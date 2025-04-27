The best water features for outdoor pools

Expand Landcon

Water features can greatly enhance summer days by bringing more fun, style and luxury to a home’s outdoor space.

For starters, built-in waterfalls can bring relaxing ambiance and exotic atmosphere to a homeowner’s backyard. The waterfall’s design can help define a home’s outdoor aesthetic with options including gentle cascades, dynamic waterfalls, naturalistic waterfalls and wall waterfalls.

Expand Lucas Lagoons

The movement of water keeps pools cooler, distributes chemicals more efficiently and facilitates better circulation of debris towards filters, helping with cleanliness.

Grottos, lavish and attractive waterfall installations that separate pools into sections, can add value to a property. They are customizable, allowing homeowners to add seating or other extravagant features such as a spa area or integrated hot tub.

Similarly, pool water fountains can create calm and elegant environments. Combined with lights, fountains can appear ethereal. Laminar fountains, for example, are mechanisms that shoot beautiful arcs of water into the pool, lit by LED lights.

Bubblers are miniature fountains that stream water in small crescent cascades. These function well in shallow waters, adding a more subtle and classy style to in-ground pools.

Deck jets offer a more affordable option for homeowners seeking fountain features. Whereas laminar fountains create steady, thicker water streams, deck jets have a choppier, less sophisticated look. However, they still emulate the relaxing and playful nature of water fountains.

Expand Adams Pool & Landscape

Fire and water bowls are bold and fashionable structures that surround a pool. Typically raised on platforms, they can contain flames, waterfalls or both.

Regular maintenance and cleaning of waterfall and fountain pumps can ensure long-term functionality. If you notice abnormal noises or water flow, there might be a blockage in the device. Be sure to take precautions before the winter months by cleaning and insulating pumps and filters.

Frances Denman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.