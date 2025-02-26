The latest in flooring trends throughout the home

For a homeowner with remodeling on the mind, flooring is likely at either the very top or the very bottom of the priority list.

A homeowner may update a space specifically because they want to put in new carpet or vinyl flooring, or they may put in new fixtures in their bathroom and want flooring to match the new overall look.

Though the three major choices – carpet, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and hardwood floors – have been around for decades, there are new trends and options entering the market to keep things fresh.

Expand America's Floor Source

Trends

Homeowners tend to update paint colors, cabinetry and other aspects of their home more often than they change their flooring, which is typically updated to match these other home improvements. As a result, recent flooring trends include dramatic designs and colors, warmer earth tones and bold color choices.

There has been a shift away from the muted greys in homes as people want more natural, warmer neutrals in their homes to create a more calming environment.

Engineered wood, such as LVT, and hardwood floors have followed these trends, though they differ in key ways. LVT is a great way to incorporate the bold and dramatic designs, such as black flooring, while hardwood flooring can be place focus on quiet luxury and craftsmanship with natural and warmer tones.

Sustainability & Maintenance

Expand America's Floor Source

Eco-friendly and sustainable trends have been on the rise, offering many homeowners a way to stay modern while being conscious of their environmental footprint.

Many companies are making a move to sustainability, whether it is recycling floor padding or creating more eco-friendly options. For example, America’s Floor Source plans to offer a hardwood made of renewable eucalyptus.

Durability is a key consideration in choosing any flooring. With proper care, LVT is also fairly scratch-resistant and does not need to be replaced very often, lasting anywhere between 10 up to 20 years. Hardwood floors, by contrast, only need refinished in order to look brand new again.

Another way to extend the life of your flooring is through the use of area rugs, which offer a cost-effective and more sustainable way to change flooring without replacing it entirely. Some carpet brands are now making rugs out of recycled water bottles or renewable resources such as wool.

Korrigan Craddock is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.