to use items that serve multiple functions – for example, a light jacket that can double as a pillow. This applies to outfits and gadgets as well.

Try the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method. Five easy-to-match tops, four bottoms for different weather, three pairs of shoes, two dresses or jackets, and one set of accessories. This will keep your outfits classy while leaving room in your bag.

These items are also versatile and easily packable:

Mobile wallet stand: MagSafe wallets can attach to your phone for safety, but double as a phone stand for charging and watching a show on the plane.

Packable backpack: These handy bags can pack into a small cube, then unfurl for everyday use.

Silicone liquid tubes: Instead of buying bulky travel-size items, consider silicone tubes that you can fill with products at home. They are compactable and more eco-friendly.

Eye mask: There are many options to make flying more comfortable. Cooling and heating eye masks help you fall asleep faster, and some eye masks include headphones for background noise.

Navigating the airport

When you arrive at the airport, check the TSA app for the line times at security. Frequent flyers with specific credit cards can access relaxing airport lounges with free food.

TSA PreCheck is now used at more than 290 airports around the country. This service gets you through security in under five minutes without the hassle of removing your shoes or devices. The cost fluctuates between $70-85 over five years, and the process includes an extensive in-person background check and fingerprinting.

Traveler’s insurance may also be a good investment, especially if you have expensive reservations or excursions planned. Primarily, insurance covers nonrefundable reservations such as Airbnbs, flights and rental cars. It also covers medical expenses on the trip.

It’s a good idea to check that your travel credit card does not already include insurance. Also, consider your destination. The Caribbean and similar locales may have unexpected hurricanes or tropical storms, putting a damper on your travel plans.

Additionally, if you’re a last-minute trip planner, “cancel for any reason” plans may be the way to go. While a bit more expensive, these policies give you flexibility to cancel on a whim.

There’s an app for that

Flaire is the Pinterest of travel. Find suggestions from other travelers and compile them on a board to put all of your ideas in one place.

For international travel, the customs line can be just as long as the security entry. Just upload your documents on the Mobile Passport Control app and check in once you arrive at your destination, streamlining the process.

Have you ever arrived at a hotel or dinner reservation and frantically scrolled through your stuffed inbox to find your confirmation number? With TripIt, you can forward all those emails to the app, which will combine them into one streamlined itinerary.

In desperate times, sleeping in the airport may be the only option. Sleepinginairports.net offers maps and tips for each airport to find the best spot for a nap.

If you need to get in some shuteye while you travel, it’s best to shift into sleeping patterns you use at home. Apps such as Timeshifter can tell you how to plan your sleep schedule with time changes around the globe.

In the air

Today, many airlines have in-flight entertainment systems to keep you busy on a long flight. If movies and books bore you, try these other ideas.

Learn a language: Apps such as Babbel and Duolingo are easy to use on a flight to start learning the language of your destination or to train your brain.

Organize your photos: Prepare your albums to show your friends and family all of your adventures.

Keep a travel journal: Remember what you did each day and write about your experiences. Keep small paper souvenirs such as tickets or brochures to tape inside.

Self-care: Many face and eye masks are TSA-approved, so do a little spa day in your seat.

Meditate: Without the stressors of day-to-day life, the plane cabin is the perfect place to unplug and practice mindfulness.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.