Three museums, three exhibitions showcasing Ming Smith

Sometimes, even an institution as large as the Columbus Museum of Art doesn’t have enough space to truly capture the scope of an artist’s work.

That’s why the museum is partnering with the Wexner Center for the Arts and The Gund at Kenyon College to present a monumental exhibitions showcasing the work of Columbus-raised photographer Ming Smith.

Smith, primarily known for her work in New York, is the first Black woman photographer to have her work acquired by the Museum of Modern Art.

Before her Big Apple successes, Smith spent much of her time capturing scenery around her hometown of Columbus. Aside from a few group shows, though, Smith has never had a major exhibition here.

That changed this year when exhibitions of Smith’s work opened across the three venues:

Ming Smith: Jazz Requiem – Notations in Blue at the Gund, open through Dec. 15

Ming Smith: Wind Chime at the Wexner Center, open through Jan. 5

Ming Smith: Transcendence at the Columbus Museum of Art, open through Jan. 26

“For Ming, the Columbus Museum of Art was really important to her and her upbringing here,” says Lydia Simon, marketing and communications director for the museum. “I think it’s very nice to have a connection point to her journey.”

Collections and Exhibitions Director Nicole Rome expresses a similar sentiment.

“I hope (visitors) have a deeper appreciation of the history of Columbus and how Columbus has helped shape this incredible artist,” Rome says.

Among the more remarkable aspects of the collaboration is that each gallery is presenting a different series of Smith’s work. To get the entire experience, guests must visit all three museums.

“We’re very different institutions. We each wanted to play to our strengths. It was important for CMA to present Ming’s series Transcendence because it’s a work about Columbus. As a specific museum in Columbus, it felt necessary for us to show that presentation. It just happened very organically,” Rome says. “I think that if you want to understand an artist, to have an opportunity to see these multiple points of view in their work is incredible. I think this will be the first of many collaborations between our institutions.”

Maggie Lardie is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome atfeedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.