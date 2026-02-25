The music of Motown comes to Columbus

Expand TopsEnterprises The Four Tops

At a 1983 TV special celebrating the 25th birthday of Motown Records, two of the label’s biggest names – the Temptations and the Four Tops – went head-to-head in a battle-of-the-bands style performance.

It must have been a good idea. Seeing the success of the combined performances, then-Four Tops manager Ron Strassner concluded that the two legendary ensembles needed to hit the road together. A new group was formed: TNT.

This tour marks 40 years of the groups touring together, as well as several anniversaries, including the 65th anniversary of the Temptations’ formation and the 70th anniversary for the Four Tops. Their joint show, The Temptations and the Four Tops: Celebrating 40th Years, comes to Palace Theatre on April 16.

What to expect

The show kicks off with each group performing its own set, starting with the Four Tops.

It was once standard practice for the groups to alternate who opened the shows, but the Temptations now close the solo part of every show in recognition of Otis Williams, a Temptation and the only surviving member of either group’s original line-up.

Lawrence Payton Jr., a member of the Four Tops since 2005, points to the two bands’ choreography and vocal delivery as some of their key distinctions.

“No group is ever going to get on the stage and out-dance the Temps. They just have the best choreography, and they always have. They are known for that,” says Payton. “The Tops were never known for their choreography, but they were always known for their perfection and their vocal prowess. The Tops would never out-dance the Temps, and the Temps would never out-sing us.”

Though the two groups have bonded over the years, they still enjoy keeping the friendly rivalry alive to ensure the show stays fresh.

“It’s just a great contrast, and a great show, and we (have) a lot of camaraderie and brotherhood there,” says Payton. “Now, don’t get me wrong. We’re still competitive with each other. If we change a song, they’ll change a song to their show. We’re always trying to get one up on each other in a very nice way.”

The impact

Motown music doesn’t just tell the history of America; it’s also a big part of that history.

“There’s something about this Motown music,” says Payton. “At the time this music was happening, we were going through a lot in the country – civil rights – and we were learning music was not segregated anymore. So we would learn about each other as different races of people. And this music was the soundtrack of that.”

Payton sees that history alive at performances today, watching people of all ages get up, move and sometimes even get emotional, while others learn to appreciate the music for the first time.

The groups work to share their own history as well, and to honor their original members.

“We honor (the original members) in the way we interpret through the show,” Payton says. “We honor them by coming up on that stage and being alcohol- and drug-free, and we give you an honest interpretation of what that music is.”

