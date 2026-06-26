The Walking Classic’s next chapter

Expand Healthy New Albany

For more than two decades, the Healthy New Albany Walking Classic® has been a cherished community tradition. Each September, neighbors, families and friends gather on the streets of New Albany – some chasing PR times, others simply enjoying the chance to move together – all united in support of community wellness. Over the years, this event has become more than a walk through tree-lined neighborhoods. It has become a celebration of connection, generosity and health.

Expand Healthy New Albany

As we look ahead to the 2026 Walking Classic, I am excited for a new chapter in this long-standing event. This year, the Healthy New Albany Walking Classic is narrowing its focus to directly support one of our community’s most essential resources: the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry.

This evolution reflects both the growing needs we see in our community and the extraordinary generosity of those who continue to step forward to help. Just last year, the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry provided roughly 250,000 meals to neighbors experiencing food insecurity, helping ensure local families and individuals had reliable access to the nutrition they need to thrive.

Expand Healthy New Albany

This year’s “Miles for Meals” theme brings that mission to the forefront. Every step taken on Sept. 13 will help ensure that neighbors in our community aren’t facing impossible choices between groceries and medications, or between putting food on the table and keeping the lights on. Held during National Hunger Action Month, the Walking Classic brings us together around a need that exists closer to home than many might expect.

While the focus is evolving, the spirit of the Walking Classic remains unchanged. It will continue to be a welcoming, fun, walking-only event designed for participants of all ages and abilities. Whether you are a long-time competitor or a walker considering joining for the first time, there is a place for you at the starting line.

What has been especially inspiring is the enthusiasm we have already seen from the community. As we’ve shared this renewed vision, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Sponsors, volunteers and participants have embraced the opportunity to connect this beloved tradition more directly to helping local families. That excitement reminds me of what makes New Albany so special: When needs arise, this community responds with compassion, generosity and action.

The Walking Classic has always represented healthy movement and community connection. Now, it also represents a shared commitment to ensuring that when a neighbor hits a difficult season – a job loss, a medical bill, an unexpected setback – healthy food is one less thing they have to worry about.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who has helped shape the Walking Classic over the past 22 years and to those joining us as we begin this next chapter. I look forward to continuing this tradition alongside all of you, and to the greater impact we’ll make on our community.

I hope you will join us on Sept. 13 as we walk Miles for Meals together.

With gratitude,

Rachel Haugk

Executive Director, Healthy New Albany