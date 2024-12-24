The health benefits of 10,000 steps a day

Did you know?

According to an article from Harvard, the “10,000 steps a day” rule originates from a Japanese marketing plan to sell pedometers, and the guideline gained popularity from there.

Walking: It’s simple. It’s effective. According to an article from Mayo Clinic, it helps to prevent health issues including heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression.

It’s easy to see why walking comes highly recommended as a form of exercise. For some time, walking 10,000 steps a day has been a widespread fitness goal. But do you really need to walk five miles a day to reap the benefits of a regular step count?

For many, reaching 10,000 steps a day may seem daunting. The average American, per a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, gets 4,000 to 5,000 steps a day, roughly equivalent to 1.5 to 2 miles. Before you start desperately searching for the time to walk an extra 6,000 steps, though, consider that walking 10,000 steps a day isn’t the only path to a healthy lifestyle. According to a study by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, walking as few as 2,300 steps a day can have health benefits, with the benefits increasing for every 500-step increment.

“The data also showed that each 1,000-step increment was associated with a 15 percent decreased risk of dying, and each 500-step increment was tied to a 7 percent decrease in death from cardiovascular disease,” reads the article, “The findings underscore two common health messages: Even a little movement makes a difference, and more is better.”

Officially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t even recommend 10,000 steps a day. Instead, it suggests shooting for 150 active minutes a week.

The health benefits of walking flatten out at around 7,100 steps a day, according to an article from Forbes, with researchers instead stressing the importance of regular movement.

“The number of steps you need to stay healthy varies depending on your age, fitness level or other health concerns,” the article reads. “Time constraints or other responsibilities can make high daily step counts unrealistic to maintain as well.”

Get on your feet

The right footwear is essential to ensuring comfort and preventing injury as you work toward your step goal. An article from Orthopedic ONE details how choosing the right pair of shoes can help you avoid common issues such as blisters, shin splints and arch pain. Dr. Scott E. Van Aman, a foot and ankle specialist with Orthopedic ONE, stresses the importance of properly fitted shoes to maintain foot health during extended periods of walking.

“Shoes should provide support for your foot’s unique structure, whether you have high arches, flat feet or any other specific needs,” he says.

For situations in which the right shoe alone is not enough, custom or over-the-counter foot inserts offer additional support, especially for individuals with foot-related conditions. Custom orthotics are individually molded to the foot, providing precise support tailored to each individual, while over-the-counter inserts offer a more affordable and convenient solution.

Where to Go

While bumping up that step count can lead to positive health benefits, that doesn’t have to mean adapting a cumbersome gym regimen. Incorporating walks into a regular routine can be a simple way to explore the community while elevating that heart rate.

Parks such as Highbanks Metro Park and Inniswood Metro Gardens offer a mix of inclined terrain and pastoral scenery for a more intense stroll, while parks such as Glacier Ridge Metro Park and Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park offer pathways through wetlands and scenic foliage.

For a more aquatic route, explore the Scioto Mile, Griggs Park, Buckeye Lake, Alum Creek State Park or Bridge Park in Dublin. To add a social element, try joining a walking club or use walks as a time to catch up on missed phone calls. For those crunched for time, an under-the-desk walking pad could be a way to bump up that step count during business hours.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.