the Memorial Tournament & Columbus Arts Festival

The annual Memorial Tournament presented by Workday returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club and its standard Memorial Day weekend time slot this year. This year marks the 50th playing of the iconic tournament, which was founded by Columbus native and golf legend Jack Nicklaus in 1976.

The tournament draws in top players from all around the world, and for the second consecutive year, it is an official PGA TOUR Signature Event. This limits the field to 73 players, who are chosen based on performance from the previous and current year. Last year, Scottie Scheffler took home the trophy, earning $4 million.

Along with providing a challenging course for elite players, the tournament honors golf legends. When Nicklaus created the tournament, he was inspired by those who had contributed to the game, says tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan.

“He had a respect for the game and the history of the game,” Sullivan says. “He wanted his tournament to give a nod to (this), and so they created the name ‘the Memorial Tournament’ in honor of those who had done so much for the game.”

Proceeds from the Memorial Tournament benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and over the years, the event has raised millions of dollars for the hospital and various local charities.

The tournament also partners with the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Although tournament play kicks off on May 29, the City of Dublin has multiple pre-tournament celebrations.

Festivities commence May 22, starting with the FORE! Miler, a 4-mile road race through Dublin that starts and finishes at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Practice rounds take place from Monday through Wednesday, and those looking for entertainment before and after tee time can also check out:

Family Night at Safari Golf Club on May 27

Junior Golf Day on May 28

Salute to Service Day on May 28

Fore!Fest, a two-day celebration, May 30-31 at Bridge Park

A special honoree

Each year, the Captains Club selects a Memorial Tournament Honoree to be celebrated for their contribution to the game of golf. The 2025 Honoree is Barbara Nicklaus, a pioneering force in both sports and philanthropy and Jack Nicklaus’s wife.

Alongside her husband, Barbara co-founded the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in 2004 to advance pediatric healthcare through innovative programs, research and medical facilities. The foundation was inspired by their daughter Nan’s childhood health crisis and has raised more than $200 million.

In 1988, Barbara also helped establish the PGA TOUR Wives Association, a nonprofit that supports charitable causes through volunteering, fundraising and community events at PGA Tour stops.

“The Captains Club selected Barbara Nicklaus for all that she’s contributed throughout her life,” Sullivan says. “As the partner with Jack in creating the Memorial Tournament, by supporting Jack through his career, and then Jack supporting Barbara and her efforts.”

Columbus Arts Festival

The nationally renowned Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Columbus Arts Festival is back June 6-8 at the Downtown riverfront.

Now in its 63rd year, the free Columbus Arts Festival was ranked second on the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards list for 2025. Each year, the festival brings in an average of 500,000 attendees, a quarter of them traveling from outside Franklin County.

Dare to be inspired by almost 250 participating artists hailing from near and far, showcasing everything from watercolor paintings to ceramics.

Alongside artist vendors are four stages hosting more than 80 performers over the weekend, sharing their artistry through music, dance, theater and spoken word. As a bonus, local designers will present their artistic visions in a fashion show on Friday.

The participating artists are selected by a blind jury out of nearly 1,050 submissions. Out of these artists, more than 45 are local to Ohio, and 20 are Columbus-based artists selected as part of the festival’s Emerging Festival Artist program, offered to artists who have little to no art festival experience.

“We have a number of alumni from the program who regularly get juried back into our festival,” says Jami Goldstein, chief creative officer at GCAC. “Then (there are) those who also tour all over the country, and they credit their opportunity to participate and learn through the Emerging Festival Artist Program as what really got them started.”

For the other local artists, their work, performances and demonstrations will be shared with audiences in the Big Local Arts Village located at the Franklinton entrance.

“Columbus-based artists are absolutely central to our mission, and so we do everything that we can do above and beyond to help provide opportunities for them to participate and make money,” Goldstein says.

More than 40 food and drink vendors will be on site offering virtually any grub you crave, from barbecue to vegan. Those of legal age can try a cocktail from High Bank Distillery or stop at the Rhinegeist Beer Garden for a cold beer. Non-alcoholic beers from Go Brewing will also be served.

Displaying artists, performers and vendors may change from year to year, but GCAC is always working to ensure the festival offers diversity and culture reflective of the community.

Adult changing rooms and private rest areas will be available, as will a sensory-friendly area far from the sounds and crowds on site.

“‘If it’s not for all, it’s not for us.’ That’s something that City Council President Shannon Hardin said something like five years ago, and we really took it to heart,” Goldstein says. “We’re contributing to something bigger than ourselves, right? And we’re contributing to something that is open and accessible to anyone who wants to come down and experience the arts.”

Creativity for kids

Families with young children and teens can visit the Kids Hands-On Activity Village for projects such as printmaking, drawing, painting and designing. Near the village is a children’s and teens’ gallery with smaller, affordable artwork for purchase.

Megan Brokamp and Maisie Fitzmaurice are editors at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.