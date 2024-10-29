The perfect wine pairings for your next holiday dinner

Holidays are all about making memories with friends and family, and nothing brings people together like good food and drink. You may have a go-to family recipe or holiday dish lined up, but it can be intimidating having to pick the right wine to pair it with.

CityScene sat down with Stephe Rousseau, a steward from Weiland’s Market’s wine department, to get the inside scoop on pairing wines with classic holiday dishes. Whether you’re looking for the perfect red, a refreshing bubbly or a wine to wow your guests, this guide has recommendations for any type of holiday dish.

Perfect prime rib pairing

Prime rib’s rich, beefy flavor makes it a traditional Christmas meat and a perfect centerpiece for the holiday dinner table. What often pairs best with this juicy meat is Cabernet.

Rousseau warns against a heavy Cabernet, instead suggesting one with a structure that is not overpowering. One wine that fits this mold is the Skaggs Springs Dry Creek Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from Stewarts Point Winery.

A balanced Malbec that is not overly fruity is also a great choice. Rousseau suggests the Uggiano Brunello di Montalcino, a full-bodied wine with notes including wild berry, licorice, star anise and leather.

Though minds often shift to red as a pairing for prime rib, Rousseau says drinking what you enjoy is what truly makes for a perfect pairing.

“There’s nothing hard and fast,” Rousseau says. “If you want white with prime rib, drink it.”

Feast of the Seven Fishes

An Italian-American tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is a staple for many Christmas Eve celebrations. There can be a lot of variety when it comes to fish, but Rousseau has suggestions for staple pairings.

For pink salmon, Rousseau opts for a Pinot Gris or Pinot Noir. However, the Italian white wine Giovanna Madonia’s Neblina pairs well with white salmon and other fish due to its light and citrusy taste.

For meatier fish and shellfish, Rousseau recommends a Chardonnay. The Cave de Lugny grown in Burgundy, France is a great choice, with citrus fruit flavors and accents of lemon zest.

Generally speaking, when it comes to fish pairings, what’s important is how you prepare the fish.

“Is it going to be butter, herby, lemony?” Rousseau says. “What they’re putting on it is the most important thing.”

Time for turkey

The options for turkey are practically endless.

“We just call it the beige food at our house,” Rousseau says. “You can kind of do what you want. … The only thing that I would do is keep the reds light.”

Rousseau recommends the Vina Maitia Aupa Pipeno, a Chilean blend of 80 percent Pais and 20 percent Carignan. It is a chillable wine that is fruit-driven with a low tannin.

Beyond the Pipeno, he also recommends alternatives such as French Chardonnay or Pinot Noir. One Pinot Noir he suggests is the Poppy from Monterey County.

With turkey, there is a lot of room to branch out with different flavors. It’s wise to stay away from acidic wines such as Sauvignon Blanc, though.

Helping ham

A ham’s sweet and savory flavors tend to pair well with wines that have a hint of sweetness. Due to ham’s saltiness, white wine is typically your best bet.

Rousseau suggests a dry Riesling to balance out the rich flavor. The Kung Fu Girl from Charles Smith Wines is a great option, a vibrant and crisp wine that is a bargain for its flavor.

A tasty alternative to Riesling would be Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio. For those opposed to white, a Pinot Noir or high acidity and red fruit flavors work well with ham. Additionally, Rosé is a great fruity pairing with smoked ham.

Dazzle with dessert

Of course, no dinner is complete without a sweet treat.

Around the holidays, many opt for a nutty dessert such as pumpkin pie. Tawny Port’s semi-sweet taste is perfect for this occasion.

Rousseau recommends Graham’s Fine Tawny Port, a sweet wine that presents the perfect balance of fruitiness and nuttiness.

Quality Moscatos are also a great option for post-dinner pours. For both the Tawny Port and the Moscato, just a few ounces are sufficient to enjoy.

Sparkling wine is also a staple for celebrations. Saint-Hilaire, Blanquette De Limoux Blanc De Blanc is a relatively dry Brut with citrusy flavors.

“It’s been a friend of mine for decades,” Rousseau says. “It hits all the buttons.”

Another sparkling wine also under $20 is the Lucien Albrecht Cremant Brut Rosé. This pick is not as sweet, but it still refreshes with flavors of raspberry and cranberry and a crisp finish.

If you’re looking for a drink to wow guests with a little bit of bubbly, Rousseau’s pick is the Jean Vesselle Oeil de Perdrix Brut Champagne. This wine has a delectable balance of rich, fruity flavors and subtle minerality, making it a standout among rose Champagnes. Its vibrant acidity and red-wine body also make it adaptable with a variety of dishes.

From reds to whites to bubblies and ports, there are aisles of options for your next holiday dinner. Ultimately, what matters most is your own preference.

“People, they want to celebrate with what they know,” Rousseau says. “Above anything else, you should drink what you like.”

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.