Tips for getting ahead on holiday travel plans

Traveling, whether it’s for leisure or for work, comes with its own set of hassles, such as flight cancellations, arriving late to the airport and hotel booking complications. Every trip has its challenges, however, there are ways to make getting to your favorite destination easier.

Talk to the Experts

Inquiring and booking through a travel agency is a great option for busy individuals and families, or those with particular travel concerns such as safety and accessibility accommodations. These travel experts are connected with the transportation industry, hospitality, and excursion companies.

They know the best time to book and what to book to meet the traveler's wishes. If you plan to travel somewhere more remote, less traveled, or a place with political unrest, booking with an agency is your safest and most reliable option.

And when traveling internationally, don’t forget to register with the local embassy, and check U.S. Government precautions for the area.

Domestic flights

When planning a domestic trip, make sure you purchase tickets at least one month in advance. Doing so leaves enough room for you to change, or cancel if needed.

Another reason to book within this time frame is it gives you the best bang for your buck. According to an article by Forbes, it saves travelers roughly 24 percent more than those who book earlier or later.

International flights

As opposed to domestic, it is important to book flights significantly further in advance – roughly two-to-three months out at a minimum.

Booking that far out can not only save you more money but can also help with planning activities and further means of transportation once you arrive at your destination.

Booking far ahead can also help you prepare any important documentation you may need to travel abroad.

Passports typically expire every 10 years, five years if you are under 15. In most cases, B-1/B-2 visas (or tourist/business visas), are usually valid for about 10 years. However, always make sure to check, as certain circumstances can change the expiration date of your identification documents. Be aware that your passport must not expire within six months of when you plan to return to the U.S.

Time Saver

Any type of traveler, experienced or not, knows that getting through TSA, customs and inspections can be a pain. This is why the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has several trusted traveler programs as well as apps, to accelerate these processes.

Through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there are five Trusted Traveler Programs, including familiar ones such as TSA PreCheck®.

The Global Entry program in particular, offers faster clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers when they arrive in the U.S. The program is accepted at countless airports around the world and automatically includes TSA PreCheck®.

Once accepted into these programs, travelers can access their information through apps, making check ins and passage through customs much faster.

Another helpful app is the Mobile Passport Control app. It makes it simple for U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, Canadian citizens and returning Visa Wavier Program travelers, to get back into the country and even save an hour or more.

Through the app, users submit all relevant travel details and information, and a QR code is sent to their phone. The QR code can be easily scanned by customs and border protection officers to bypass all of the administration functions and cut straight to the actual inspection.

As of right now, MPC entry is accepted at more than 30 U.S. international airports, 14 preclearance locations and four seaports.

Don’t Forget

When rushing out the door, it can be easy for some of these things that can help make your trip easier.

Double Check Documents: One of the most often forgotten items for a traveler is usually the most important, their identification. Also make sure to have your passport and driver’s license or other forms of ID on you before you leave for the airport. Also, make sure they are up to date, driver’s licenses in Ohio will expire either in four or eight years, while passports expire every 10 years.

All Devices Are Charged: Although most airports have outlets and free charging stations, many of them are frequently broken or full. Always remember to have all of your devices charged, especially your cell phone as they can hold your tickets, boarding pass and be used for the previously mentioned MPC app.

Stay Comfortable: To avoid having to purchase items from airport shops, which is often overpriced, make sure to bring items such as a neck pillow, a reusable water bottle and snacks to make sure your airport and travel experience can maintain a positive outcome.

On the Road Again

Busses

Planning travel on the ground can be a little less stressful than through the air, however, these modes of transportation can pose their own challenges. Bus transportation, especially to places throughout Europe, has become increasingly popular thanks to its cheap prices.

One of the largest bus networks in the world stretches across most of Europe and provides decently priced fair prices. Adults can expect prices ranging from $250-450 or more for unlimited rides bus passes that are valid for 15-30 days, while children’s passes cost around $200-375 or more.

Trains

Traveling by rail can be a great option to get from state to state if you’re traveling domestically, or country to country if you’re on an international trip. Prices for this mode of transportation can vary widely depending on your destination. For example, a ticket price for a cross-country train in the United States can start at $236, while multi-country travel in Europe can exceed well over $1000.

Trains come in many different styles and sizes, so choosing one that is right for you can come with its own challenges. For long-distance travel, it is important to book a “sleeper train.” Doing so can be more comfortable and, as the name implies, offers sleeping accommodations for travelers.

Unlike air travel, you are allowed to bring your own food and beverage onto a short-or-long-distance train ride, allowing for even more comfort if you choose not to consume the food provided to you on the rides.

Similarly to plane rides, and really any form of transportation, always make sure to book in advance. The best time to book tickets for either train or bus passes/tickets is right after you plan your flight, or around 2-3 months before your departure to get the best prices and choice of seat.

Wil Steigerwald is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.