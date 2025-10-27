The science and behavior behind retirement ages

People tend to consider retirement between the ages of 62 and 70, generally aiming for the earlier part of that range. So what’s so special about retirement at 62-65?

Setting the precedent

According to the Social Security Administration, Germany was the first nation to implement a social insurance program. Initially, in 1889, this program recognized 70 as the retirement age, lowering it to 65 in 1916.

In 1935, the U.S. implemented the Social Security program using 65 as the baseline retirement age. This age was largely based on actuarial studies and other private pension systems in place.

These days, the average U.S. retirement age is 62 years old, according to the 2024 MassMutual Retirement Happiness Study.

While life factors, such as poor health, might contribute in part to this low average, societal pressure and psychological associations between early retirement and happiness seem to present a behavioral reason for 62’s status as the new retirement age.

Why wait

According to the Social Security Bulletin Behavioral and Psychological Aspects of the Retirement Decision, “retirees appear to anchor on ages that have some retirement significance, however arbitrary. ... If people are used to hearing that 62 is ‘the retirement age,’ as opposed to it being the ‘early retirement age,’ convincing them to wait past 62 to claim benefits may be difficult,” writes behavioral scientist Melissa A.Z. Knoll.

In some cases, this reference age can be helpful, giving retirees a starting point for considering when retirement would be the best decision for them. But viewing it as a universal standard may lead to resentment among those who must wait until age 65 or older.

“Loss aversion, or the empirical finding that individuals weigh losses more heavily than they do equivalent gains, suggests that obtaining an increased monthly benefit may not be enough to compensate for the strong reluctance to work longer,” writes Knoll.

Find your joy

According to a MassMutual study, those who reported increased happiness in retirement focused more on preparing for the transition both financially and socially, rather than on hitting a certain age.

The study found the majority of retirees who reported being happier in retirement had worked to pay off debt and take care of their health through diet and exercise.

It also found that cultivating community through social activities and events shows a correlation with greater happiness in retirement.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.